Gangster movies are a beloved staple, though cheering for the bad guys seems wrong in the grand scheme of things. Still, gangsters are usually of the people; it's the men, women, and anyone else who doesn't abide by rules but instead decides to tailor their own destiny no matter the risks. This is what attracts people to gangster movies—observing the possibilities and potential without taking the actual risk themselves.

Most gangster movies are dark and heavy, carrying a message that crime doesn't pay and is often very messy, but there are also gangster movies that explore the genre a bit differently. Their authors weren't afraid to put a little fun and entertainment into the mix, adding a different spin to the story. Entertaining gangster movies aren't necessarily comedies, but they can make their viewers laugh; such movies are often rewatchable and fun, succeeding in what made them great in the first place—providing deliriously good entertainment.

10 'Kung Fu Hustle' (2004)

Directed by Stephen Chow

Image via Columbia Pictures Film Production Asia

Kung Fu Hustle may be an unlikely entry, but it's unmistakably a gangster movie. It follows residents of a Shanghai-based housing complex during the 1940s, and a couple of them, Sing (Stephen Chow) and Bone, have the ambition to become a part of the notorious local gang called the Axe Gang, led by the cold-blooded Brother Sum. When Sing and Bone intimidate a man by claiming they're a part of the Axe Gang, Brother Sum takes a group of men with him to their housing complex to warn them. However, the residents of the complex, who look like ordinary older people, stop Sum and the Axe Gang with their incredible martial arts prowess.

Stephen Chow is a famous martial arts movie director, and his vision doesn't stop at just exquisite fight scenes and choreographies. He blends his movies with dark humor and gags, showing great skill in combining various genres into one awesome movie. Fans of martial arts movies will love Kung Fu Hustle, but fans of gangster movies should give this great cinematic feat a fair chance. They certainly won't regret it, as Kung Fu Hustle is seriously (and deliriously) entertaining.

Kung Fu Hustle Release Date February 10, 2004 Director Stephen Chow Cast Stephen Chow , Xiaogang Feng , Wah Yuen , Zhi Hua Dong , Kwok-Kwan Chan , Chi Chung Lam Runtime 99

Watch on Apple TV

9 'Midnight Run' (1988)

Directed by Martin Brest

Close

Another less likely entry in the category, Midnight Run, follows gangster accountant Jonathan Mardukas (Charles Grodin) and bounty hunter Jack Walsh (Robert De Niro) on a "midnight run" from Chicago to Los Angeles. Walsh gets enlisted by the bail bondsman Eddie Moscone (Joe Pantoliano) to find Mardukas and deliver him to LA. Mardukas embezzles a large sum of money from his mob boss Jimmy Serrano (Dennis Farina) and runs away, leaving Serrano in a bind. Walsh and Mardukas board a plane to LA, but Mardukas has a phobia of flying, so he and Walsh have to get to LA by road traffic instead.

Midnight Run is a highly entertaining watch. The chemistry between De Niro and Grodin is excellent; they bounce off each other as opposites, with both actors delivering some of their best comedy work. While it may not fully be classified as a gangster movie, it has gangsters in it in the form of the badass Dennis Farina, so it'll have to count. Director Martin Brest had a hard time finding a partner for De Niro, who had his first foray into comedy with Midnight Run. Interestingly, De Niro agreed to do it to broaden his image from a movie tough guy to a more versatile actor and succeeded in creating a movie that steps out of the mould of buddy comedies.

Midnight Run A bounty hunter pursues a former Mafia accountant who is also being chased by a rival bounty hunter, the F.B.I., and his old mob boss after jumping bail. Release Date July 20, 1988 Director Martin Brest Cast Robert De Niro , Joe Pantoliano Charles Grodin , Yaphet Kotto , John Ashton , Dennis Farina Runtime 126

Watch on Netflix

8 'Gangster No. 1' (2000)

Directed by Paul McGuigan

Image via FilmFour Productions

When Guy Ritchie made Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998, he'd created a genre of gangster movies that inspired many filmmakers to create something similar. Gangster No. 1 doesn't fall in that category, though it would be easy to assume it. It was written by Louis Mellis and David Scinto as a play first and a movie later, and the movie was originally slated to be directed by Jonathan Glazer. After what Mellis simply called "artistic differences," the trio left the movie and went on to make Sexy Beast.

Paul Bettany stars as the younger version of Malcolm McDowell's character only known as The Gangster, and David Thewliss thrills as the notorious London gangster Freddy Mays. The story opens in the '90s, with The Gangster (McDowell) learning that Freddy is getting out of prison after 30 years. This unravels The Gangster's memories, reminiscing about his rise as a ruthless criminal. The director, Paul McGuigan, was a photographer before making Gangster No. 1; his eye for detail and a knack for portraying deliriously amusing and somewhat nauseating scenes of violence are completed by McDowell's chaotic narration and Bettany's intense performance. Gangster No. 1 is not a comedy, but it's incredibly entertaining because it follows the staples of the genre while breaking the mould.

Gangster No. 1 Release Date June 9, 2000 Director Paul McGuigan Cast Malcolm McDowell , Paul Bettany , David Thewlis , Jamie Foreman , Saffron Burrows , Kenneth Cranham , Eddie Marsan Andrew Lincoln , Doug Allen , Razaaq Adoti , Johnny Harris , Cavan Clerkin , Anton Valensi , Jack Pierce , Lorraine Stanley , David Kennedy , Emma Griffiths Malin , João Costa Menezes Runtime 103 minutes Expand

Watch on Plex

7 'Sexy Beast' (2001)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer