The gangster genre has a sacred place in the hearts of film fanatics and was initially popularized by classic movies of Hollywood's Golden Age, such as The Public Enemy and Angels with Dirty Faces. During the New Hollywood Movement, the genre was revitalized by Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece, The Godfather, and has since become one of the most beloved film genres with modern hits like Goodfellas and Donnie Brasco. While there are hundreds of memorable mobster movies, there are some that are simply in a category of their own as being the all-time best.

Through the years, there have been countless gangster movies that deserve exceptional praise and recognition, but titles like White Heat, The Godfather: Part II, and Scarface, have had a profound and immense influence on the iconic genre that continues to rank as one of the most popular. Out of classic mafioso movies such as Little Caesar, The Untouchables, and Casino, these are the 10 best gangster movies, ranked.

10 'Little Caesar' (1931)

Cast: Edward G. Robinson, Douglas Fairbanks Jr., and Glenda Farrell

Caesar "Rico" Bandello (Edward G. Robinson) is an aspiring small-town criminal who has big ambitions and heads to Chicago with his friend, Joe Massara (Douglas Fairbanks Jr.), to make a name for himself. While Bandello finds success in the city's underworld, Massara quits his criminal ways and goes into show business, but while both try to honor their friendship, their choices lead them down dark and unforgiving paths.

The pre-Code film, Little Caesar, was a major influence on developing the gangster genre and common themes audiences know and love today, making it one of the all-time best gangster films of all time. The gangster genre was a staple of Warner Bros. early success as a major studio and had an influential reputation for future films. Robinson is universally known for his tough-guy roles and his breakthrough performance in Little Caesar essentially established the mobster image, which immortalized him as an icon of the genre. The classic film was a hit at the box office and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

9 'The Public Enemy' (1931)

Cast: James Cagney, Jean Harlow, and Edward Woods

Small-time Chicago criminals, Tom Powers (James Cagney) and Matt Doyle (Edward Woods) work their way up the ranks from poverty-stricken thieves to wealthy bootleggers during Prohibition. With their newfound status and power, the friends begin to take heat from the local authorities and rival gangsters, and as Tom tries to stay connected to his family, his life of crime eventually destroys it.

The Public Enemy is another pre-code classic that is credited for establishing the gangster genre and features Cagney in his break-out role. Initially, Woods was cast to play Tom Powers, but the film's director, William A. Wellman, felt Cagney was better suited for the role and the two swapped parts. While the movie is known for Cagney's performance and monumental impact on the gangster film, it's also widely remembered for the iconic grapefruit scene with Cagney and co-star, Mae Clarke. According to TCM host, Ben Mankiewicz, Cagney shoving the grapefruit in Clarke's face was unscripted and Clarke's surprise reaction is genuine, making it one of the most iconic scenes in classic movie history.

8 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Cast: Johnny Depp, Al Pacino, and Michael Madsen

F.B.I. agent, Joseph Pistone (Johnny Depp) is assigned to go undercover and infiltrate one of the major crime families in New York City, The Bonanno family, and takes on the persona of Donnie Brasco. He develops a friendship with old school mobster, Benjamin "Lefty" Ruggerio (Al Pacino) who brings him into the family's inner circle, but when Pistone starts to genuinely care for the veteran Mafioso, he becomes conflicted about finishing the job, knowing it will ultimately end with the murder of his new friend.

The underrated great gangster movie, Donnie Brasco, is based on the 1988 novel, Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia, co-written by real-life federal agent, Joe Pistone. While the film features brilliant performances by the overall cast, Pacino and Depp are a captivating duet in this finely-tuned story of organized crime and deception, making it a top-notch gangster film. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave Donnie Brasco three and a half out of four stars, calling it one of Pacino's finest performances and adding his appreciation for the film's rare depiction of a genuine love growing between two grown men "within the framework of a teacher-student relationship."

7 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Cast: Kevin Costner, Sean Connery, and Robert De Niro

In The Windy City, prohibition agent, Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) has relentlessly tried to take down Chicago kingpin and notorious mob boss, Al Capone (Robert De Niro), but with the massive corruption within the city's police force, even his best efforts have proved to be futile. Ness decides the only way to get Capone is to put together a team of elite lawmen who can't be tempted with bribes or scared off by intimidation and, with the encouragement of a retired cop, Jimmy Malone (Sean Connery), he becomes determined more than ever to see Capone behind bars.

Brian De Palma's crime film, The Untouchables, is inspired by the real-life events surrounding Ness and his crew, who took Capone down for income tax evasion in 1931. Even though the movie is mostly fictionalized, The Untouchables is still a pillar in the gangster genre that defined a new generation of mobster movies. The Untouchables was a success at the box office and earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Original Score and Best Costume Design. Connery won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor and composer, Ennio Morricone, won a Grammy for the film's score.

6 'White Heat' (1949)

Cast: James Cagney, Virginia Mayo, and Edmond O'Brien

Notorious gang leader, Cody Jarrett (James Cagney) ends up behind bars after shooting an investigator during a train robbery that went south. When Jarrett learns that his mother has died, he breaks out of prison with his cellmate, Hank (Edmond O'Brien) who is secretly an undercover agent. Once out behind bars, Jarrett gets his gang back together and plans their next big heist, but with Hank in constant communication with the authorities, their success is destined to be short-lived.

Cagney stars in one of his signature films, White Heat, which was also another major influence on the gangster genre. The film is based on the story by the same name written by Virginia Kellogg, who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Story. In 2008, White Heat was named the fourth-greatest gangster movie of all time by the American Film Institute, and the film's most famous line, "Made it Ma! Top of the world!" is considered to be one of the most iconic movie lines and has been featured in several notable films, including the 1986 movie, Tough Guys and Ricochet starring Denzel Washington.

5 'Casino' (1995)

Cast: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Sharon Stone

In the early 1970s, low-level mobster and gambling expert, Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) is chosen to head the Tangiers Casino in Las Vegas by the Chicago Outfit. Initially, Rothstein and the casino are a huge success, but when his friend and hot-headed enforcer, Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) comes to town, his ill-temper and brass ways create a series of problems. While Rothstein tries to keep Santoro out of trouble, he meets and marries ex-hustler, Ginger (Sharon Stone), who adds another list of problems to Rothstein's ever-growing list, which eventually puts him in a dangerous position.

Casino is a first-rate gangster film directed by Martin Scorsese and features an all-star cast including comedy legend, Don Rickles, James Woods, and The Sopranos star, Frank Vincent. The film is based on the novel Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas written by Nicholas Pileggi, who co-wrote the screenplay with Scorsese and was inspired by real-life figures in the Chicago Outfit, including associate, Frank Rosenthal and high-ranking mobster, Anthony "The Ant" Spiloto. Stone went on to win a Golden Globe for her incredible performance and also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Cast: Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Steven Bauer

After earning a green card in exchange for taking out a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) arrives in the United States, where he claims a small stake in the drug trade plaguing Miami. As he's willing to kill anyone who stands in his way of success and wealth, Montana eventually becomes the biggest drug lord in the state of Florida, but his own drug-fueled paranoia and civil war between the Colombian cartels eventually lead to his ultimate downfall.

Scarface is a remake of Howard Hawks' 1932 film by the same name but with a modernized twist that correlated with the current times of the 1980s drug craze. The movie was one of De Palma's highest-grossing films, but many critics criticized the film's intense and overuse of violence and gore. Through the years, Scarface has earned major support and is considered to be one of the greatest gangster movies of all time. Scarface may have not received any Oscar nominations, but it did earn several Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actor for Pacino and Best Original Score.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Cast: Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci

After working for the local neighborhood wiseguys as a teen, Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) makes a name for himself and eventually works his way up the ranks to become an associate. While he enjoys his life of money, power, and sex, he must also overcome the horrors and pressures that come with it. As Hill falls into a severe drug addiction and marital problems, his once-fabulous life begins to unravel and eventually puts him in the position of either turning F.B.I. informant or finding himself six feet under.

Goodfellas is a quintessential gangster film based on the 1988 novel, Wiseguy, by Nicholas Pileggi, which tells the true story of Lucchese crime family associate, Henry Hill, who turned F.B.I informant. The movie features an array of well-known gangster stars, including Lorraine Bracco, Paul Sorvino, and Frank Vincent, and has been emulated in dozens of other films, including Blow and Pulp Fiction, making it one of the best gangster movies of all time. While Liotta gives a star-studded performance, Pesci essentially steals the film ("How am I funny?"), and out of six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, Pesci received the film's only win for Best Supporting Actor.

2 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Cast: Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Robert Duvall

With Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) now the head of the family, he learns he has enemies after he and his family barely survive an unsuspecting attack at their home. While Michael works on smoking out those responsible, his journey is contrasted against his father's, Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), who escaped from Sicily and arrives in the United States in 1917 where he is introduced to a life of crime and eventually builds his family enterprise.

The Godfather: Part II is a riveting sequel to Coppola's The Godfather and is considered to be as good if not better than the original film. The parallel storytelling between Michael and Vito Corleone sets the film apart from other gangster films and allowed Coppola to create a prequel within a sequel in such a powerful style. Even though The Godfather: Part II didn't surpass the original film commercially, it was Paramount's most successful film of 1974, earning eleven Academy Award nominations and winning five, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor for De Niro's breakthrough performance as a young Vito.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan

Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) is the head of the Corleone crime family and when someone makes an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the family business and is soon trapped in a cycle of violence and betrayal that comes with the world of organized crime. As Michael tries to keep a balance between his new world and his new wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he's drawn deeper and deeper into the family business which eventually consumes him.

Without question, The Godfather is the best gangster movie of all time and is also considered to be one of the greatest films in cinema history. The film is based on Mario Puzo's best-selling 1969 novel by the same name and essentially revived the gangster genre, paving the way for modern mobster movies. The Godfather was the highest-grossing movie of 1972 and received a staggering number of Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Costume Design, and Best Supporting Actor. It went on to win for Best Adapted Screenplay for Coppola and Puzo, Best Actor for Brando, and Best Picture.

