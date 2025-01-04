Gangster movies have long been the heart and soul of Hollywood, and for good reason. Rooted in real-life mafia families, FBI investigations, and the larger-than-life personalities of notorious crime figures, these films bring to life stories that feel straight out of fiction. While they deliver chaos and carnage with cutthroat initiations, nail-biting interrogations, and ruthless gunfights, they also entertain in ways that keep audiences hooked.

Whether by incorporating dark comedy into the script or turning revenge into something both twisted and humorous, these films have spent decades trying to outdo each other. In celebration of these works, here are the 10 most entertaining gangster movies, ranked.

10 'City of God' (2002)

Director: Fernando Meirelles, Kátia Lund

Image via Max

City of God grabs audiences by the collar and pulls them immediately into the ruthless world of Rio’s favelas, where survival is a rough art form. The Brazilian movie gets right into the nitty gritty from the get-go. The opening chicken chase sets the tone with eye-catching camera work and a palpable sense of danger. Audiences can almost feel the sweat and hear the frenzied heartbreak of the favela.

Lil Ze’s rise to power is one of the many moments that gives an unflinching look at the devastating cycle of violence. When he forces a terrified child to make an impossible, deadly choice, all hell breaks loose. The “Runts” scene also serves as a gut-wrenching depiction of innocence lost, where children are forced into the underworld.

Your changes have been saved City of God In the slums of Rio, two kids' paths diverge as one struggles to become a photographer and the other a kingpin. Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON NETFLIX

9 'Casino' (1995)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Universal Pictures

Underneath its glittering gold, Casino is a classic tale of how the mob runs the city, where every bet is a gamble, and backstabbing is a constant. Dazzling on the surface, the movie is a house of cards ready to collapse at any moment. The opening scene doesn’t hesitate to throw audiences into chaos, with Ace’s car going up in flames like a violent prelude to what will happen.

Sharon Stone’s Ginger amps up the ante with her meltdown, offering a raw, heartbreaking crash of addiction, love, and desperation. But nothing beats the cornfield scene, in which Joe Pesci’s Nicky meets his brutal end in the middle of nowhere and under the bright sun, a scene so merciless like the mob’s code of silence itself.

Your changes have been saved Casino In Las Vegas, two best friends — a casino executive and a mafia enforcer — compete for a gambling empire and a fast-living, fast-loving socialite. Release Date November 22, 1995 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Sharon Stone , Joe Pesci , James Woods , Frank Vincent , Pasquale Cajano Runtime 178 minutes Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON NETFLIX

8 'The Departed' (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

Loyalty is as thin as a sheet of paper in The Department. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Billy Costigan is deep undercover into Frank Costello’s (Jack Nicholson) mob. At the same time, Matt Damon’s Colin Sullivan snakes his way up to the police ladder as a double agent for the mob. As Costello terrifyingly shows to Billy in his “I smell a rat” monologue, no one is to be trusted - not even their closest allies.

Much of The Departed’s exhilaration comes from the two leading men playing double lives. Although both men originally come from the same side of the law, the two have personal agendas of their own. All of their double-crossing culminates in the trippy rooftop interrogation scene. But as they descend in that unforgettable elevator scene, a mole finally gets exposed in the most unforgiving way possible.

Your changes have been saved The Departed An undercover cop and a mole in the police attempt to identify each other while infiltrating an Irish gang in South Boston. Release Date October 6, 2006 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Martin Sheen , Matt Damon , Jack Nicholson , Mark Wahlberg , Leonardo DiCaprio Runtime 151 minutes Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'The Irishman' (2019)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Netflix

The Irishman is Scorsese’s reflective opus on loyalty, regret, and the long-term costs of living a life steeped in crime. Anchored by powerhouse performances from Robert De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci, the film delivers moments that are both chilling and quietly devastating. While gangster movies typically lean more into the action, this film unleashes the mental tolls that it ultimately takes on those parts of the mob.

Frank Sheeran, an aging, broken man, sits alone in a drab nursing home, the weight of his choices crushingly burning into his memory. It’s haunting in its simplicity, a stark reminder that time spares no one. Hoffa’s punctuality rant shows Pacino in full, fiery glory, chewing out subordinates over tardiness with arrogance and humor in a manner that the actor could only achieve.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

6 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

Reservoir Dogs is a blood-soaked symphony of betrayal and unforgettable characters. On top of its botched heist premise, what makes the film move and feel entertaining is not just the action itself, but the razor-sharp storytelling as well. Fans may remember Mr. Bonde’s casual swagger in the “Stuck in the Middle with You” scene. With a razor in hand and the upbeat tune playing in the background, he gleefully revels in dissecting his victim’s ear.

The diner scene in Reservoir Dogs has become a cultural staple in Tarantino lore. On the surface, it’s a casual, quirky chat about Madonna and the ethics of tipping. But like any Tarantino movie, any “fun” scene is a puzzle in plain sight. Upon getting deep into it, the conversation reveals to be a crash course on who these guys really are.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

5 'Scarface' (1983)

Director: Brian De Palma

Image via Universal Pictures

A neon-soaked fever dream of ambition, excess, and glorious madness, Scarface isn’t afraid to go all out with its over-the-top hedonism. Pacino’s Tony Montana is the ultimate antihero, clawing his way from a refugee camp to a cocaine kingpin’s throne with sheer grit, brutal tenacity, and a flair for the dramatic.

Let’s start with Scarface’s most memorable quote: “Say hello to my little friend!” Tony, coked out of his mind and armed with a grenade launcher, goes full warlord as his enemies storm his mansion. It’s both carnage and cinema gold. Then there’s the “Push to the Limit” montage - a gaudy highlight reel of Tony’s rise, complete with piles of cash, faster cars, and dangerous ambition.

Your changes have been saved Scarface An ambitious Cuban refugee embraces the criminal underworld to achieve wealth and status in Miami. As his power grows, his enemies multiply, setting the stage for betrayal and a struggle for survival. His life becomes a cautionary tale of greed and its ultimate consequences, painting a vivid picture of the high cost of the criminal American dream. Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Michelle Pfeiffer , Robert Loggia , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Miriam Colon , F. Murray Abraham Runtime 170 minutes Main Genre Crime

WATCH ON NETFLIX

4 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax

Pulp Fiction rewrites the rulebook of gangster movies with its dark humor, nonlinear storytelling, and louder-than-life characters. Bringing together hitmen, mobsters, and a boxer with a death wish, the movie shows how these very different individuals are pulled into a common thread - all of whom share a taste for crime and redemption.

Fan of the movie or not, audiences may have seen that ionic Vincent and Mia dance scene at Jack Rabbit Slim’s - an effortless cool moment dripping with retro charm. As the duo twists and shuffles under the diner’s kitschy glow, it’s a playful setup to the bloody scene that entails afterward. Then there’s Jules dropping his fiery “Ezekiel 25:17” speech before a hit, cementing Jackson into Tarantino lore.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

3 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Director: Brian De Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

Robert De Niro’s Al Capone in The Untouchables is the ultimate showman of menace. With Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) hot on the crime lord’s tracks, Capone and his crew are at war against a loyal team of incorruptible lawmen. Niro transforms Capone into a man of drama, in which every intimidation and interrogation feels like a carefully put-out monologue before. Case in point: Capone’s “teamwork” speech turned baseball bat beatdown.

The Untouchables popularized the baby carriage shootout scene - a slow-motion symphony of bullets flailing from every corner all while a gleeful, smiling baby is blissfully unaware that he might get killed. The adventurous spirit of the Canadian border raid, complete with bootleggers and blazing guns, has that rush often found in cowboy chases, elevated by the dramatic score by Ennio Morricone.

Your changes have been saved The Untouchables Release Date January 11, 1993 Cast Charles Martin Smith , Del Close , Donald Harron , John Rhys-Davies , Karen Valentine , Michael Parks , Shea Farrell , tom amandes , William Forsythe , Paul Regina , David James Elliott , Michael Horse , John Newton , Hynden Walch , Nancy Everhard , Jack Thibeau , Cuba Gooding Jr. , W. Earl Brown , Nathan Davis , Mark Morettini , Kara Zediker , Famke Janssen , Marla Sucharetza , Keone Young , Harry Hutchinson Finale Year November 30, 1993 Seasons 2 Expand

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO

2 'GoodFellas' (1990)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

A pulse-pounding, adrenaline shot to the heart of mob life, GoodFellas cranks up the tension and chaos with a dash of humor. Scorsese shows that discomfort isn’t just physical pain, it also lies in uncomfortable, nerve-wracking moments as proven in the “funny how?” scene. It is a masterclass at making people sweat, as Pesci’s unhinged Tommy toys with Henry like a cat with a trapped mouse. One second it’s laughs, the next a bloody explosion.

The rush of mob life cranks up in moments like the Copacabana long take, showing Henry gliding through the club like a kind, capturing the intoxicating allure of mafia power. But all that glitter is not gold, as shown in Henry’s coke-fueled meltdown - amplifying the paranoia to a complete 11.