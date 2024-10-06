Since the Golden Age of Hollywood, gangster movies have had a lasting impact on film buffs. They're one of the most exciting and iconic genres of filmmaking in cinema. Gangster movies draw viewers into the dark, dangerous, and enticing world of organized crime, depicting memorable wise guys as they rob and murder their way to the top, only to come crashing down.

While they pack a lot of action and thrills, what draws people in more is the incredible performances that bring these iconic cinematic criminals to life. Gangster movies truly have some of the best performers who brought to life memorable mobsters and villains who've become legendary in pop culture. Their performances were perfect, even award-worthy, and they've stood the test of time for being truly unique. From Leandro Firmino in City of God to Al Pacino in The Godfather, here are ten of the most compelling performances from gangster movies.

10 Leandro Firmino as "Lil" Zé Pequeno

'City of God' (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

Hailing from Brazil, City of God is an international coming-of-age crime drama directed by Fernando Meirelles. Starring Alexandre Rodrigues and Leandro Firmino, it sees the two playing as two young boys who drastically go down far different paths in life. One boy, Rocket, struggles to become a photographer, while the other, "Lil" Zé Pequeno, rises through the criminal underworld to become a ruthless drug baron.

Reportedly based on Brazilian drug trafficker José Eduardo Barreto Conceição, Zé Pequeno is a cold-hearted, brutal, and remorseless killer, willing to commit all sorts of heinous acts, including using child soldiers to rule over the streets of Rio de Janeiro. Leandro Firmino gives one of the most frighteningly realistic portrayals of a sadistic gangster in the form of Lil Zé. He plays the character with restraint, not going too over-the-top to accurately depict this real-life monster and many of his despicable deeds. It was an incredible feat by the young actor, especially since it was his breakout performance.

City of God In the slums of Rio, two kids' paths diverge as one struggles to become a photographer and the other a kingpin. Release Date February 13, 2004 Director Fernando Meirelles , Kátia Lund Cast Alexandre Rodrigues , Leandro Firmino , Matheus Nachtergaele , Phellipe Haagensen , Douglas Silva , Jonathan Haagensen , Seu Jorge , Jefechander Suplino Runtime 130 Minutes

RENT ON AMAZON

9 Sharon Stone as Ginger McKenna

'Casino' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

Proving that the 90s was the best decade to be a gangster movie fan, Martin Scorsese's Casino is a glorious crime epic starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone. Set during the Golden Age of Los Vegas, with the Mafia controlling behind the scenes, it follows two Mob associates as they protect their bosses' investments by managing the Tangiers Casino. However, when their personal lives started drawing too much attention, eventually, the Mafia's hold over the city began to crumble.

In undoubtedly her most compelling performance, Sharon Stone steals the show as Ginger McKenna, an avaricious hustler who's only out for herself. As a wedge between the two leads, Ace Rothstein (De Niro) and Nicky Santor (Pesci), her greed for wealth and luxury inevitably spells doom for all of them as she unintentionally attracts the local authorities. Stone is flawless in the role, bringing her charm and talent to brilliantly portray a loathsome con art that audiences love to hate. Her incredible work earned Casino's only Oscar nomination for supporting actress. In a film with huge-name acting legends, including James Woods and Don Rickles, Stone became the standout and continues to be the defining performance of her career.

8 Paul Muni as Tony Camonte

'Scarface' (1932)

Image via United Artists

The early 1930s saw the dawn of the gangster/crime genre, which released many iconic classics, like Little Ceaser, Angels with Dirty Faces, and The Public Enemy. But the biggest standout was Howard Hawks' Scarface, starring Academy Award winner Paul Muni. Set in Prohibition-era Chicago, it follows the ambitious rise of street thug Tony Camonte as he ignites a war between rival street gangs to take over the city.

Before the legendary Al Pacino gave his iconic, but admittedly over-the-top, interpretation of this classic gangster in Brain De Palma's '83 remake, Paul Muni had already perfected the character of Tony Camonte with his impeccable talents. This version of Tony is colder, ruthless, and harder to predict. His greed, lust for power, and not to mention his hot-heated temper inevitably cause his iconic downfall. Muni's performance is a staple of the gangster genre, one of the most influential and recognizable portrayals of gangsters ever shown on screen. No matter how old this version gets, Tony Camote and the talented performer playing him will remain timeless.

Scarface (1932) An ambitious and nearly insane violent gangster climbs the ladder of success in the mob, but his weaknesses prove to be his downfall. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 9, 1932 Director Howard Hawks , Richard Rosson Cast Paul Muni , Ann Dvorak , Karen Morley , Osgood Perkins Runtime 93 minutes

7 Jack Nicholson as Frank Costello

'The Departed' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Martin Scorsese delivers action and thrills with his 2006 Best Picture-winning crime epic The Departed. Starring his frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, it sees him play rookie undercover police officer Billy Costigan Jr. as he infiltrates the gang of notorious Irish American crime Boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Soon, he fights to keep his identity a secret while also trying to snuff out who Frank's mole is within his own department.

The always magnificent Jack Nicholson gives arguably the most riveting performance of his career in the 21st century as Frank Costello. Cold-blooded, sadistic, and incredibly cunning, Costello is a masterful criminal mastermind whose brilliance is only matched by his cruelty. Nicholson's portrayal is genuinely menacing, and each scene leaves a lingering feeling of fear as to what terrible thing he might do next. Like many of his thrilling roles, Nicholson sprinkles in bits of dark comedy and crude humor to add an extra layer of intrigue to his performance. As a result, Frank Costello became a highlight of his later career and continues to stand out in the crime genre.

6 Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill 'The Butcher' Cutting

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Image via Miramax

Gangs of New York is a 2002 Scorsese period crime drama that started with his first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and his only time working with the legendary, three-time Academy Award-winning actor Sir Daniel Day-Lewis. Set in the early 1860s, it follows a young Irish-American immigrant as he returns to the Five Points of New York to avenge his father's death by taking out the vicious crime lord Bill "The Butcher" Cutting.

Scorsese has an act for crafting some of the most terrifying villains, and The Butcher is undoubtedly one of his best. Bill is a ruthless, bloodthirsty tyrant who rules over the streets of New York. It's all thanks to Daniel Day-Lewis and his reputation for going above and beyond when it comes to playing his characters that's made this remarkable performance so fantastic. He went as far as to learn how to tap his character's prosthetic fake eye without flinching and even took butchery lessons to fully immerse in the character. It's undeniably one of Day-Lewis' most shining examples of his acting talents, a role only he could bring to the screen.

5 Robert De Niro as Vito Corleone

'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

Image via Paramount Pictures

A follow-up to what's wildly regarded as a masterpiece is no easy task, but The Godfather Part II isn't like most sequels. Continuing the epic tale of the Corleone family, it follows the new Don Michael (Al Pacino) as he struggles to move his family away from organized crime. Scattered throughout several points in the story, it travels back to the early years of the young Godfather Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), from his tragic upbringing in Italy to his rise to prominence in America.

Given the daunting task of believably playing a younger version of a massively beloved character, the great Robert De Niro knocks out of the park with this Oscar-winning performance. Audiences follow young Vito as he learns and makes the crucial decisions that eventually turn him into the respected crime lord he becomes. De Niro flawlessly adopts the main traits his predecessor, Marlon Brando, brought to the role, including his gestures and behavior. He spent several months in Sicily to perfect his accent and accurately portray a fresh-of-the-boat Italian immigrant. All these unique qualities culminated in a marvelous performance, earning De Niro his well-deserved Best Supporting Actor Award.

The Godfather: Part II Michael Corleone expands his crime empire while dealing with personal betrayal and loss. Simultaneously, flashbacks reveal the rise of his father, Vito Corleone, from a Sicilian immigrant to a powerful mob boss in New York. The narrative intertwines their stories, exploring themes of power, family, and the consequences of ambition. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date December 18, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire , Lee Strasberg , Michael V. Gazzo Runtime 202 Minutes

4 James Cagney as Cody Jarrett

'White Heat' (1949)

Image via Warner Bros.

The superb James Cagney had an act for playing iconic gangsters. During the Golden Age, his talents for going all out with his performances shined, especially when portraying ambitious criminals like Tom Powers from The Public Enemy or Eddie Bartlett in The Roaring Twenties. However, undoubtedly, his most compelling, vicious gangster role was as the sadistic Arthur "Cody" Jarret in Rauol Walsh's White Heat.

Cody Jarrett is a truly captivating antagonist who steals the spotlight at every chance. Cagney quickly makes the audience feel intimidated by this cold-hearted criminal. He doesn't show restraint in some of Jarrett's most brutal moments, and he easily slips into the role of a violent, despicable monster with hardly any redeeming qualities. It is an iconic and quite unsettling portrayal that's not only one of the best of Cagney's career but widely seen as one of cinema's greatest gangster villains of all time.

White Heat Release Date September 3, 1949 Director Raoul Walsh Cast James Cagney , Virginia Mayo , Edmond O'Brien , Margaret Wycherly , Steve Cochran , John Archer , Wally Cassell , Fred Clark Runtime 114 Minutes

WATCH ON TUBI

3 Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone

'The Godfather' (1973)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather takes its place in the annals of cinema as one of the most significant masterpieces ever made. Featuring an iconic ensemble at the top of their game, it sees the legendary Marlon Brando as Don Vito Corleone, the head of the most powerful crime family in New York. After refusing to join the dangerous drug business with the other families, a violent war ensues, leading Vito to adapt to this new violent world while also having to reluctantly make his youngest son, Michael (Pacino), his future successor.

Hailed as one of the most flawless gangster performances in cinema, Brando's role as Don Corleone has become a staple of pop culture. His delivery is spot-on, his gestures and mannerisms are iconic, and he delivers some truly memorable lines. He expertly comes across as a genuinely sympathetic but complex character. He is technically a villain but far more reasonable and understandable than the average gangster. This is a cherished role and one that has cemented Marlon Brando's legacy as one of Hollywood's greatest performers.

The Godfather Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+

2 Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Image via Warner Bros.

Finally, on to Martin Scorsese's masterpiece, Goodfellas. The iconic filmmaker's most beloved film, it's a highly quotable, darkly funny, hyper-violent crime classic that's never dwindled in popularity. The late great Ray Liotta stars and narrates as Henry Hill, the real-life mob associate who rose along with his friends to become top earners within the Lucchese crime family. But when his glamorous life in organized crime slowly begins to crumble, he's forced to become an informant against his former allies.

In a thrilling gangster classic with some of the best acting performances in the genre, many would agree the biggest standout was the one and only Joe Pesci in his Oscar-winning role as the unhinged hitman Tommy DeVito. Played to perfection with so much intensity and unpredictability, Pesci delivers one of the most terrifying portrayals of a gangster ever shown on film. He could confidently able to switch from different sides of Tommy's personality, going from a wise-cracking tough guy to a deranged, remorseless killer all within a few seconds. The real Henry Hill praised Pesci's attempt for authenticity, even claiming he was "90-99% accurate" to the real mobster Tommy was based on, Thomas DeSimone.