Japanese series Gannibal features a lot of elements that recent horror movies became famous for: cults, horrifying secrets, cannibalism — and that was only Season 1. Now, the streaming platform is gearing up to release the new season of the series, and protagonist Daigo Agawa (Yûya Yagira) is on a mission to get to the bottom of whatever is happening inside Kuge Village. A trailer was released to delve deeper into the story, and Hulu debuts Season 2 on March 19.

The trailer makes it clear in bold letters that the secret of Kuge Village will be revealed. It also suggests that the dark history of the village traces back many generations, which might mean that this season will jump back and forth between timelines as the truth starts to come out. Last but not least, the trailer hints at a major conflict that will take place, and chances are that the clash will be between the Goto family and everyone else.

The cast of Gannibal also features Show Kasamatsu (Tokyo Vice), Riho Yoshioka (House of Ninjas), Yuri Tsunematsu (Alice in Borderland), Yuki Kura (Shōgun), Rila Fukushima (Arrow), Atsushi Yanaka (Memories of Matsuko), Ryūshin Tei (Lumberjack the Monster), Kōsuke Toyohara (Tokyo Vice), Ayumu Nakajima (Happyend), Ryō Iwase (Pachinko), Dae-yeon Jin (Drive My Car), Akira Otaka (Paradise Next) and Isao Hashizume (City Hunter).

Is 'Gannibal' Based On a Manga?

Gannibal is based on a horror manga series of the same name created by Masaaki Ninomiya. The manga series ended its run in 2021, and in the following year it was already adapted into a live-action series. Season 2 is written by Oe Takamasa, who comes back after penning all episodes from Season 1. Takamasa is an Oscar nominee who co-wrote the script for the acclaimed Ryusuke Hamaguchi film Drive My Car. Episodes are directed by Sinzo Katayama (Lust in the Rain), who worked with none other than Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) in Mother.

Hulu has slowly and steadily increased its Japanese catalog for those who like everything that the country produces. The streaming platform has greatly improved its manga catalog, adding titles like InuYasha, Naruto, Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen. However, its biggest homage to Japanese culture is still Shogun — the Emmy-winning drama series that stands tall with a whopping 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 2 of the acclaimed series is currently in the works.

Hulu debuts Season 2 of Gannibal with two episodes on March 19. You can check out the trailer above.