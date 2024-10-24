Some of the greatest gangster movies of all time can’t exactly be called underrated, because the best of the best also happen to get included among the best films (of any genre) of all time. Think titles along the lines of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, as well as any number of Martin Scorsese crime films, including the likes of Goodfellas, Casino, Mean Streets, and The Irishman.

Those movies and various others could be counted as perfect, but there are also some less well-known, more overlooked, or otherwise underrated gangster movies that either achieve perfection, or at least feel near-perfect for what they are. Some of these are included below. Certain ones are decently well-known and deserving of more love, while others are more obscure and just flat-out deserve more recognition, owing to their undeniable quality.

10 'The Asphalt Jungle' (1950)

Director: John Huston

There’s a little overlap between the heist genre and the gangster genre sometimes. Both kinds of movies can be definable as crime films, and heists often – though not always – involve a gang of criminals working together, often being, or trying to be, organized. So it’s organized crime in a sense, at least sometimes, which is why The Asphalt Jungle is worth mentioning here.

It follows one criminal assembling a bunch of others so they can try and pull off a jewel heist, a premise that’s very familiar but executed well enough here that it never feels formulaic in a bad way. The Asphalt Jungle is no-nonsense and admirably tough by the standards of the 1950s, and if it being a gangster/heist film isn't enough, you might be pleased to know that it also counts as a film noir movie, too.

9 'Carlito's Way' (1993)

Director: Brian De Palma

Pretty much everyone knows about Brian De Palma’s Scarface, which is perhaps one of the greatest remakes of all time and also one of the most legendary gangster films ever made. Less well-known, however, is Carlito’s Way, which was a less bombastic and more down-to-earth gangster movie De Palma directed 10 years on from Scarface, once more with Al Pacino in the starring role.

Carlito’s Way is about a former gangster trying to make his way through life after an extended stay in prison, but finding that easier said than done, with a past that continually threatens to keep catching up with him. It’s not the flashiest or most explosive gangster movie, but it works extremely well as a more realistic and drama-heavy take on the genre, making for a fascinating – and different – spiritual sequel of sorts to Scarface.

8 'A Colt Is My Passport' (1967)

Director: Takashi Nomura

The gangster genre is already something of a sub-genre to the broad crime genre, but a further sub-genre of gangster movies would be yakuza films. These deal with organized crime in Japan, and thereby tend to be Japanese productions that usually only have cult followings (at best) outside Japan, making most yakuza movies worthy of being called underrated to some degree.

Enter A Colt Is My Passport, which is a lean and consistently engaging yakuza movie about a hitman who’s thrust into a gang war, with the leader of one gang hiring him to kill the leader of another. It was one of many gangster movies Jō Shishido starred in, a Japanese star who seemed able to get through movies like this in effortlessly cool ways without breaking a sweat. The movie as a whole is also stylish and very entertaining, not to mention wonderfully snappy with a runtime that clocks in at under 90 minutes.

7 'The Yakuza' (1974)

Director: Sydney Pollack

A rare yakuza movie that was made by an American director (Sydney Pollack) and featuring an American star (Robert Mitchum), The Yakuza nonetheless still ranks as one of the best yakuza-related movies ever made. And of course, it’s about said gangsters, what with that title and all, with its premise centering on an American who goes to Japan to rescue a friend’s daughter from some gang members.

The Yakuza is patiently paced but effective in its slow build toward a tense and explosive climax. It’s a movie that explores the differences in culture between the U.S. and Japan, specifically as it relates to organized crime in each country. It’s very 1970s stylistically and cinematically, but it really works and generally holds up very well, even if there are some things that would probably be (perhaps understandably) different if it were made today.

6 'Killing Them Softly' (2012)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Andrew Dominik has made a grim Western (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford), a grim biographical film (Blonde), and a grim gangster movie, with the stark and cynical Killing Them Softly. It’s about chaos unfolding within a criminal underworld, principally concerning the fallout from an event that involved three people stealing from a card game that was mob-protected.

Brad Pitt’s character is sent to clean up the whole messy affair, and he does so ruthlessly, with Killing Them Softly indeed having a good deal of killing… the “soft” part might refer to the movie’s at times slow and methodical pace. But Killing Them Softly is never boring, and it works as a somewhat offbeat and unapologetically dark gangster film that, in some ways, effectively deconstructs what some might expect from the genre.