It's no secret that much of today's film and television pulls from pre-existing IP, whether it's remaking movies such as Disney's animated to live-aciton pipeline, adapting books, tackling popular video games, and more. While some creators in the industry opt for original content, others are excited at the chance to make something old new again. During the Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub spoke with Justin Simien, Gareth Edwards, and Louis Leterrier about which IP they would want to tackle.

Justin Simien, who directed the upcoming Haunted Mansion, kicked off the responses, sharing that he would love to remake The Wiz, itself a remake of The Wizard of Oz. Simien revealed The Wiz is "the first movie I ever saw. So by the time I saw The Wizard of Oz, I didn't understand why they had made a white version of The Wiz, like I truly didn't get it." He added that The Wiz created what his understanding was, noting how "it was a Black-centric universe." However, The Wiz remake isn't in the cards just yet, due to the forthcoming Wicked movie. Simien doesn't fully discount the possibility, saying, "Maybe once Wicked is in and out, and I'm about 20 years older, maybe then. I don't know. We'll see."

Gareth Edwards, director of the upcoming The Creator, responded next, but his answer was much more cryptic. He revealed that there is an IP he plans to work on, saying that he already "contacted the people. I know the people that own the IP. I'm trying to do it. I say it out loud it won't happen, so I'm gonna keep that bit quiet." So, for now, audiences will just have to wait and see what Edwards is cooking up. Simien has one idea, though, jokingly saying that it's The Wiz.

Image via Epic Games

RELATED: 'Wicked': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About the Movie Musical

Louis Leterrier Wants to Wade Into Video Game Territory

Louis Leterrier, who recently directed Fast X, shared that he would love to adapt a popular video game. He took a different approach than Edwards in his answer, stating, "I know it won't happen, so I'll say it. I don't care.I would love to do a Fortnite movie." Simien additionally expressed his excitement at the response, saying that Leterrier's adaptation "would be amazing." Leterrier shared that Fornite interests him because "the game is incredible, but the characters, I think there's so much more to be told." Leterrier certainly wouldn't be the first to head in the video game direction. Currently, here are a few upcoming game-to-screen adaptations on the way, including Five Nights at Freddy's, Minecraft, Gran Turismo, and God of War.