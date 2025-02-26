Gangster movies have long had a hold over the cinematic landscape, going back at least as far as the 1930s. People like movies about organized criminals doing their thing, and trying to get away with it (not succeeding, most of the time, it has to be said). Early efforts like The Public Enemy and Little Caesar laid the groundwork, and in the decades to come, gangster films only got more interesting, explosive, and dynamic.

And actors seem to relish the opportunities to play parts in gangster movies, because a whole bunch of these films also happen to have great actors doing some of the best work of their respective careers. The following ranking cannot be considered exhaustive, but it does highlight some of the best of the best gangster films, at least from an acting perspective, with all these movies containing multiple great performances.

10 'Scarface' (1983)

Starring: Al Pacino, Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer

Image via Universal Pictures

If you have Al Pacino showing up in a gangster movie, you're probably going to be in for a good time. This was established before Scarface, and was a sentiment that remained true in the years following Scarface, but this 1983 classic is still worth shouting out, principally because it features Pacino at his most bombastic and entertaining. As Tony Montana, he’s never subtle, but he’s always compelling.

The supporting cast is also strong here. No one overshadows Pacino, but no one is trying to, with the likes of Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Robert Loggia, and F. Murray Abraham all bringing just the right amount of energy to their respective roles. Scarface also had some legendary people working behind the camera, too, but as for everyone in front of the camera? There aren’t any weak links here, and Al Pacino – front and center – is at his hammy best.