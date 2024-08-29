Hollywood has often been interested in gangsters, as there is something alluring about the mafia culture that differentiates it from other works within the crime genre. The “Golden Age of Hollywood” saw the rise of many classic gangster films, but these were often limited by the constraints put on content as laid out by the Hays Code. As soon as the MPAA was developed to give films a rating that allowed for more explicit content, R-Rated gangster films have been able to push the boundaries of the genre by pushing the audience past their comfort level.

Although there are many compelling stories told on dramatic television in shows like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, gangster films have a proud history in Hollywood, with many considered to be among the greatest movies ever made. Here are the ten best R-Rated gangster films, ranked.

10 ‘Scarface’ (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Scarface wasn’t the first film based on the legend of the Cuban gangster Tony Montana, as a classic film from the 1930s had already been widely popular. That being said, Brian De Palma brought his typical intensity to an action-packed analysis of how Al Pacino’s version of the famous mobster built a criminal empire in one of the most dramatic criminal “rise and fall” stories of all-time. While an R-Rated version was released in theaters, De Palma also released an extended cut that received an X rating for including content that was simply too controversial for theaters to handle.

Scarface is a very long film that justifies its extended length, as there’s not a moment when Pacino’s performance isn’t utterly compelling. Although it sparked significant backlash during its initial release for the high amount of drug and violent content, Scarface as aged very well as an insightful examination of the perils of the immigration process.

9 ‘Road to Perdition’ (2002)

Directed by Sam Mendes

Road to Perdition offered a much more sensitive look at gangster culture, as it was essentially a drama about familial dysfunction that used the hagiography of a crime drama. Tom Hanks gives one of the best (and darkest) roles of his career as a mafia hitman who attempts to shield his son from the violent lifestyle, much to the displacement of a legendary mob boss (Paul Newman in one of his final film roles).

Sam Mendes does a great job at showing how unrewarding the gangster lifestyle is, offering a more realistic take on the genre that avoids the lionization that is common in Hollywood films. Although Hanks and Newman are just as excellent as one would expect from two of the greatest living actors, it's the powerful score by Thomas Newman that elevates Road to Perdition into one of the best films of the 21st century.

8 ‘The Untouchables’ (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

The Untouchables served as a brilliant throwback to the classic television series of the same name, and focused on the true story of how the Chicago police officer Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) put together an elite force to stop Al Capone (Robert De Niro) during the height of the prohibition era. The film was widely praised for featuring a career best performance from Sean Connery, who co-stars as an aging Irish cop who helps Ness complete his mission. The film won Connery his first and only Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Untouchables is action-packed, featuring an incredible musical score and an impressive use of slow motion that clearly influenced the more widespread use of the technique in future action films like The Matrix and 300. It’s definitely Rated-R, as there are quite a few brutal executions that De Palma includes.

7 ‘Eastern Promises’ (2007)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Eastern Promises is a twisty inversion of the Russian mobster story that focuses on an undercover British agent (Viggo Mortensen) who infiltrates a powerful crime family, but must try to conceal his identity when a local nurse (Naomi Watts) discovers evidence that links to a conspiracy involving a sexual trafficking ring of child prostitutes. The film merges a clever analysis of the family legacy in crime organizations with the type of shocking bloodshed that only a filmmaker of David Cronenberg’s caliber could deliver.

Mortensen earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, and gives arguably one of his best performances ever in a role that pushed him to his physical and emotional limits. The now infamous bathhouse fight scene that ends the film is widely recognized as one of the most intense and disturbing action scenes in modern cinema, and certainly leaves the viewer on a high note.

6 ‘City of God’ (2002)

Directed by Fernando Meirelles

City of God is an interesting twist on the gangster genre because it is a coming-of-age story about two young boys growing up in Brazil; one goes on to become a journalist who covers the ways in which his community has changed over time, and the other becomes a gangster that works for the powerful local drug overlords.

City of God offers a compelling analysis of the role that personal choice makes in determining one’s future, and examines how the “nature versus nurture” debates aren’t always relevant when the circumstances are so harrowing. Although the gangster genre is commonly referred to strictly by American standards, City of God is just one example of the many greater gangster classics that were made by international filmmakers like Fernando Meirelles, who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for his work on the film.

5 ‘Boyz n the Hood’ (1991)

Directed by John Singleton

Boyz n the Hood is a classic coming-of-age film that shows the infection of gangster culture within urban communities, which unfortunately drags even more young people into a cycle of perpetual violence. It is certainly one of the greatest directorial debuts of all-time, as John Singleton created a profound commentary on masculinity, racial identity, and duality before he was 23 years old.

Boyz n the Hood has one of the best ensemble casts of any gangster film, including a rare dramatic turn from Ice Cube. However, the film’s most endearing character is that of Laurence Fishburne as Furious Styles, an inspiring paternal figure that set the standard for what a great movie father should look like. What’s most impressive is that the themes about curbing youthful dread and preventing the cycle of hate are just as relevant today as they were when Boyz n the Hood was first released in 1991.

Boyz n the Hood Release Date July 12, 1991 Director John Singleton Cast Hudhail Al-Amir , Lloyd Avery II , Angela Bassett , Mia Bell , Lexie Bigham , Kenneth A. Brown Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers John Singleton Studio Columbia Pictures Tagline Once upon a time in South Central L.A... It ain't no fairy tale. Expand

4 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

The Departed is hands down one of the most entertaining films that Martin Scorsese has ever made, and to date the only one that has won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Although it was loosely inspired by the Asian cop movie Infernal Affairs and its two sequels, The Departed truly examined the difference between both sides of the law with its story of an undercover cop (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a mob mole (Matt Damon) who attempt to discover each other’s identities.

Jack Nicholson’s performance as the cruel mobster Frank Costello is one of his best, as he leans into the inherent eccentricity of a character who is as ruthlessly funny as he is terrifying. Not to be discounted is Mark Wahlberg’s scene stealing work as the foul-mouthed Sergeant Dignam, which earned him a well deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

3 ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Goodfellas is one of the first mob movies to truly understand why the criminal lifestyle is so seductive, as it tracks how a young Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) becomes enamored by the gangsters in his community in New York. Scorsese’s most defining masterpiece became a stylistic influence on many gangster movies moving forward due to its non-linear editing choices, peculiar needle drops, clever tracking shots, and one particularly amusing scene that Joe Pesci improvised in its entirety.

Goodfellas is based on several real gangsters, but its “rise and fall” story is as old as the genre itself. Scorsese would later return to the gangster genre for several more classics that included Casino, Gangs of New York, and The Irishman, but Goodfellas is most likely the film that he will be the most closely associated with for the rest of his career.

2 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather is cited by many film professors and pundits as the greatest film of all-time, and for good reason. While the gangster genre was originally considered to only be used for B-movies, Francis Ford Coppola crafted a towering epic that showed a very dark side to the American dream. At its heart, The Godfather is a story about fathers and sons, as a young Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) is separated to protect the legacy of Don Vito (Marlon Bando) without turning into a monster. While Pacino and Brando are arguably the reason to see the film, strong work from James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Talia Shire makes it even more watchable.

The Godfather is a rare example of a film that surpassed its source material in almost every way, as Coppols was able to add far more depth to the family dynamics than what was included in Mario Puzo’s original novel.

1 ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

The Godfather: Part II is quite simply the greatest sequel ever made, as it expands and deepens the story of the original film by following Michael’s further attempts to protect his family’s legacy and flashing back to a young Vito (Robert De Niro) as he immigrated to the United States from Sicily. Although it's a film that is well over three hours in length, The Godfather: Part II is so perfectly edited that there is never a moment where the viewers are allowed to doze off.

The Godfather: Part II introduced new characters and themes to the franchise, and has some of the most iconic quotes in history. There will always be a debate over which of the first two The Godfather films is superior, but anyone that considers themselves a fan of gangster movies (or just cinema in general) owes it to themselves to watch them both.

