If you like your shows action-packed and intense, then you’ll be very much interested in the upcoming HBO Max Original, Garcia!. HBO has revealed the first teaser for the adrenaline-inducing show based on the novel of the same name written by Santiago García and Luis Bustos.

Files, pictures, a mysterious chamber — the teaser introduces us to the cryogenically frozen super-agent, Garcia (Francisco Ortiz), and his awakening into a whole new world, different from the one he had closed his eyes in. “He is more than a man. He is a prodigy,” is the somewhat ominous warning issued at the start of the teaser for those who are bent on stopping a human-styled wrecking machine. Alongside Garcia, we meet the inquisitive investigative journalist, Antonia (Veki Velilla) who is the sort of mind individuals with secrets don’t want to sniff around. The reporter has awakened the perfect soldier and together the pair seek to come to an understanding on how to work together.

Despite the disorientation that would certainly accompany being asleep for sixty years — did someone say Steve Rogers — Garcia’s sense of duty to his nation will trump that confusion as now he is on a quest to save his beloved Spain, albeit a different one than he remembers, from the grasp of an aspiring brutal dictator. Antonia and Garcia will need to uncover the deepest schemes and preserve a failing democracy but with a superhuman soldier on your side, capable of matching any violence offered up, the odds tend to balance up a little bit.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Trailer Reveals the Fallout of the All Valley Karate Tournament

The HBO Max Original will follow Garcia, who was created in some underground lab in the 1950s on the orders of General Francisco Franco’s secret service. He's the perfect soldier built to follow orders without question as he seeks to tear the dreams of yet another who might be aspiring to assume the title of Caudillo of Spain. There is a hidden irony in a soldier who does not question orders seeking to topple a would-be dictatorship and preserve democracy. The series’ world premiere will come in September at Austin’s Fantastic Fest before its European unveiling at Sitges.

Garcia! is co-created and written by Sara Antuña and Carlos de Pando. The six-episode series is directed by Eugenio Mira with Miguel Salvat, Steve Matthews, and Antony Root coming together to serve as executive producers on the series. Starring alongside Ortiz and Velilla are Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, Francisco Reyes, Nico Romero, Helio Pedregal, Mario Pardo, Miki Molina, Marina Gatell, Pepe Ocio and Silvia Abascal.

Garcia! will begin streaming in October on HBO Max. Check out the teaser below: