When it comes to international Asian LGBT dramas, Thailand seems to be in the lead in producing such dramas, the latest of which include Gap: The Series. Based off the novel of the same name by Devil Planoy (เจ้าปลาน้อย), directed by Nuttapong Wongkaveepairoj, and produced by IDOLFACTORY, Gap: The Series centers two women working together in the same company who soon develop an office romance despite societal pressures suggesting not to. As Thailand's first girl love series, Gap: The Series has been immensely popular for its captivating romance, that mixes both drama and humor.

What Is 'Gap: The Series' About?

Image via Channel 3

Ever since she was young, Mon (Rebecca Patricia Armstrong) has been in love with the then-sweet Sam (Sarocha Chankimha), her senior of eight years. Aspiring to be at her side, Mon joins Sam’s media company, hoping to establish a connection with her old crush. However, Mon quickly learns that Sam is feared among the employees of her company for her tough and terrifying demeanor, an attitude that she quickly turns onto Mon. However, as the two spend more time together working on projects for the company, they find an irresistible attraction the likes of which neither can resist.

Mon and Sam’s relationship throughout the series takes a series of twists and turns, often as a result of the extenuating circumstances around them. Being aware of Sam’s original rule forbidding office romances (as she felt they were a distraction for her relatively young company), the two also face societal pressures from their community and family, particularly Sam’s. Sam is descended from royalty, and therefore she is part of her society’s upper-class, held to certain social standards and pressures befitting her class. Her grandmother (Tassawan Seneewongse) pressures Sam to give up the company she loves in order to do what she feels is best for the woman’s life, i.e. get married to a man and have children. As a result of this, Sam becomes engaged to her business partner, Kirk (Asavarid Pinitkanjanapun), a man she is utterly disinterested in (as in she has no interest whatsoever with men.) However, knowing her grandmother’s homophobic tendencies, Sam remains in the closest, keeping her true queer sexuality to herself, while secretly pining for what she wants. Mon comes from a middle-class family. The differences in their class becomes a point of contention and Sam’s engagement to Kirk doesn't help. Mon wishes they could be free to be together.

'Gap: The Series' Isn't About Perfect Characters But Disaster Lesbians

Image via Channel 3

Despite all the gay angst, make no mistake that this drama also has brilliant moments of comedy. Both Sam and Mon are the epitome of Disaster Lesbians (especially Sam), becoming so flustered in each other’s presence that their courtship often reflects a hilarious series of trial and errors. For instance, as someone constantly in the spotlight due to her family, Sam is used to being emotionally guarded, putting up a cold-as-ice persona while repressing a good amount of her actual feelings. As a result, she often comes off as rude and arrogant to Mon, who rolls her eyes at Sam’s less charming behaviors. However, coming to understand that Sam is more socially awkward than actually mean-hearted, Mon softens towards her, encouraging her to be more vocal with her thoughts and feelings.

Yet before these two Sapphic women can confess their actual feelings for each other, the two dance around the question, “Does she like me?” trying to gauge the other person’s feelings. Their flirting, often flipping between sensual and teasing, only strives to highlight how awkwardly perfect they are for each other. Their relationship becomes more overt once they do get together, and their failed attempts to hide their relationship, like in the office, are so hilariously obvious because it's so clear that they're attracted to each other. I mean, if office workers point out how your lip gloss looks smeared, then it’s possibly a sign you’re not hiding the makeout sessions too well.

A Hopeful Push for More GL Dramas

Image via Channel 3

When it comes to GL dramas versus BL dramas, there’s often a disparity with more media being created for the latter, leaving Sapphic viewers in the dust. However, with the enormous popularity of Gap: The Series having millions of viewers online, there are hopes that more GL series may be on the rise, as there clearly seems to be an audience open to lesbian representation. All in all, if you’re looking for an adorable Sapphic series that balances high-tension drama along with more light-hearted moments of flirting and comedy, then you might want to check out Gap: The Series.