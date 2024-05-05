Gangsters and organized crime continue to be a favorite among movie and television fans thanks to iconic series such as The Sopranos and Peaky Blinders. Whether it's a gang of loyal vigilante bikers like in Sons of Anarchy or the rise and fall of notorious drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar from Narcos, the gangster genre has evolved and expanded into various new territories with both fictional and historical tales of real-life mobsters that seem to have something for every television fan.

When it comes to television series, most audiences have a certain taste. Even though some may like traditional mafia shows over a rare niche of organized crime, some series are simply a must-see for anyone who claims to be a serious fan of the genre. With lesser-known shows such as Magic City and Gomorrah to memorable gems like Boardwalk Empire and Godfather of Harlem, these are the 10 best television shows about gangsters, ranked.

10 'Tulsa King' (2022 - )

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jay Will, and Dana Delaney

Sylvester Stallone stars in the latest gangster series, Tulsa King, as mobster, Dwight "The General" Manfredi who, after being released from serving twenty-plus years behind bars, is exiled by his boss to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish their operation. Like a fish out of water, Manfredi tries to adapt to his new environment and when he starts to realize he might be outgrowing his current family, he begins to recruit his own.

Tulsa King is a surprisingly modern and humorous gangster series starring Stallone, who is best known for his tough guy, no-nonsense roles, and fits the part of Manfredi like a glove. The series goes to extensive lengths to expand the traditional gangster genre into more modern avenues, like the cannabis industry and the unlikely location of Tulsa, but Stallone's character still rings true to the classic mafioso, creating an interesting blend of worlds that draws audiences in. With season 2 currently underway, Tulsa King is one of the best gangster series that is sure to go fairly far.

9 'Magic City' (2012 - 2013)

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Olga Kurylenko, and Steven Strait

Set in the late 1950s, a former cabana boy turned hotel mogul, Ike Evans (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) owns the luxurious Miramar Playa hotel in Miami Beach, and as Fidel Castro takes control of Cuba, his hotel becomes a hotspot for the wealthy, high-class guests as well as gangsters and CIA officials. As Evans tries to keep the Miramar Playa on top, he struggles with his past involvement with mob boss, Ben "the Butcher" Diamond (Danny Huston) who financed his dream hotel and isn't too keen on Evans wanting to end their partnership.

The Walking Dead star, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, shines in the two-season series, Magic City, which explores the rise of Miami Beach and its status as a vital location during the 1950s for both the rich and powerful. Morgan's character has one foot in the legitimate world while trying to free the other from the underworld, which essentially puts him on top, creating an interesting power struggle that affects a series of people in Ike Evans' life. While the gangster aspect is key to the series, Magic City also dazzles with exceptional costuming and authentic set design that effortlessly immerses audiences into its designated period. Even though it wasn't a long-running series, Magic City is still a thrilling gangster series that sheds light on a lesser-known time in mobster history paired with excellent performances.

8 'Lilyhammer' (2012 - 2014)

Cast: Steven Van Zandt, Trond Fausa Aurvåg, and Marian Saastad Ottensen

When a New York gangster, Frank "The Fixer" Tagliano (Steven Van Zandt) testifies against his former associates, he asks to be sent to Lillehammer, Norway, which is a town he has always admired, after watching the 1994 Winter Olympic Games. Upon his arrival, Tagliano tries to adjust to his new surroundings, but when he's unable to leave his criminal ways and lifestyle behind him, he begins to set up his own operation while maintaining a low profile.

Known for his role as Silvio Dante in The Sopranos, Van Zandt puts a comedic twist on organized crime in the gangster comedy series, Lilyhammer. Tagliano is out of his element as the classic mafioso attempts to blend in with the humble Norweigian town which has little to no crime and is populated by simple, innocent folks. As he begins to exploit the town with certain aspects of his former life, it results in a series of comedic as well as dramatic scenarios that take the concept of a gangster show to another level. While Van Zandt's character has similar traits to Silvio Dante, the characters are not meant to be the same, but there is a fan theory that Lillyhammer is Dante's dream while he's in a coma, which is the state he was left in when The Sopranos ended. With an unusual twist on the gangster genre and the showstopping Van Zandt, who continues to surpass his talent, and notable guest stars including Tony Sirico and Maureen Van Zandt, Lilyhammer is hands down one of the top series about gangsters.

7 'Gomorrah' (2014 - 2021)

Cast: Salvatore Esposito, Marco D'Amore, and Ivana Lotito

In Naples, Italy, the Camorra reigns as one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the country and is led by a relentless mobster, Pietro Savanstano (Fortunato Cerlino). When Savanstano's right-hand man, Circo Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore), witnesses how far his boss is willing to go to remain in power, he questions his motives, but despite his feelings, he still feels a sense of loyalty to Savanstano and does his best to protect his boss' son (Salvatore Esposito), who is expected to take over the family business.

The Italian gangster drama, Gomorrah, is a hidden gem of a series that takes audiences to the homeland of the mafia with a modern backdrop. While the series is in Italian with English subtitles, Gomorrah is still highly recommended, especially for those who are diehard gangster fans. Unlike most other gangster series, Gomorrah depicts the non-Americanized vision of organized crime and, even though there are many similarities between the two, it provides a rare view into the underworld and its local roots. Some might be put off by the subtitles, but considering the captivating performances and rare perspective into the origins and modern mafia, Gomorrah ranks as one of the best shows about gangsters.

6 'Godfather of Harlem' (2019 - )

Cast: Forest Whitaker, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Giancarlo Esposito