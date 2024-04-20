Since the 1930s, the gangster genre has evolved and redefined through the vision of award-winning directors such as Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, and Francis Ford Coppola. Between iconic titles ranging from classics like The Public Enemy and Little Caesar and modern mobster pictures like The Godfather and Goodfellas, the gangster genre has proven to be one of the most timeless and has aged like fine wine.

There is an endless number of popular mobster movies, but there is a selection, like The Departed and The Godfather: Part II, that film fanatics seem to revisit regularly. Some gangster movies are worth watching again occasionally, but every diehard fan of the genre has a few that they simply can't resist watching over and over again. With notable films such as Heat, Casino, and Donnie Brasco, these 10 gangster movies are always great for a re-watch.

10 'A Bronx Tale' (1993)

Directed by Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro stars in his directorial debut, A Bronx Tale, as a straight-laced father, Lorenzo, who, when his son, Calogero (Lillo Brancato) is taken under the wing of a mobster (Chazz Palminteri), tries to keep him from falling into the alluring gangster lifestyle. As Cologero, also known as "C", grows into a young man, he becomes torn between pleasing his father as well as his mentor, but the harsh realities his father once warned him about soon come to light.

Unlike other gangster films, A Bronx Tale gives an honest, in-depth look into opposite perspectives on organized crime through the eyes of a character who has a foot in each world. De Niro originally saw the stage production of A Bronx Tale in 1990, led by Palminteri, and later, purchased the rights to the play. With Palminteri, they both worked tirelessly on what many considered to be a solid screenplay with the perfect proportions of humor and emotion. The coming-of-age drama features phenomenal performances by the overall cast, but the conflicting dynamic between De Niro and Palminteri is essentially what makes A Bronx Tale a very rewatchable gangster film.

9 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese's gangster film, The Departed, is an intense game of cat and mouse as a South Boston police officer, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), goes undercover to infiltrate and gain the trust of mob boss, Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). Meanwhile, Costello successfully plants one of his men, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) in the Boston police department, providing him with inside information. When both organizations realize they each have a mole, it becomes an obsessive game of finding out who's who before Costigan's or Sullivan's covers are compromised.

Scorsese has always successfully reinvented the wheel of the gangster genre and The Departed is no exception. Even though audiences are aware of both Damon and DiCaprio's characters, Scorsese still manages to tangle them up in an unpredictable web of lies, greed, and deceit without fail from beginning to end. With an unbelievable performance by Nicholson as the Whitey Bulgar-inspired Costello and a stellar all-star cast, The Departed is one of those movies that simply gets better and better with each run-through. The Departed earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Actor, winning for Best Director.

8 'Donnie Brasco' (1997)

Directed by Mike Newell

Based on the true story of FBI agent, Joseph D. Pistone, Donnie Brasco follows the young agent who infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in New York during the 1970s. Pistone, played by Johnny Depp, adopts the alias, Donnie Brasco, and befriends longtime hit man, Lefty Ruggiero (Al Pacino), who eventually introduces him to his inner circle. As Brasco is consumed by his double life, he begins to genuinely care about Ruggiero and becomes conflicted about completing his mission and the outcome it will have on his new friend.

Compared to other gangster films, Donnie Brasco depicts a rare father-son-like relationship between Pacino and Depp, which creates an immense level of emotion rarely seen in other mobster films. The film still centers around the inner workings and corruption of one of the biggest crime families in New York, but the core of Donnie Brasco is fueled purely by the inevitable demise of Brasco and Ruggiero's newfound friendship. While the ending tugs at the heartstrings, Depp and Pacino are simply sublime and one of the best-paired duos in any gangster film, making Donnie Brasco a very popular gangster film.

7 'Heat' (1995)

Directed by Michael Mann

When a robbery leaves three security guards dead, career criminal, Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), tries to clean up the mess, but unbeknownst to him, an LAPD lieutenant and former marine, Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), has managed to track down those responsible for the crime, including McCauley. Instead of bringing McCauley in, the two end up finding they have a mutual respect for one another but, at the same time, they both know they have to remain loyal to their individual causes.

Michael Mann's Heat zeroes in on the psychological insight into both a criminal and a police officer's minds, correlating both their professional and personal lives to illustrate their vast similarities. Mann portrays a distinct line of good versus evil but mainly focuses his story on the in-between aspects of an exhilarating story, carried by two of Hollywood's greatest stars of all time. While the film's plot makes Heat a rare commodity of a picture, De Niro and Pacino are beyond marvelous, delivering performances that are impossible to look away from in this extremely rewatchable gangster film.

6 'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Scorsese's period gangster film, Gangs of New York, takes place during the 1840s and centers around the gangs of the Five Points who are constantly at odds with one another, specifically the gang led by the notorious Bill the Butcher (Daniel Day-Lewis). When Butcher crosses paths with a young Irish man, Amsterdam (Leonardo DiCaprio), he develops a soft spot for the kid, but Butcher is unaware that his new protégé is the son of Priest Vallon (Liam Neeson), whom Butcher killed years ago.

Gangs of New York is one of the most thrilling, cut-throat, gangster films of all time, featuring a magnificent cast of noteworthy players, such as Cameron Diaz, Henry Thomas, John C. Reilly, and Boardwalk Empire star, Stephen Graham. DiCaprio gives one of his greatest performances, but Day-Lewis is truly magnetic as the ruthless Butcher who is as fascinating as the film itself and the key ingredient that deems Gangs of New York as one of the best gangster films of all time. Gangs of New York earned ten Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

5 'Casino' (1995)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Set during the glory days of Las Vegas, De Niro stars in one of Scorsese's highest-rated movies as gambling expert and mob associate, Ace Rothstein, who is assigned by the Chicago Outfit to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Tangiers Hotel and Casino. While Rothstein runs a tight and profitable ship, his world is spun on its head when he meets and marries a beautiful hustler, Ginger (Sharon Stone), and his hot-headed friend, Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci), who arrives in town, begins to draw unwanted attention to the Tangiers.

Casino is the eighth collaboration of Scorsese and De Niro and transports audiences to the early days of Sin City with a classic tale of one man's rise to the top and his inevitable fall from grace. The film is based on Nicholas Pileggi's novel, Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas, and accurately depicts the mob's influence and hold on Las Vegas as well as the detrimental impact the city's temptations can have on those who don't know when to cash out. While the main complaint of the film has been Pesci's character being very similar to his role in Goodfellas, Casino still holds up as an entertaining, well-played gangster film that fans consistently revisit.

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Al Pacino takes on the role of Tony Montana in Brian De Palma's modernized remake of the 1932 film, Scarface, and takes place in Miami, Florida during the 1980s drug craze. After earning a green card, Montana arrives in the United States with the unwavering ambition to become a wealthy and powerful man. Through sheer determination, he becomes one of the most feared drug lords in the country, but as he's consumed by paranoia, greed, and addiction, his reign comes to a swift and unfortunate end.

Initially, Scarface was panned by many critics for its excessive use of violence and graphic content, but in recent years, the film has been reevaluated and is now considered to be one of the greatest gangster movies of all time. One of the most brilliant qualities of Scarface is De Palma's raw depiction of an underdog choosing a life of crime without chalking the film up with classic clichés of the genre. Considering Pacino's electrifying and eccentric performance along with De Palma's vibrant reformulated homage to an essential classic, there's no question about Scarface being a classic among modern-day gangster films.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Ray Liotta stars in his breakthrough role in Goodfellas as mafioso turned FBI informant, Henry Hill, who worked for the local mobsters in his neighborhood and eventually advanced through the ranks. Initially, Hill basks in the luxury and wealth of his criminal lifestyle, but when he makes several mistakes and is wreckless with his drug habit, his ideal, comfortable world begins to unravel and leads him to the ominous choice of either doing serious time behind bars or ratting on his associates.

Goodfellas is a modern pilar of the gangster genre and features an array of reputable stars, including Paul Sorvino, Lorraine Bracco, and Frank Vincent. Scorsese's artful direction and expertise in the genre, along with the colorful, natural dialogue and memorable performances are just a few elements that qualify Goodfellas as a great rewatchable mobster movie. Goodfellas ultimately dominated the Oscars that year, earning six Academy Award nominations and winning Best Supporting Actor for Pesci's exceptional performance as Tommy DeVito.

2 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Pacino reprises his iconic role as Michael Corleone in what is easily the best sequel ever made, The Godfather: Part II. The film masterfully correlates the life of young Vito Corleone, played by Robert De Niro, and his humble beginnings, to the rise of Michael as Don of the family. As Michael fully transitions into his new position of power, he fails to realize that, in the process, he has lost sight of what is truly important in life; family.

Despite being over three hours long, The Godfather: Part II is one of those movies that, due to its unforgettable performances and incredible storytelling, doesn't feel as long as it should. The film gives the undeniable impression of being a double feature wrapped into one, providing a backstory for Vito Corleone while, at the same time, unfolding the full transformation of Michael into a man who embodies everything his father never wanted for him. The immense emotion, powerful plot, and Coppola's skillful direction make, without question, The Godfather: Part II one of the most rewatchable gangster movies ever made. Much like the first film, The Godfather: Part II swept the Oscars, winning six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor.

1 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather follows the Corleone family, who are one of the most powerful crime families in New York, led by Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When Vito barely survives an attempt on his life, his youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), steps up to take out those who want his father dead and, as war ensues, he is inevitably caught in the vicious cycle of violence and corruption, eventually leading to him becoming the future Don of the Corleone family.

During Hollywood's New Movement, Coppola essentially revitalized the gangster genre with his masterpiece, The Godfather, which is considered to be one if not the greatest movies of all time. The detail-oriented characters, the authentic, captivating backdrop of Sicily, and the timeless tale of family and honor are just the tip of the iceberg of why The Godfather is the most rewatchable gangster movie. With a near-perfect plot and an astonishing cast, which also consisted of James Caan, Diane Keaton, and Robert Duvall, The Godfather received eleven Academy Award nominations, taking home the Oscar for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Picture.

