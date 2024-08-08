It's no secret that the gangster genre of film has become largely prolific and notable for having a high number of high-quality films that have helped redefine and shape cinema as a whole. There are a high number of exceptional gangster masterpieces over the years, ranging from generation-defining experiences like The Godfather duology and Goodfellas to international fan favorites like City of God. However, arguably even more interesting than the gangster movies that have no flaws are the ones that come just short of perfection.

Whether it be a relic of the era that was released, a strange choice when it came to performance or soundtrack, or even something as notable as a film's pacing or ending, there are many ways that a film can end up tripping at the finish line to masterpiece status. It's not to say that these films are bad; quite the opposite, being close to perfection means they are still all-time greats, well worthy of being someone's favorite film. Still, it's interesting to consider the singular facets that keep these films from being the paragons they were so close to becoming.

10 'Snatch' (2000)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

One of the initial films that helped put director Guy Ritchie on the map, Snatch is a flashy and chaotic crime comedy that follows two separate stories and how they unexpectedly overlap with one another. In one story, a group of diamond thieves find themselves in a pickle when the diamond they stole goes missing, while in the other, a notorious boxing promoter finds himself wrapped up in the world of crime and match-fixing from a psychotic gangster.

Ritchie has continued to develop his style and vision for filmmaking in the decades since Snatch's release, and its requisite view of comedy and style helped elevate it into one of his best works. However, the one thing holding it back and creating a major disconnect is that, for all of its extravagant execution and wild, lovable characters, there isn't very much to chew on in terms of depth or layers. It's a very simplistic plot, acting to give more emphasis on the film's exceptional visual style and editing, but it can make the actual story and stakes fall flat at times.

9 '25th Hour' (2002)

Directed by Spike Lee

Acting as both an effective gangster film as well as director Spike Lee's response and portrayal of the then still recent September 11 attacks, 25th Hour is a powerful story of self-reflection and acceptance. The film follows Monty Brogan (Edward Norton), a convicted drug dealer about to begin a seven-year prison sentence for his crimes, with only a single day left of freedom. He decides to spend his final hours hanging out with his closest friends and mentally preparing his girlfriend for their years-long separation.

25th Hour certainly plays into the archetypes of gangster films and the criminal world, but it is much more focused on the humanity and character of it all instead of any specific crimes being shown off on-screen. It's a near-masterclass when it comes to emotional drama and maturity, yet the aspect of the film that holds it back from perfection is its visual choices, which are often more confusing and distracting than required for a somber piece on humanity like this.

8 'Scarface' (1932)

Directed by Howard Hawks

Not to be confused with the Al Pacino film that actually is among the few perfect gangster movies, the 1930s Scarface is the golden era original. The film follows a loosely similar plot to the popular remake, seeing notorious gangster Tony Camonte (Paul Muni) fighting and killing his way to the top of the ranks of the mobster world. At the same time, Tony is doing all that he can to protect his innocent sister from the criminal life that he has dedicated himself to, to the detriment of his life and safety.

It's difficult to undermine the legacy and influence that this classic had on gangster films as a whole as a quintessential example of a mob film that inspired a number of the greats in the genre. However, just like any other film that is closing in on being 100 years old, age comes with as many difficulties as it does pleasures, and comparing this film to a masterpiece remake doesn't make things better. Especially when other gangster films excel at telling stories of fragmented heroes and looking into their psyche, the original Scarface is too simplistic and doesn't go far enough with its concept.

Scarface (1932) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 9, 1932 Cast Paul Muni , Ann Dvorak , Karen Morley , Osgood Perkins Runtime 93 minutes Writers Armitage Trail , Ben Hecht , Seton I. Miller

7 'Road to Perdition' (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

An effective crime thriller that cuts to the heart of the mental toll and pain that the life of a gangster can inflict upon someone, Road to Perdition is a near-perfect examination of the cycle and consequences of violence. The film takes place during the 1931 Great Depression and follows mobster hitman Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) after he finds himself on the run when his innocent son witnesses a killing. While attempting to save his son from a grizzly fate, Mike also takes the time to look for revenge on those who wronged him and got him into this situation in the first place.

The underrated Road to Perdition is one of the most effective and unexpected takes on a classic mobster story, relaying its father-and-son dynamic into a brilliant look of self-reflection that fits the genre perfectly. The one thing that truly holds this back from being a masterclass of the genre is some of the uncomfortably over-the-top performances that end up only distracting from the masterful story being told.

6 'Eastern Promises' (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

While director David Cronenberg is most commonly known for his work in the world of experimental body horror, the acclaimed visionary proved his range in the gangster genre with Eastern Promises. The film follows a Russian teenager who, while living in London, dies during childbirth, leaving clues that could help tie this newly born child to a rape involving a violent Russian mob family. As a midwife named Anna (Naomi Watts) attempts to connect the pieces and take these powerful men down, she faces insurmountable odds and deadly threats from the mob.

The way that Eastern Promises sets up its story and world is unlike any other gangster film, unchallenged in scope and immediately getting an audience hooked into its highly engaging drama. The film's first two-thirds fully deliver on the premise and concepts laid out, with deeply engaging performances, top-notch tension building, and setting up the pieces for its central mystery. Sadly, the film's one flaw is its final third, where it simply wasn't able to stick the landing of its masterful first half and crumbles under the weight of its previous quality.

Eastern Promises Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date September 14, 2007 Cast Josef Altin , Mina E. Mina , Aleksander Mikic , Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse , Lalita Ahmed , Badi Uzzaman Runtime 100 Writers Steven Knight

5 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Directed by Elia Kazan

Before Marlon Brando would provide one of the greatest gangster film performances of all time as Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather, he would find himself leading another Best Picture-winning gangster film, On the Waterfront. Brando plays Terry Malloy, a young man who has dreams of being a prizefighter and tending to pigeons but is relegated to his life of running errands for the corrupt boss of the docks. After witnessing a murder by two of the boss's thugs, Terry begins to feel responsible. Befriending the dead man's sister, Terry considers providing information that could forever destroy the racketeering at the docks.

Brando continues to prove his mastery over the art of acting in On the Waterfront, giving a masterful performance filled with layers and depths to his fragmented and broken character looking for refuge in the world. Combined with the effective storytelling and directing of Elia Kazan, it's no wonder that the film became a massive critical success, winning 8 Academy Awards and becoming a defining film of American culture. Brando's now-legendary performance has overshadowed the film's other achievements in the 70 years since its release, but On the Waterfront remains a trailblazer in the crime genre.

On The Waterfront (1954) Release Date July 28, 1954 Cast Marlon Brando , Karl Malden , Lee J. Cobb , Rod Steiger , Eva Marie Saint Runtime 108 minutes

4 'Chinatown' (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

One of the most acclaimed and beloved noir films of all time, Chinatown follows private eye Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson), hired by a beautiful socialite to investigate her husband's affair. What starts as a seemingly ordinary case quickly sends Jake down a rabbit hole of double deals, deadly lies, and a seemingly never-ending web of personal and political scandals that converge and crash upon one another.

Chinatown is often in the conversation of being one of the greatest noir films and most effective mysteries put to film, with its brilliant screenplay doing the heavy lifting in creating a cinematic opus for the ages. However, one can argue that Chinatown works better as a noir mystery than a gangster movie, placing more emphasis on the atmosphere and setting than on the morality of its harrowing case. Still, the film remains a masterpiece of American cinema, often imitated but never replicated.

3 'The Usual Suspects' (1995)

Directed by Bryan Singer

An icon of gangster filmmaking in the 90s and featuring one of the most legendary and infamous twist endings in film history, The Usual Suspects is often in conversation as one of the all-time greats of the era. It is a retelling of events by Verbal Kint (Kevin Spacey), as he attempts to convince the federal agents around him that the heist that he and a group of other criminals performed was forced upon them by mythical crime lord legend Keyser Söze. As Kint's story unfolds, it becomes increasingly apparent that Söze is highly dangerous, not to be trifled with, and could be any of them.

The Usual Suspects and its influence on mystery films and crime procedurals cannot be understated, as it helped redefine the effectiveness and pacing that twist-centric films would undergo in the decades since its release. However, with all the focus on the central twist and the core players and red herrings, not all the titular "Usual Suspects" get their fair share in the spotlight. Especially when only two of the five suspects receive major focus, it becomes difficult to see the central mystery going in any direction, keyholing audiences into a select few options.

2 'La Haine' (1995)

Directed by Mathieu Kassovitz

While the vast majority of the most acclaimed and popular gangster films are made by and for American audiences, La Haine is a quintessential example of how international gangster films can be equally compelling and near-masterpieces. Coming from France, La Haine follows a trio of delinquent youth who, after a night of chaos rioting in the Paris suburbs, find themselves waiting with impatience as to the health status of their mutual friend who was injured in a confrontation with the police. However, their attempts to kill time take a turn after one of them gets their hands on an unlicensed firearm.

La Haine is a striking and powerful work of art that feels as relevant in today's world as it did nearly 30 years ago, with mesmerizing black-and-white visuals and a trio of compassionate and compelling lead characters. While it is often in conversations as one of the best of all time and even ranked highly on Empire's The 100 Best Films of World Cinema, other groups have found difficulties in connecting with it thanks to its slow and methodical first act. The film takes a considerable time before it gets going, but once all the pieces are in place and the story is underway, it's hard to deny the artistry on display.

La Haine Release Date May 27, 1995 Cast Vincent Cassel , Hubert Koundé , Saïd Taghmaoui Runtime 98 minutes

1 'The Irishman' (2019)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese is considered one of the undeniable masters of the gangster genre, lending his hand in countless masterpieces over the years, including Goodfellas and Casino. The Irishman acted as his glorious return and swan song for the genre, a self-reflective triumph that brings together a multitude of all-time greats for the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), a notorious mobster hitman. Frank soon faces his most painful and notorious job yet as he creates a friendship with powerful union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

In terms of scope, story, and execution, The Irishman is a glorious return to the golden era of gangster films from Scorsese, rivaling the poignancy and messages of his all-time classics. However, the film features a singular, undeniable flaw that, while effective and even considered positive in some respects, holds it back from being an undeniable masterpiece. Because of the old age of the actors involved, despite the decades-spanning story, the film employs high-end de-aging technology that is highly situational and works on a scene-by-scene basis. Sometimes, it is seamless in its transformation of these actors, while other times, it looks like a garbled mess of pixels that isn't convincing anyone.

