Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures is developing an animated series adaptation of 1980s trading card characters Garbage Pail Kids. As The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the series will be produced together with Michael Eisner's Tornante Company, which owns the baseball card giant Topps, the original creators of Garbage Pail Kids.

The trading cards were first launched in 1985, as a parody of the Cabbage Patch Kids, a line of dolls from Mattel. Each sticker card depicts a funny character with a tragic fate or a disgusting nature. The similarity between the characters of Garbage Pail Kids and Mattel’s line of dolls resulted in a lawsuit that ended with an out-of-court settlement in which Topps promised to change the trading card logo and character depiction, in order to deviate from the parody.

Atlantic Releasing Corporation

RELATED: 'The Transformers: The Movie' 35th Anniversary Edition Brings the Original Film to 4K

When Garbage Pail Kids was first launched, the trading cards became so popular that they were banned from several schools, under the justification they were constantly interrupting classes. In the first three years after they were launched, the Garbage Pail Kids received 15 different series of collectible sticker cards, making them one of the cult icons of the ‘80s.

In 1987, the trading cards got a live-action movie adaptation, The Garbage Pail Kids Movie, which holds an impressive 0% critical approval in Rotten Tomatoes, with only 37% approval from viewers. Also in 1987 premiered the first Garbage Pail Kids animated show, although due to controversial themes the series was not broadcasted in the US. Due to sales drops, Topps discontinued the cards in 1988, until they were reintroduced in 2003. Even though new series of Garbage Pail Kids trading cards were released after their initial boom, they never achieved the same level of success.

McBride, his Rough House partner David Gordon Green, and Josh Bycel (Solar Opposites) will write and co-created the new animated series, expected to be family-friendly and aimed at audiences of all ages. As news from the upcoming Garbage Pail Kids animated series emerge, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

KEEP READING: 'My Adventures With Superman' Animated Series Lands at HBO Max & Cartoon Network

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Cruella’ Review: A Little Bit Brilliant and Mad but Mostly Bad There are times when the Disney adaptation is fun, but the film is largely emblematic of everything wrong with modern blockbusters.

Read Next