Gangster movies show the underground urban environments where crime and violence thrive, giving a glimpse of the underworld as it comes to light. Becoming prevalent in the 1930s as mob activity began to skyrocket, gangster movies have become staples of cinema, creating a unique world where morality is foreign and allowing the antihero to live and even thrive.

With a mix of drama, action and suspense, the best gangster films keep viewers hooked. Combining gripping storytelling with charismatic characters, gangster films often explore themes of ambition, loyalty, betrayal, and the consequences of power. With the addition of stylish visuals, it can take audiences through an emotional rollercoaster the entire time. These gangster movies are more than milestones in their genre, they are perfect pictures, timeless efforts that keep wowing audiences with tales of ruthless and inescapable crime.

10 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Paramount Pictures

This iconic gangster film succeeded due to its masterful storytelling and captivating portrayal of Prohibition-Era Chicago. The crime/thriller follows Eliot Ness, a treasury agent who forms a team of incorruptible lawmen known as “The Untouchables” to bring down the notorious gangster Al Capone. Starring Kevin Coster and Robert De Niro, the movie is known for its intense action sequences.

David Mamet's acclaimed screenplay offers a wonderfully arching narrative that is sharp and tightly paced, weaving together elements of suspense and action perfectly. Mamet's dialogue crackles with wit and intensity, constantly elevating the stakes in scenes as the movie feels as if things can always go the wrong way. Exploring corruption and the price of justice with realistic shootouts. The Untouchables heightens the sense of danger, becoming a timeless and must-watch classic within the gangster genre.

Watch on Paramount+

9 ‘Menace II Society’ (1993)

Directed by Allen and Albert Hughes

Image via New Line Cinema

A standout gangster film for its uncompromising portrayal of inner-city life, Menace II Society shows the authentic depiction of urban violence and crime. It follows the life of young Caine Lawson (Tyrin Turner) as he navigates the dangerous and violent world of gang culture, showing flashbacks of his adolescence and following him to adulthood, where he becomes increasingly involved with criminal activities in the neighborhood.

Menace II Society's exploration of identity and morality brings a gritty realism, capturing the harsh realities of life in South Central Los Angeles. It doesn’t glamorize or sensationalize the culture but instead presents it with brutal honesty, making it feel like the violence is happening outside the screen because, in many places, it is. The characters are multidimensional and complex, allowing viewers to empathize with their struggles and motivations.

Rent On Apple

8 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Directed by Joel Coen

Image via 20th Century Studios

Celebrated as a standout gangster film by the Coen Brothers, Miller’s Crossing takes place in the Prohibition Era. It centers on the complex Tom Reagan, a right-hand man to a powerful Irish mob boss, and the power struggles between various organized crime factions. Remarkable for the blending of the Coen Brothers' style and gangster stereotypes, Miller's Crossing is fascinating in all aspects of filmmaking.

One of the strengths lies in the film's richly developed characters, particularly Tom Reagan, whose moral ambiguity and strategic intellect make him a captivating antihero. With the help of an ensemble cast, Miller's Crossing brings to life the colorful array of characters within the classic gangster and femme fatale tropes. Exploring the fine line between friend and foe within the criminal world, the film is a masterclass in tension and atmosphere the entire way through.

7 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Image via Universal Pictures

Though the original Howard Hawks movie tale is iconic, the 1983 remake of Scarface with Al Pacino just hits differently. Both stories revolve around an infamous gangster who is eager to make a name for himself, quickly becoming involved in the drug trade and working his way up the ranks of a powerful cartel. Tony amasses wealth and influence, ruthlessly alienating those closest to him and becoming increasingly unhinged.

Scarface shows the relentlessness of a man's ambition to expand an empire driven by his thirst for power, resorting to violence and intimidation to get what he wants. The movie is renowned for iconic performances, memorable dialogue and the stylish direction from Brian De Palma. Suitably over-the-top and unabashedly '80s, Scarface captures the essence of a larger-than-life personality that descends into a hell of his making, exuding immense intensity and charisma in the process.

Scarface Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date December 9, 1983 Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes Writers Armitage Trail , Ben Hecht , Howard Hawks , Oliver Stone

6 'City of God' (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

Image via Miramax Films

A Brazilian crime film based on real events, City of God depicts the rise of organized crime in Cidade de Deus, a favela located in Rio de Janeiro. It's narrated by the character Rocket, a young man growing up in the slums during the 60s and 70s, dreaming of becoming a photographer and using his camera to document the violence and chaos unfolding around him. The film also follows the lives of various characters, including Li’l Zé, a ruthless and ambitious drug Lord.

City of God uses gripping storytelling, making its visceral depiction of urban life feel close and personal. Displaying power games and hostility at every corner, the kinetic camera work and rapid editing styles heighten the sense of chaos added to the journey. This powerful exploration of the human cost of poverty and violence gives an unflinching portrait of life in the slums, highlighting the resilience and humility of its inhabitants.

City of God Release Date February 13, 2004 Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes Writers Paulo Lins , Bráulio Mantovani

Rent on Apple

5 'Reservoir Dogs' (1992)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

Quentin Tarantino's first feature film features an ensemble of criminals hired to carry out a diamond heist. When the heist goes wrong, everyone becomes paranoid that one of them is a police informant. The film introduced Tarantino’s signature style of unique narratives and sharp dialogue that would become famous in its own right.

Reservoir Dogs cemented its reputation because of Tarantino’s great sense of writing and how the narrative is constantly twisting. The director brings layers of intrigue and suspense through the amazing performances of Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth, and a particularly chilling Michael Madsen. Their delivery of Tarantino’s witty dialogue creates an unforgettable dynamic for the characters. Reservoir Dogs takes hold of the audience the entire way, utilizing Tarantino’s best-known trademarks to create a furious and stylish crime tale.

4 'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

A continuation of the Corleone crime family saga, The Godfather Part II focuses on Michael's career as the new Don and the parallel story of his father, Vito, and his rise as a young immigrant in early 20th century America. Maintaining the same themes of loyalty and power, the film sees Michael’s character become more haunted by the moral compromises he is forced to make in order to protect his family.

The Godfather Part II brings out the dark underbelly of the mob while exploring the American Dream. From evocative cinematography to its meticulous recreation of 1910's New York, Part II is a visual and narrative triumph, immersing viewers into the world of the Corleone family and the mafia underworld and making them feel like a part of the family. Today, the film enjoys an enduring impact, solidifying its status as a masterpiece in the gangster genre and American cinema as a whole.

3 The Public Enemy (1931)

Directed by William A. Wellman

Image via Warner Bros.

This classic gangster film starring James Cagney follows the rise and fall of Tom Powers, a young man involved in organized crime during Prohibition. As he ascends the ranks of the criminal underworld, his behavior becomes increasingly erratic, forcing him to face the consequences of his actions. The Public Enemy gives a great glimpse into the social and economic conditions of the time, emphasizing the great allure power has to those looking for it.

Cagney’s breakout performance is one of the most chilling portrayals in a gangster film, as the charismatic yet terrifying Tom Powers perfectly embodied the era's gangster archetype. The quintessential gangster film, The Public Enemy captures the gritty reality of this time in American history, dissecting the attraction to a life of organized crime. With moments that still live in audiences' heads, like the infamous grapefruit scene, The Public Enemy is truly one-of-kind.

The Public Enemy Release Date April 23, 1931 Cast James Cagney , Jean Harlow , Joan Blondell Runtime 83

Watch on Tubi

2 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on the true story of Henry Hill, a former mobster turned informant, Goodfellas follows his ascension into the mafia. As Henry becomes increasingly involved in criminal activities, like drug trafficking and murder, he struggles to maintain his loyalty to his bosses. Starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci, this film is likely to make viewers' hearts race from beginning to end.

Goodfellas stands out from other gangster movies because of Martin Scorsese's raw and visceral portrayal of organized crime, which he experienced first-hand. He maintains a fast-paced tempo, emphasizing how chaotic the life of a gangster can be. Above all, through the technique of voice-over narration, audiences are brought in for a closer look at the paranoia the organized crime world causes. The film creates a dynamic and engaging cinematic experience, ensuring no moment is left to wither away and giving a nuanced and multifaceted depiction of real life.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The gangster film to end all gangster films, The Godfather centers on the powerful Corleone family, giving an account of what post-World War II American organized crime life looked like. It depicts the transition of power from Don Vito Corleone to his son Michael. Regarded as one of the greatest films ever made, The Godfather is a landmark not only in gangster films but in American cinema, too.

What makes The Godfather so special is the tragedy that constantly unfolds. Audiences recognize that the main characters are inherently bad, but it's no less riveting to watch them slowly fall into dissension. The richly developed characters display such an authentic and realistic portrayal of reality, offering a groundbreaking glimpse into the inner workings of crime families. Shows and documentaries are still made on the making of The Godfather, a deeply influential movie that will keep inspiring countless others.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Gangster Movies, Ranked