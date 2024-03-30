Ever since James Cagney graced the silver screen in The Public Enemy, the gangster genre has become a critical cornerstone of cinema and holds a sacred place in the hearts of film fanatics. Titles such as Francis Ford Coppola's classic The Godfather and Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas are just a few of the greatest gangster movies of all time. Still, for every acclaimed gangster movie, there are two that fly under the radar.

Plenty of entries into the genre, such as Kill the Irishman and King of New York, are unfairly overlooked and deserve more recognition. An epic gangster film requires more than just violence and corruption; some fail to find that perfect combination, but many succeed, like Point Blank and The Drop, yet still end up slipping through the cracks. From the 2021 biopic Lansky to The Coen Brothers' star-studded Miller's Crossing, these are the most underrated gangster movies, ranked.

10 'Lansky' (2021)

Director: Eytan Rockaway

Close

Harvey Keitel stars as notorious underworld mobster Myer Lansky in the crime biopic Lansky. The film sees him recount his life story to author David Stone (Sam Worthington) while being investigated by the F.B.I., who believe he has hidden millions of dollars over the last several decades. While federal agents search for Lansky's secret loot, the aging gangster spills a dazzling tale about his life as boss of the National crime syndicate Murder, Inc.

Keitel gives a stellar showstopping performance in Lansky, which also stars Minka Kelly, Jackie Cruz, and John Magaro. Even though the movie features information about Lanksy that has already been covered in other gangster films, Keitel's portrayal is the only reason film lovers need to see this modern crime saga, which provides a worthy account of one of the greatest mafiosos in American history.

Watch on Amazon

9 'Hoodlum' (1997)

Director: Bill Duke

Close

Gangster Bumpy Johnson has been portrayed by several stars in film and television, including Forrest Whitaker in the popular series The Godfather of Harlem and Clarence Williams III in American Gangster. However, before them came Laurence Fishburne in the 1997 film Hoodlum. The fictionalized film takes place after Johnson is released from prison in 1934 and returns to his stomping grounds and criminal ways in Harlem.

While the movie isn't an exact account of Johnson's life, Fishburne's uncanny performance plus an all-star cast, including Cicely Tyson, Andy Garcia, and Reservoir Dog's star, Tim Roth, make Hoodlum one of the most underrated gangster films of the 1990s. Film critic Roger Ebert gave Hoodlum three out of four stars, noting that even though the film is a violent thriller and features several historical inaccuracies, the characters still reflect an accurate time of despair and struggle in Harlem that is rarely seen on the big screen.

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Pope of Greenwich Village' (1984)

Director: Stuart Rosenberg

Close

After cousins Paulie (Eric Roberts) and Charlie (Mickey Rourke) are fired from their restaurant jobs, they plan to rob the place to help support Charlie's pregnant girlfriend (Daryl Hannah) and open a place of their own. During the heist, they accidentally kill a police officer, which leads to them being questioned by local authorities. On top of the mounting pressure from the police, they learn they robbed a local mobster who becomes hell-bent on tracking them down.

Roberts and Rourke are an excellent duo of comedic criminals in the black comedy crime film The Pope of Greenwich Village, which also stars Burt Young, M. Emmett Walsh, and classic movie star Geraldine Page. Film critic and historian Leonard Maltin gave the movie three out of four stars in his 2008 book, Leonard Maltin's Movie Guide, calling it a "richly textured and sharp, observant film." He also praised Page's performance, which earned her a richly deserved Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Watch on Amazon

7 'King of New York' (1990)

Director: Abel Ferrara

Image via New Line Cinema

Christopher Walken stars in King of New York as drug kingpin Frank White, who plans to rebuild his criminal enterprise while also trying to go legitimate after his release from prison. As he takes out rival gangs and tries to funnel his dirty money through legal businesses, his illegal actions soon attract the attention of the NYPD, leading to a string of violence and bloodshed.

Ever the reliable presence, Walken delivers a sinister, polished performance in the lesser-known 90s gangster film King of New York. It's one of his most chilling portrayals, and Walken is more than up for the challenge. The film also features an epic supporting cast, including Steve Buscemi, Wesley Snipes, and NYPD Blue star David Caruso. Initially, the film earned mixed reviews, but over recent years, King of New York has gained more support and is considered to be an essential cult classic of the gangster genre.

King of New York Release Date July 18, 1990 Cast Christopher Walken , David Caruso , Laurence Fishburne , Victor Argo , Wesley Snipes , Janet Julian Runtime 103 Writers Nicholas St. John

Watch on Tubi

6 'The Big Combo' (1955)

Director: Joseph H. Lewis

Close

When a police lieutenant, Leonard Diamond (Cornel Wilde), begins investigating a powerful crime boss, Mr. Brown (Richard Conte), he's pressured by his gang of vicious criminals to quit poking around. Unable to turn a blind eye, Diamond soon receives help from Brown's wife, Susan (Jean Wallace), who provides insider information to gather evidence against Brown to put him behind bars.

The Big Combo follows a twisted plot of lies, greed, and deception portrayed by an underrated cast of stars, including Richard Conte, who played one of the best characters from The Godfather trilogy, Emilio Barzini. Initially, the film earned mixed reviews due to its basic dialogue and slightly rambling storyline. Like many other cult classics, The Big Combo has been reexamined and even been compared to the greatness of Fritz Lang's detective film noir, The Big Heat.

Watch on Amazon

5 'Eastern Promises' (2007)

Director: David Cronenberg

Image via Focus Features

In London, a midwife, Anna (Naomi Watts), helps a teenage girl give birth; unfortunately, only the baby survives. Before the young mother's body is taken away, Anna discovers a diary that, unbeknownst to her, includes incriminating evidence against one of the most powerful Russian crime families. When the family catches word of the diary, they send in the family's "cleaner," Nikolai Luzhin (Viggo Mortensen), to take care of Anna and destroy any evidence.

Eastern Promises is among David Cronenberg's most underrated movies, an intense gangster thriller known for its graphic, gruesome violence and authentic Russian mafia characters with tattoos of their crimes and criminal status. Despite not being a major box office hit, it earned praise from critics and several awards, as well as an Oscar nomination for Mortensen's epic performance without ever reaching the peak of the gangster genre. Now, Eastern Promises is widely regarded among the best modern crime sagas, a must-watch for any die-hard fan of the gangster genre.

Eastern Promises Release Date September 14, 2007 Cast Josef Altin , Mina E. Mina , Aleksander Mikic , Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse , Lalita Ahmed , Badi Uzzaman Runtime 100 Writers Steven Knight

Watch on Max

4 'The Drop' (2014)

Director: Michaël R. Roskam

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Set in Brooklyn, Bob (Tom Hardy) is the bartender at a pub owned by his cousin, Marvin (James Gandolfini), who turns the other way and allows local mobsters to use the place as their temporary bank. When Bob discovers a battered puppy, he and his neighbor, Nadia (Noomi Rapace), help nurse the poor animal back to health, and sparks begin to fly between them. Unfortunately, their bliss is soon shattered when Nadia's abusive ex returns and Marvin's pub is robbed, forcing Bob to reexamine those around him as well as himself.

Hardy stars in the criminally overlooked gangster film The Drop, written by Dennis Lehane and based on his 2009 short story, Animal Rescue. Despite not being a major moneymaker, The Drop still landed at number six at the box office. It received positive reviews from critics, who praised Lehane's well-written script and the riveting performances by Hardy and the late great James Gandolfini, a staple of the gangster genre thanks to his work in the game-changing HBO drama The Sopranos.

Watch on Paramount+

3 'Kill the Irishman' (2011)

Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Image via Anchor Bay FIlms

During the 1960s, Danny Greene (Ray Stevenson) works at the Cleveland docks as a longshoreman and eventually becomes the president of his union. His corruption and backdoor deals quickly gain the attention of the local mafia as well as local authorities. When Greene is faced with serious prison time, he pleads to a lesser charge and becomes an FBI informant, igniting a turf war in the 1970s that leads to the downfall of organized crime.

Kill the Irishman is based on Rick Porrello's 1998 novel, To Kill the Irishman: The War that Crippled the Mafia, and follows the rise and fall of Irish-American gangster Danny Greene. This isn't a typical gangster movie that depicts a hoodlum climbing through the ranks of the mob and losing his soul in the end. Instead, Kill the Irishman centers around an everyday working man who tries to lead a double life as a criminal and family man only to be responsible for his inevitable demise. It's an interesting take on the gangster genre that shows another side to the criminal lifestyle not often shown in other similar films.

Watch on Amazon

2 'Point Blank' (1967)

Director: John Boorman

Image via MGM

Academy Award winner Lee Marvin stars as a ruthless criminal, Walker, who is betrayed by his friend, Mal Reese (John Vernon), and left for dead on Alcatraz Island. Years later, he returns to get his revenge and learns that Reese is now part of a major criminal organization and married to his wife's sister, Chris (Angie Dickinson). After contacting Chris, Walker learns that she despises her husband and agrees to help Walker get justice against him.

The criminal melodrama Point Blank features one of Marvin's greatest lead performances. Released shortly after the end of the golden age of film noir, the film also stars Keenan Wynn, James B. Sikking, and All in the Family star Carroll O'Conner. As far as suspense-filled thrillers go, this underappreciated gem checks a majority of the boxes. Point Blank delivers a perfect blend of romance and organized crime with a touch of intensity, making it one of the most underrated gangster movies.

Point Blank (1967) Release Date August 30, 1967 Cast Lee Marvin , Angie Dickinson , Keenan Wynn , Carroll O'Connor , Lloyd Bochner Runtime 92 Minutes Writers Alexander Jacobs , David Newhouse , Rafe Newhouse

Watch on Tubi

1 'Miller's Crossing' (1990)

Directors: Ethan and Joel Coen