Like most great directors, Martin Scorsese is an ardent and lifelong cinephile. From his early days growing up in Little Italy, New York, his fascination with visual storytelling was nurtured by frequent trips to the local movie theaters. His passion for film is legendary, manifesting in every frame of his extensive filmography. It's also evident in his efforts with The Film Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of classic films.

Scorsese is also not afraid to gush about the movies he likes most. He has recommended literally hundreds of movies over the years, an unofficial collection of which can be found here. They span practically every genre, language, and continent. In 2020, he wrote an article for the Daily Beast listing all the gangster movies, in particular, that had influenced him most. Here are some of his best picks, which fans of his own bloody, complex work are likely to enjoy.

10 ‘Performance' (1970)

Directed by Donald Cammell and Nicolas Roeg

"The only performance that makes it, that really makes it [...] is the one that achieves madness." Scorsese named this experiment movie as one of the crime films made since he became a director that he admired most. It centers on Chas (James Fox), a London gangster on the run after a botched job. Seeking refuge, he stumbles upon the decaying mansion of Turner (Mick Jagger), a reclusive former rock star. Chas quickly adapts to his new drug-fueled environment, but his criminal associates continue to hunt for him.

Performance was the first movie from co-director Nicolas Roeg (Don't Look Now, Walkabout), and it's impressively confident for a debut. The whole thing is bold and striking, from the frenetic editing and montages to the psychedelic visuals and the propulsive rock soundtrack. The casting of Jagger is also gutsy and very meta. These elements quickly earned the movie a cult following, and it influenced subsequent directors like Tony Scott, Guy Ritchie, and Jonathan Glazer.

9 'Sexy Beast' (2000)

Directed by Jonathan Glazer