For decades, audiences have been fascinated by the subject of organized crime and classic gangster films such as The Godfather, A Bronx Tale, and Goodfellas. Whether it's the rush of living vicariously through these mafiosos or unraveling their complex motivations, the gangster genre remains a timeless favorite among film fanatics. While many elements make a solid gangster film, the main allure has always been the boss or the don, like Michael Corleone and Leo O'Bannon from Miller's Crossing.

Mob bosses are essentially the core of a great gangster movie and require a certain appeal to be considered one of the best. From old-school, traditional bosses like Sonny LoSpeechio in A Bronx Tale to more modern mobsters such as The Departed's Frank Costello, a vast range of epic mob bosses rank as some of the best in cinema. From the cutthroat Johnny Friendly in On the Waterfront to the iconic Vito Corleone from Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, these are the best mob bosses in gangster movies ranked.

10 Johnny Friendly - Lee J. Cobb

'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Lee J. Cobb stars in the classic crime drama, On the Waterfront, as a local mob boss, Johnny Friendly, who rules his territory through fear and intense intimidation. His main focus is maintaining control of the unions and their bosses and when ex-prizefighter Terry Malloy (Marlon Brando) attempts to stand up to Friendly, he risks, not only his life but also those around him. Unlike traditional mob bosses, Friendly has no honor code and can't be trusted even by his closest associates, who are just as disposable as the unfortunate dockworkers and union bosses under Friendly's thumb.

There are little to no redeeming qualities about Friendly, but as a boss, he has effective methods and never takes any chances on anyone who could disrupt his way of life and land him behind bars. With the city and authorities in his back pocket, Friendly has the freedom to do as he pleases and through. Even though he's a heartless crook with zero empathy for others, Friendly is a classic mob boss who deserves to be ranked as one of the best.

9 Sonny Black - Michael Madsen

'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Michael Madsen portrays the hot-headed Sonny Black in Donnie Brasco, who is promoted to lead his crew after the boss of the family is gunned down. Black is a rather young choice to lead his crew and abides by the core rules of the mafia, but he eventually takes his new position of power to the extreme. After his new club is raided on opening day, he whacks anyone he slightly suspects of being a rat, leaving a long blood trail behind him. While that much bloodshed could be bad for business, Black makes it crystal clear about how he intends to run things, warding off anyone who thinks he might be a weak target.

Black is well aware that some people might not be supportive of him becoming the new boss, which causes him to remain cautious and diligent in every move he makes. Black is indeed much smarter than most may think, but his biggest mistake is being charmed by Donnie Brasco (Johnny Depp) and revealing too much of the business to an outsider. Despite still learning the ropes to his new position, Black starts as boss fairly well and even though he fails to see behind Brasco's ploy, he's still a competent mob boss who knows how to play the game.

8 Leo O' Bannon - Albert Finney

'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

In the Coen Brother's underrated gangster film, Miller's Crossing, Albert Finney stars as the old-fashioned Irish mob boss, Leo O'Bannon, who is essentially the top mafioso in town. With political connections and local police on his payroll, he's seemingly untouchable, but he also rules as a fair and rational boss. His only flaw is he allows his personal feelings to influence his professional decisions, which ultimately leads to a violent power struggle between him and the Italian mob boss, Johnny Caspar (Jon Polito).

O'Bannon has the excellent defense of appearing calm and collected, but when Caspar sends his men to kill him at his home, his experience and instincts cause him to spring into action. Even though he's caught off guard, O'Bannon still manages to survive the hit and take out several men on his own, without ever having to put his cigar out. Between his typically rational mindset and always managing to stay two steps ahead of his enemies, O'Bannon fits the bill as one of the best mob bosses.

7 Caesar "Rico" Bandello - Edward G. Robinson

'Little Caesar' (1931)

Edward G. Robinson delivered his breakthrough performance in Little Caesar as Rico "Caesar' Bandello and essentially laid the foundation for all future mob bosses in cinema. Similar to most gangster films, Bandello starts out as a small-time criminal who advances through the ranks until he seizes the opportunity to take control of the organization, replacing the current boss, Sam Vettori (Stanley Fields).

Bandello portrays himself as a heartless criminal of the underworld, but he does have a bit of a soft spot, especially for his childhood friend, Joe Massara (Douglas Fairbanks Jr.) who, unlike his friend, chose a legitimate path in life. When Bandello is faced with having to kill his friend, he's surprised to realize that he can't pull the trigger. Even though Bandello has admirable ambition, he still ends up becoming a man consumed by power and wealth and, while it leads to his ultimate demise, his impressive success from small beginnings to the top makes him a sensational mob boss.

6 Frank Costello - Jack Nicholson

'The Departed' (2006)

In Martin Scorsese's Oscar-winning film, The Departed, Jack Nicholson stars as the Whitey Bulger-inspired Irish-American mob boss, Frank Costello, who reigns as one of the most powerful criminals in Boston's underworld, making him a prime target for authorities. It's later revealed that Costello is a protected FBI informant working with Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), who has been groomed to be a spy for Costello in the Massachusetts state police.

It's not rare for a boss to infiltrate the authorities on some level, but it is rare for a boss to be an FBI informant, which Costello uses to his advantage. Much like Bulger, Costello tactfully abuses his protected status to further his illegal operations and successfully manages to keep this information secret from the rest of his crew. Some might think Costello is a rat and a sell-out to save his own skin, but in the end, his effective strategic plan and expertise in manipulation deem him to be one of the best mob bosses.

5 Paulie Cicero - Paul Sorvino

'Goodfellas' (1990)

In the gangster drama, Goodfellas, Paul Sorvino stars as the lovable mob boss, Paulie Cicero, who represents the values and morals of the traditional Italian mafia. As Cicero takes young Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) under his wing, he strives to teach him the importance of their organization, acting as a father figure to the impulsive young Hill. While some of Cicero's motivation is to prevent trouble from knocking on his door, he genuinely cares about Hill and tries to do right by him as a mentor and friend.

Unlike the up-and-coming gangsters, Cicero has no interest in the drug business and is well aware of the risks and dangers that come with it. Instead, he remains content with what he has and continues to honor the original purpose of the mafia. Empathy is Cicero's most admirable characteristic, but it is also his most fatal. When a desperate Hill comes to him for help, he can't turn him away and gives him some money to get back on his feet. This ultimately backfires on Cicero when Hill testifies against him to save himself. Aside from choosing a rather unconventional career path, Cicero is the definition of a respectable mob boss, cementing him as one of the all-time best.

4 Bill "The Butcher" Cutting - Daniel Day-Lewis

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Daniel Day-Lewis shines in one of his best films, Gangs of New York as the brutal Bill "The Butcher" Cutting, who presides over the slums of the Five Points and is known for his incredibly violent streak and ruthless reputation. Behind his seemingly cheerful persona lies a sociopath who will shake a friend's hand while stabbing them in the chest at the same time. While Cutting's only loyalty lies within himself, he still has an unusual sense of respect for his fallen rivals and enemies, giving credit where credit is due.

His relationship with Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio), brings out a rare quality in Cutting, but once he discovers Amsterdam's true identity, he reveals how coldblooded he truly can be to those who betray him. One physical attribute that sets Cutting apart from other bosses is his crystal blue glass eye that stares into one's soul, striking an unpredictable sense of fear in even the bravest of men. Despite his horrific methods of punishment, Cutting is one of the most fascinating characters and utterly impossible to look away from even in his darkest moments, making him one of the best (and most captivating) mob bosses.

3 Sonny LoSpecchio - Chazz Palminteri

'A Bronx Tale' (1993)

In Robert De Niro's A Bronx Tale, Chazz Palminteri plays a local mob boss, Sonny LoSpecchio, who is known for being a classic old-school mafioso. LoSpecchio falls into the category of an Italian-American who turned to organized crime as his only means of survival. He understands the risks and consequences that come with his choice, which is why he adamantly discourages a young Calegero or "C" (Lillo Brancato) when he joins a local gang of boys and starts down the same path as he did at that age.

Most mobsters would welcome such young blood, but LoSpecchio has a sense of empathy and consideration that is rare in most bosses. Despite his line of work, LoSpecchio tries to be a mentor to C whenever he can and is well aware that the young man holds him in the highest regard and refuses to abuse such respect. There is a father-like quality in LoSpecchio that is endearing, but he's also not one to shy away from murder and delivering a severe beat down to those who make the mistake of disrespecting him or his neighborhood, which essentially makes him one of the top mob bosses in movies.

2 Michael Corleone - Al Pacino

'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

In the sequel to Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather: Part II, Al Pacino reprises his role as Michael Corleone, who is settling into his new position as head of the Corleone family. Much like his father, Michael knows how to keep his emotions in check and strategically analyze the situation before making any sudden move. When an attempt on his life is made, he visits every potential suspect and silently figures out who the enemy is among him. As he tries to make the Corleone family legitimate, he tries to avoid any acts of violence at all costs, but there are some moments where he is justified in his actions.

Michael's determination to fulfill his father's wishes unfortunately causes him to lose his family and as he grows colder and colder, he eventually finds himself alone in his enterprise. Michael's ambition far exceeded his father's expectations, but through all his endeavors and accomplishments, he lost sight of the most important thing in his life. Even though he failed as a husband and father, he still managed to put the Corleone family on the map as one of the most powerful families in the country, which is why he is one of the absolute best mob bosses.

1 Vito Corleone - Marlon Brando

'The Godfather' (1972)

Marlon Brando stars in the classic gangster film, The Godfather, as Vito Corleone, who is without a doubt the best mob boss in any movie. Vito is the epitome of a boss who stays true to the original purpose of the mafia and always puts his family first above everything else, including wealth, notoriety, and success. He values respect and as long as someone shows him loyalty and friendship, they are guaranteed a worthy ally for life. Even for those who refuse to show him friendship, he doesn't retaliate with violence or intimidation but instead waits patiently as he knows they will eventually come to him for a favor.

When Vito is approached by Vigil "The Turk" Sollozzo to enter the drug business, he respectfully declines such a profitable opportunity. Most would jump at the chance to make millions of dollars, but Vito knows that the risk outweighs the gain and refrains from letting the temptation of money get the best of him. Even though his decision leads to an all-out war, you have to admire a man who stands by his morals and convictions, which is a rare quality in most gangsters. Vito's lack of vices and unwavering love for his family plus the immense respect others have for him is what makes him the all-time greatest mob boss.

