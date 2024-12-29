Ancient Greek mythology tells of a boy so beautiful, he attracts the attention of Zeus, King of the Gods. Depending on who is telling the story, the boy is whisked away in a whirlwind romance, or kidnapped to Mount Olympus. Regardless of the version, Ganymede is gifted immortality and made cupbearer to the gods. Ganymede goes down in the mythos as a symbol of youth and beauty. Colby Host and Sam Probst twist this classic story to zero in on the horror of being a queer youth from the Bible Belt in their 2024 horror film, Ganymede.

Starring Jordon Doww as Lee Fletcher, the son of a local Conservative politician who finds himself falling in love with his male classmate, Kyle (Pablo Castelblanco), Ganymede turns tragedy into terror. As Lee struggles with his sexuality due to the crushing weight of his religious and image-obsessed family, he finds himself haunted by a ghoulish figure. Ganymede blends the everyday horrors common to LGBTQ+ youth in hostile environments with classic creature feature fare for maximum emotional impact.

‘Ganymede’ Reminds Audiences Just How Scary It Is for LGBT+ Youth

The scariest thing in Ganymede is not the supernatural, but the regular people. Ganymede takes the institution of Southern Evangelism to task, not only for its treatment of the LGBT+ community but also for its negative effects on women and people of color (albeit to a lesser extent). The film does not shy away from the horrors of conversation therapy, depicting Pastor Royer (David Koechner) electrocuting Lee to "cure" him of impure thoughts. These scenes are just as painful for the audience as they are for Lee, with him convulsing and experiencing periods of memory loss.

Ganymede questions the institutionalization of the Church but also portrays the weaponization of religious doctrine on a more intimate level. Throughout the film, Lee’s suffering is rooted back to his family. Big Lee (Joe Chrest), his father, caters to his community’s religious background by projecting an image of propriety. From the beginning of the film, Lee is shown to participate in various after-school activities, all in an attempt to live up to his father's expectations. However, Lee's sacrifices to appease his father are rarely good enough and are always met with Big Lee's endless criticism.

Part of the romance between Lee and Kyle is that this is someone Lee is choosing for himself. Lee is attracted to Kyle for his uniqueness, kindness, and freedom. This perceived freedom is due to Kyle's support system. The scenes between Kyle and his mother are washed in warm hues, with her speaking softly to her son. These tender moments are purposefully contrasted against those inside Lee's home. Lee's family scenes are tense, and Big Lee is just as much a monster as the otherworldly creature stalking his son.

For many teenagers growing up in the Southern United States, the horror of Ganymede is all too familiar. Real-world scariness is rooted in the lack of acceptance from both one's community and family. Contrasted against a big-bad monster, Lee's total isolation is terrifying. The jump scares throughout Ganymede don't ever feel cheap, but it is the oppressive sense of dread from watching Lee suffer that truly unsettles the audience.

The Ghoul in ‘Ganymede’ Is Straight Out Of a ‘50s B-Movie Creature Feature

Finally, someone appreciates The Creature From the Black Lagoon! The ghoul stalking Lee is eerily similar to the Creature, as Host and Probst wink at the old Universal classic. Not only is the ghoul’s design a nice homage, but it is also a practical choice. Ganymede opens on a scene of Lee underwater, this being the first place the ghoul reveals itself. The creature periodically appears wearing a bondage collar or bright acrylic nails. This accessorizing evokes the accusations of deviancy commonly hurled at the LGBT+ community, both throughout the film and in real life. As Lee struggles to repress his burgeoning sexuality, he is stalked by a relentless reminder of it.

Host and Probst’s beautiful Ganymede got lost in the shuffle of this year's slate of horror releases. Still, that doesn't mean it's not worthy of your attention. Blending iconic horror staples like a B-movie monster with a topical critique of modern-day issues, Ganymede elevates its grounded, real-world drama into guttural dread. Doww’s portrayal of Lee is the cherry on top of an already thoughtful horror film, keeping pace with the complex array of emotions Lee experiences as he undergoes the process of acceptance. It is refreshing to see such a traditional-looking monster haunting the edges of the silver screen. Horror has long been a sphere in which writers and directors can tackle difficult subjects. Host and Probst do not shy away from using their ghoul as a metaphorical hammer to achieve this exact purpose. Ganymede is one of those rare horrors that, once the credits roll, has the viewer feeling moved rather than chilled.

