After five seasons, Garcelle Beauvais is saying goodbye to 90210. Breaking ground as the first African-American cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is departing the series to expand into new chapters of her life. One day after filming the Season 14 reunion, the diamond holder made the official announcement on her Instagram via a reel.

"I've decided to leave Beverly Hills. It's been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it's been a ride nevertheless," she said in her video. Explaining her reason in detail, as well as offering thanks to those who have been a part of her journey, Garcelle appeared happy and content in her video.

Andy Cohen Keeps the Door Open For Her Return

In her video, Garcelle notes that one of the reasons she is leaving is her boys. She said she wanted to be part of their last year of high school. Additionally, she noted that she has projects in development that she is producing and acting in. While she was mum on the specifics, she said that "you'll know soon." She took time to thank Andy Cohen, who has left the door open for her, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and many other companies and individuals, including the ladies, who made The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills possible. She did note that this may not be her being gone for good, "You never know, I might pop back in sometimes."

Her final thank you was to the fans for their support of her over the course of her tenure. She said, "It's not goodbye, it's see you later." As noted, she was the first Black cast member to be on the roster of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her visibility opened the door for the casting of other Black women, including Annemarie Wiley and Bozoma Saint John. The news of her departure follows the taping of the reunion, where Bravo released her final look, as well as her seating placement, third from Andy Cohen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.