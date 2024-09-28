For decades, gangsters and mobsters have intrigued audiences and were popularized by classic films such as The Public Enemy, The Godfather, and Goodfellas. While audiences marvel over the iconic visual qualities of the genre, like three-piece pin-striped suits, spotless spats, and sharp fedoras, there are also certain elements, including intense gunfights or suspenseful confrontations that bring an enhanced level of excitement to any movie-goer's experience.

Today, there is an endless list of gangster films that effortlessly capture audiences' attention in their own unique way, reigning as all-time favorites among cinephiles. Nonetheless, there are a select few of these wiseguy flicks that have an unprecedented level of thrills and intensity, such as Scarface, Miller's Crossing, and The Departed, which fall into the coveted category of being some of the most thrilling and sensational gangster films of all time.

10 'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Matthew McConaughey stars as a wealthy, self-made American businessman, Mickey Pearson, who built one of the most profitable marijuana empires in London. When word gets out that Pearson is looking to pull out of the business and cash out, an array of seedy characters and crooks resort to blackmail and schemes to steal Pearson's company out from under him.

Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen is a fairly recent gangster film that maintains a high level of entertaining intensity mainly through Ritchie's traditional use of eccentric characters, quick cuts, and excessive use of vibrant colors and action. McConaughey is joined by an epic cast including Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, and Charlie Hunnam, and takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of hard-hitting action and cheeky comedy which essentially deems The Gentlemen to be a top-notch thrilling gangster film.

9 'The Untouchables' (1987)

Directed by Brian De Palma

In the 1930s, Bureau of Prohibition agent, Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner) has been tasked with cleaning up the streets of Chicago and is determined to put notorious mob boss, Al Capone (Robert De Niro) behind bars. Ness soon figures out that the local authorities are all in Capone's pocket, forcing him to recruit a group of men including a veteran police officer (Sean Connery), a rookie cop (Andy Garcia), and a noble accountant (Charles Martin Smith), who can't be bought or swayed by anyone.

The Untouchables is one of few epic gangster movies that centers around men who are out to take down organized crime and do so by bending the rules a bit but still abide by law and order. Based on the true story of Eliott Ness and the demise of infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone, The Untouchables authentically conveys the gritty, unpredictable atmosphere of the crime-ridden streets of Chicago paired with a lively story of good versus evil and an array of memorable performances by an all-star cast.

8 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Directed by Joel Coen

The Coen Brothers' Miller's Crossing follows a tedious series of events spurred by an all-out war between the local Irish and Italian mobs. The film's conflict centers around Irish boss, Leo O'Bannon (Albert Finney) refusing to let Italian don, Johnny Caspar (Jon Polito) whack a crooked bookie (John Turturro) who is under O'Bannon's protection. As tensions increase between the two groups, O'Bannon's right-hand man, Tom Reagan (Gabriel Byrne), decides to take matters into his own hands, playing each side against the other.

Miller's Crossing is one of the most underrated gangster films that has an unwavering tone of excitement and thrills, tailored to an intricate plot with a few unexpected turns of events. While the neo-gangster film has its fair share of bullet-riddled shootouts and ambushes, the real source of suspense comes from Byrne's character, whose plan leaves audiences anticipating his next move. Miller's Crossing earned immense praise from audiences and critics, including Roger Ebert, who gave the film three out of four stars, and is a timeless tribute to the classic gangster picture.

7 'Black Mass' (2015)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Johnny Depp stars as the notorious gangster and leader of Boston's Winter Hill Gang, Whitey Bulger, in the modern mobster movie, Black Mass, which also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Joel Edgerton, and Dakota Johnson. Set in the mid-1970s, the film explores the unorthodox relationship between Bulger and a former childhood friend, now an FBI agent, John Connolly (Edgerton), who gains information from Bulger to incriminate the local Italian mafia.

Based on a true story, Black Mass depicts several crucial events in Bulger and Connolly's venture, but also centers around the cold, sadistic nature of Bulger, which Depp flawlessly executes. With sinister blue eyes and a devilish grin, Depp delivers a thrilling but terrifying performance as the ruthless Bulger, qualifying Black Mass to be one of the most recent gangster movies that has an endless amount of thrills and an unyielding level of suspense.

6 'True Romance' (1993)

Directed by Tony Scott

True Romance is an exhilarating gangster film written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by legendary director, Tony Scott. Christian Slater stars as an Elvis and comic-book fan, Clarence, who falls in love with a bubbly prostitute, Alabama (Patricia Arquette). After Clarence confronts Alabama's boss (Gary Oldman), the two skip town and head to Los Angeles with a briefcase of cash that just happens to belong to the mob, sending gangsters hot on their trail.

With a unique blend of over-the-top violence, pop culture references, and a Southern California backdrop, True Romance is a one-of-a-king gangster film that never ceases to run out of fuel, carried by an unbelievable cast including Christopher Walken, Dennis Hopper, Brad Pitt, and The Sopranos star, James Gandolfini. Considering the combination of both Tarantino and Scott's traditional elements and an array of showstopping performances, True Romance is without a doubt a thrilling must-see gangster film for any fan of the iconic genre.

5 'The Departed' (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as South Boston police officer, Billy Costigan, who goes undercover to try and infiltrate the local Irish mafia, led by Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson). As Costigan works to gain Costello's trust, an experienced criminal and Costello's informant, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon), joins the state police department and funnels information back to Costello. When both sides realize they each have a mole among them, Sullivan and Costigan try to smoke each other out before one of their covers is blown.

Martin Scorsese's The Departed is one of the best gangster films in recent years and features an ensemble cast including Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga, and Martin Sheen. The film unfolds a thrilling game of cat and mouse that is full of heightened suspense that reaches an almost unbearable level as each side gets closer and closer to finding the rat within their organization. The Departed was a smash at the box office and received several Academy Award nominations, winning four, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palma

Al Pacino takes on the iconic role of Tony Montana in Brian De Palma's modern remake of the classic 1932 gangster film, Scarface, starring Paul Muni. Set in the 1980s during the drug craze in America, Montana arrives in the United States where his ambition takes him far into the criminal underworld of drugs and corruption. After working his way up the ranks, he takes over his boss' operation, becoming the most powerful drug lord in the state.

Pacino never fails to fizzle out as the eccentric, outspoken Montana and maintains a crucial tenacity of thrills and excitement throughout the film that keeps audiences fully invested in Montana's journey to the top. While Pacino is a sensational powerhouse alone, the film's excessive use of violence, over-the-top graphic images, and the dazzling spectacle of Miami also support the overall gripping tone of this essentially thrilling gangster film.

3 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Ray Liotta stars in his breakout role in the 1990 classic, Goodfellas, as Henry Hill, a young man who grew up in the world of the mob and worked his way up the ladder to a life of luxury and power. As Hill and his friends, Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci) and Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) bask in their immense success, their good luck eventually runs out, leading Hill to flip and become an informant for the FBI.

The opening line of Goodfellas alone sets the stage for a riveting story and effortlessly transports audiences to a time and place where the mafia once ruled the streets. Based on the 1985 novel written by Nicholas Pileggi, Goodfellas keeps constant energy and an overwhelming sense of excitement that is also hyped by a fitting string of popular songs and undeniably flawless performances by the entire cast. Goodfellas received six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Pesci went on to win the film's only Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his legendary performance as the hilariously hot-headed DeVito.

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Marlon Brando stars as the respected family man, Vito Corleone, who is the head of the Corleone family, one of the most powerful families in the United States. When Vito politely refuses to make a deal with a rising narcotics man, he barely survives an assassination attempt, leading to his youngest son and decorated war hero, Michael (Al Pacino), to step up and eventually finds himself on the path of becoming the head of the family.

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather redefined the classic gangster film and is considered to be one of the greatest movies of all time. Based on Mario Puzo's best-selling novel, The Godfather is full of slow-burning thrills and several shocking scenes that continue to leave audiences mystified and amazed. Even though the film features the right amount of visual action, Michael's tedious transformation from a law-abiding citizen to a calculated mobster is the heart and soul, leading to an iconic finale that has yet to be matched by any other gangster film.

1 'The Godfather: Part II' (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Pacino reprises his signature role as Michael Corleone in The Godfather: Part II, and is faced with a series of problems ranging from a plot on his life and a congressional hearing about his business ventures. While audiences witness Michael's future unfolding, the film also sheds light on a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), starting with his treacherous journey to the United States up until his early days of becoming the infamous Godfather.

The Godfather: Part II is regarded as one of the best sequels/prequels in cinema history, with some even believing that it surpasses the first film. While both are quintessential gangster films, the second installment in the iconic franchise stands as an insightful, breathtaking experience that is unlike any other film of the genre. Even though it's not full of high intensity and frequent violence, The Godfather: Part II stands out as a thrilling gangster film with its correlating double storylines that are equally captivating and essentially bring the father and son full circle in this epic saga.