While there have been countless great gangster movies – both those made in the U.S. and those made in other countries around the world – made throughout cinema history, not all are created equal. Every genre has its ups and downs, perfection is well-known for being unattainable, and everybody makes mistaakess. It happens. Pobody’s and nerfect go together like acon and beggs and all that, blah, blah, blah.

So, of course, certain gangster movies miss the mark for any number of reasons, and though some of these flawed films do still have things that partially redeem them (and may well have their fans), they do fall a little shy of greatness, to say the least. As cautiously as possible, and without playing too much by way of blame games, here are some not-so-classic gangster movies, ranked below, starting with the mild misfires and ending with those that tried to hit the ground running but ended up regrettably face-planting instead.

10 'Live by Night' (2016)

Director: Ben Affleck

To look at things at least a little positively, it should be noted that Ben Affleck’s directorial track record as of 2024 is very good. He’s directed five feature films and four of those seem well-liked by just about everyone… one of them – 2012’s Argo – was even a Best Picture winner. The film he directed after Argo, however, is the only film he’s made so far that’s generally regarded as a bit of a dud.

That film is 2016’s Live by Night, which follows a bootlegger becoming a more powerful and feared gangster during the 1920s, with Affleck not only directing, but playing the lead role. It’s not a bad-looking movie, there’s a good supporting cast, and it’s based on a novel by Dennis Lehane, whose work has been adapted into various good movies. Yet unfortunately, Live by Night is strangely lifeless and kind of boring to watch, even if some of its technical qualities can’t be called awful by any means. It should just be a good deal better than it is.

9 'Wise Guys' (1986)

Director: Brian De Palma

During the 1980s, Brian De Palma directed some amazing gangster movies, including Scarface (which centered on the rise-and-fall story of a gangster) and The Untouchables (which was mostly about taking down infamous gangster Al Capone). Between those two movies, De Palma also directed the messy and not particularly crime/comedy film that was Wise Guys; another gangster movie that should’ve been better than it was, considering the talent attached to it.

The film is about two mobsters who are both very low-ranking in the mob, and find they’ve made some very powerful enemies after the pair lose a large deal of money. The cast includes relative heavy-hitters like Danny DeVito, Harvey Keitel, and Dan Hedaya, and the farcical approach to a gangster movie storyline should be funnier than it is, but much of Wise Guys simply doesn’t work, and feels, at best, just okay (and only occasionally okay at that).

8 'The Boondock Saints' (1999)

Director: Troy Duffy

There’s a certain amount of attention cast back on The Boondock Saints recently – and surprisingly – considering it’s now a series, or at least a trilogy, with a third movie being announced. Truth be told, The Boondock Saints was never particularly great, even the first movie, which does have a certain amount of flashiness and style that can be fun if you’re really in the mood for that… but there’s not much to it at all.

The Boondock Saints feels like it simply takes tropes that were used well in other gangster movies, as well as other ideas executed better elsewhere, and throws them into a blender that’s already whirring and doesn’t have a lid. You might be splattered with some ingredients in said blender that satisfy on their own (some over-the-top violence, or an even more over-the-top Willem Dafoe, for example), but at the end of the day, you’ve still got a real mess on your hands.

7 'Mobsters' (1991)

Director: Michael Karbelnikoff

Calling a gangster movie Mobsters is a bit like calling an action movie “Fighting,” a war movie “Soldiers,” or a drama film “Sadness.” Like, it technically works, but come on… is it really the best they’ve got? First impressions count, you know, and if you’ve got people back in 1991 knowing they’ll have to walk up to the box office and ask to “see Mobsters,” maybe they’re going to question whether they can even ask such a question. Plus, Terminator 2: Judgment Day was released in the same month Mobsters was, so why not just see that again instead?

Mobsters is as blunt and whatever as its title, following various real-life mobsters from history as they gain power and influence throughout the 1920s. There are plenty of Prohibition era gangster movies that are better than Mobsters, so once you’re done rewatching Terminator 2, maybe check those out instead.

6 'Big Bad Mama' (1974)

Director: Steve Carver

Roger Corman has produced and/or directed his fair share of cult classics, with Big Bad Mama (yes, that’s what it’s called) being one of those he produced without directing. On paper, it sounds like it could be fun, being an intentionally over-the-top and knowingly sleazy kind of exploitation movie that puts a female spin on the gangster genre, given the main characters who form a gang are a mother and her two daughters.

Throw in William Shatner in a bizarre supporting role, and you’ve got something that sounds like it should be fun… but Big Bad Mama ends up being less about the Big and more about the Bad. Even those going in knowing that they’re not going to get something classy might walk away either a little disappointed or just a bit uncomfortable with the whole thing; perhaps even a bit of both.

5 'City Heat' (1984)

Director: Richard Benjamin

A crime/comedy movie starring Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds that’s also somehow a bit of a disaster should sound like the kind of thing that would be, at the very least, interesting to watch, but City Heat is such a drag. Both leads were big stars, but they don’t really work well together or have a good dynamic, and such things are needed more than anything else for a buddy film to actually work.

City Heat is just such a bizarre misfire on almost every level, maybe held together in moments by the fact that the film doesn’t look bad; it recreates the 1930s to some extent, and that’s something. But everything else in City Heat isn’t much of anything, and even fans of Eastwood and/or Reynolds should stay pretty far away from it, if possible.

4 'Corky Romano' (2001)

Director: Rob Pritts

Standing out as not just a generally bad gangster movie, but also one of the worst films released in 2001, Corky Romano is a bit like Wise Guys in the sense that it’s a crime/comedy movie about gangsters, but is noticeably even worse. It’s about a man who’s not in the mob being forced to take part in some mob activities by some of his family members, with this leading to chaos which should be funny, but isn’t really.

Corky Romano has a certain level of infamy owing to it just not working as either a comedy or a crime movie, and certainly not working as both a crime and comedy movie. There are some somewhat talented people involved, and a premise that could’ve worked – maybe – but Corky Romano just isn’t it.

3 'The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day' (2009)

Director: Troy Duffy

Not satisfied with just one Boondock Saints movie, 2009 saw the release of The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, which was inferior to the first for numerous reasons, one being the reduced role Willem Dafoe had. The film begins with the MacManus twins living in Ireland, but they’re drawn back to Boston and at that point, over-the-top and over-stylized action scenes and “thrills” ensue.

It’s a movie that takes the things that barely worked in the first and makes them worse, and then takes the things that didn’t work in the first and makes them more agonizing, dashing hopes that this could be a surprisingly good sequel. The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day is not very good at all, and can’t even claim to be something of a cult movie the same way the original The Boondock Saints can sometimes get away with being called.

2 '365 Days' (2020)

Directors: Barbara Białowąs, Tomasz Mandes

Admittedly, 365 Days isn’t a full-on gangster movie, and is more of a purportedly erotic drama/thriller movie, but it does revolve around the mafia to some extent. Organized crime does indeed play a role in what little story there is to be found here, with 365 Days being about the leader of a crime family kidnapping a woman and saying that she’ll fall in love with him within a year.

It’s a creepy and unnerving premise, and 365 Days somehow has the courage to suggest that some of it somehow ends up being romantic. It’s a movie that can count itself among the worst erotic movies of all time, and the fact it also has a main character who’s a gangster marks it as a low point for that genre, too. Still, it attracted an audience for how scandalous it was, seemingly, and got a sequel. That’s life, it seems.

1 'Gotti' (2018)

Director: Kevin Connolly

One of the most infamous crime movies in recent years, and a film that has a dramatically low Rotten Tomatoes score, Gotti stars John Travolta as notorious New York City mobster John Gotti. It’s a biographical film that awkwardly covers Gotti’s life, and his reign over a criminal empire spanning many years.

So many gangster movies about – or inspired by – real-life people have been made in the past few decades, so it’s a genuine shock when one comes along and seems to get everything wrong. It’s well-understood what needs to be done for a movie like this to be passable, or even just close to it, but Gotti doesn’t really get anything right for all 110 minutes of its runtime. It’s enough of an oddity and enough of a misfire to have some entertainment value, owing to how baffling it all is, but anyone curious should know what they’re in for ahead of time…

