Back in 2021, plans were unveiled for a new Garbage Pail Kids series from the creative duo of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green at Max. Since then, however, there's been no word on where the animated show was in development or if it was still in the works at all. Warner Bros. Discovery did nothing to assuage those fears, especially after axing a host of animated projects and removing over 30 animated titles from Max. According to Green, however, the 80s collectible cards are still returning to life.

On an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Green revealed that he and McBride were still hard at work on Garbage Pail Kids and even gave a slight teaser for what to expect from the show. "Right now, McBride and I are trying to do an animated series on the Garbage Pail Kids. So we’re working on that, and we’ve got some pretty cool ways we can make a naughty animated show, we’ll see if they’ll have us on that one.” Curiously, the series was initially intended to be "family-friendly" and made for audiences of all ages, though the wording here implies it might push those boundaries a bit.

The Garbage Pail Kids were introduced in 1985 as a parody of Mattel's wildly popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls with each sticker trading card featuring a character with either a comedic yet gross abnormality or suffering a horrific death. Some of the most popular cards included Adam Bomb, who had a mushroom cloud blowing out of his head, and Sewer Sue who was completely coated in garbage. The cards would even riff on popular film franchises like A Nightmare on Elm Street and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. At one point, Garbage Pail Kids were so popular that they received their own movie in 1987, though it's one of the most widely despised films out there with a rare 0% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Topps's series hasn't approached the same level of cult fandom since then, but there's hope McBride and Green can give the franchise new life.

Who Is Working on the New 'Garbage Pail Kids' Series?

Green and McBride are frequent creative partners under their Rough House Pictures banner, often creating their best work with HBO. Green has brought his directorial talents to several of McBride's series over the years, including the comedy Eastbound & Down as well as The Righteous Gemstones which was recently renewed for a fourth season. Conversely, McBride worked as a writer on several of Green's films from his Halloween legacy trilogy to the recently released The Exorcist: Believer. He'll likely be involved in the entirety of that trilogy as well, the sequel The Exorcist: Deceiver due out in 2025.

It was previously reported as well that Solar Opposites writer Josh Bycel is co-creating the Garbage Pail Kids series with McBride and Green. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the future of their animated series. In the meantime, check out our interview with Green and producer Jason Blum for The Exorcist: Believer.