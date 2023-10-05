The Big Picture The addition of new cast members brings a needed change and open alliances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Garcelle Beauvais.

Season 13 will focus on individual storylines and delve deeper into the root of the wives' issues, providing more responsibility for their actions.

The show aims to avoid letting wives push their issues aside in big group settings, unlike other franchises, in order to maintain a fresh dynamic and prevent the need for a complete cast overhaul.

A lot is changing for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins have left the series, and there will be a new energy to the series if what star Garcelle Beauvais has said is anything to go off of. For most of her time on the show, Lisa was the judge and jury for many of her fellow housewives, and Garcelle made it clear that that is how she felt as well about the situation. Talking to The Messenger, Garcelle opened up about the changes in the cast, including new cast member, Annemarie Wiley.

“I think the additions are great, I also think the change was needed. I really do. It has changed alliances a little bit. It’s left people a little bit more open to forming more friendships with other people,” Garcelle said. Several OG's will also make a comeback, including Kim Richards, Denise Richards, and Camille Grammer. All three had beef with Rinna during their tenures on the show.

Viewers also have to unpack Kyle Richards' relationship with her husband Mauricio Umansky. The two are going through issues currently rather publicly, after announcing their separation. But Garcelle says that the season will also focus more on individual storylines and actually get to the root of issues with the wives.

Talking about issues

Out of all of the franchises, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has managed to get away with letting the wives just push their issues aside for the sake of fighting in big group settings. We find out about bigger problems off-camera or outside of the group and no one is really responsible for their actions. Focusing on their individual storylines might help them to have some kind of responsibility for their actions. Will we know what happened with Erika Jayne and her legal case? Per the trailer, things have simmered down in her ongoing rift with Garcelle. Check out the full trailer below: