A British filmmaker who specializes in science fiction and has made some fairly remarkable blockbusters in recent years, Gareth Edwards is a director whose cinematic output is very interesting. Genre-wise, it's not too expansive, given just about all his movies can be classified as works of sci-fi, in one way or another. They can all be tied together thanks to style and often regarding content, too, given how technically proficient and visually dazzling his movies are, and because his films often revolve around dark futures and potentially world-ending threats.

Even if each Gareth Edwards movie contains flaws, each has aspects that can be admired, and he's undoubtedly helmed some perfect sequences within imperfect movies. Additionally, it's hard to knock most of his movies from a technical perspective, as they almost always work wonders with budgets both big and small, making for some spectacular and grounded works of science fiction. His six films made so far - including a short film and a TV movie - are ranked below, roughly from worst to best.

6 'End Day' (2005)

Image via BBC

Gareth Edwards's first movie (of sorts) was released in 2005, and first and foremost, it's always a good sign if the weakest film a director's made is their original. Things only went up for Edwards following End Days (which ironically starts his filmography), but even then, for what it is, this docudrama isn't terrible. Its shout-out to Groundhog Day makes things clear, but even without that reference, it's easy to view it as a take on that classic comedy, except the repeating day focused on involves the world ending differently each time.

It runs for just 50 minutes, and is clearly impacted by a miniscule TV budget. There are some moments where wide-scale devastation is implied or only shown in flashes, and these parts can be effective. It's when things go further that things falter; towering tsunamis and catastrophic meteor showers have seldom looked less scary. It's still far from the worst disaster movie of all time, all things considered, and its inclusion of what seems to be real-life interview footage in with the fiction is neat... but still, End Days isn't exactly essential viewing.

5 'Factory Famed' (2008)

As Factory Farmed is a short film that runs for a brief five minutes in length, it's pretty easy to keep commentary about it brief. It marks the first time Gareth Edwards made something that belonged entirely to the sci-fi genre, given End Days at least attempted to be more realistic and stay away from more outwardly sci-fi things, with Factory Farmed being set in the future and telling a loose story about human cloning.

It feels sort of experimental, with little by way of dialogue and a priority on providing a certain look/feel over telling an intricate narrative. Again, for what it is, it gets the job done and makes for an interesting watch, and it's also notable for winning the Sci-Fi London 48 Hour Challenge it was entered into (an annual competition where participants have only two days to plan, shoot, and edit a short film after being given a broad premise).

4 'Monsters' (2010)

Image via Vertigo Films

With his feature film debut, Monsters, Gareth Edwards took the parts of his earlier films that worked and made a compelling and inventive science fiction/thriller movie. It's best known for having a very low budget and still containing an impressive sense of scale with better-than-expected special effects, and it has a premise that involves a journalist escorting a tourist through Mexico to the United States border some time after an alien invasion first impacted the area.

It had a miniscule budget for science fiction standards, costing only about $500,000 to make despite having a good deal of special effects sequences. Its relative success helped establish Edwards as a noteworthy up-and-coming sci-fi director, leading to bigger projects and bigger budgets (it no doubt helped that Monsters showed how well he could utilize producers' money). His later movies may offer more entertainment value and spectacle, but Monsters was a rock-solid start, as far as feature filmmaking went.

3 'The Creator' (2023)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Just like with Monsters, 2023's The Creator has been praised a great deal for looking like it cost much more to make than its reported $80 million budget. In an era where blockbusters can cost between 200 and 300 million dollars, $80 million for something that looks as good as The Creator ensures it stands out. Honestly, the visuals and technical wizardry on display in The Creator are the best reasons to see it, with it having effective world-building, imaginative sci-fi visuals, and some impressive sequences of exciting action.

Narratively, it's not quite as strong, with a familiar recycling of tropes and elements from other movies that sort of works at times, but can make things feel overly familiar at other points. With some wonky pacing, it also doesn't quite land as emotionally; perhaps not as hard as it could've. But negativity aside, it's certainly not a boring film, and it is technically amazing. It's easy to get lost in the visuals, sound design, and score by Hans Zimmer, with its positive qualities mostly overwhelming its drawbacks, ensuring The Creator provides a futuristic trip worth taking.

2 'Godzilla' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Four years after making Monsters, Gareth Edwards released a movie about the king of the monsters in 2014's Godzilla. This Hollywood take on the iconic Japanese monster fared much better than the sort of disastrous 1998 Godzilla movie, which tanked the idea of more American-produced movies about the giant radioactive lizard for some years. Thankfully, Edwards turned out to be the right filmmaker to give Godzilla a second wind in America, with this 2014 film successfully launching the MonsterVerse.

2014's Godzilla is a movie that's very restrained, sometimes to the point of near-frustration. It offers glimpses of its titular monster throughout, only truly unleashing him near the end for some spectacular action. But patient viewers will be rewarded with the climax here, and there are some other compelling, visually awe-inspiring moments to see before the big action scene at the end. It might not be the very best Godzilla movie, but it is, for the most part, a very good one, and is very much worth watching for kaiju/giant monster movie fans.

1 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Image via Lucasfilm

The Star Wars movies made since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012 have been divisive, to say the least. Certain movies have their supporters, but others are detested by certain Star Wars fans for a variety of reasons, with the five prequels/sequels made between 2015 and 2019 overall perhaps falling short of Star Wars at its best. But when it comes to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, there seems to be a surprising amount of consistency regarding how it was received. Most seem to view it positively, and it's probably been the least contested/controversial of the post-Disney Star Wars releases so far.

It takes the series in a slightly grittier and down-to-earth direction, eschewing most of the fantasy elements found in various other Star Wars movies and telling a story about how a group of resistance fighters stole plans to the Death Star, which allowed it to be destroyed in the original Star Wars. Like Godzilla, it's paced a little slow throughout the first half, but does ultimately deliver when it comes to the final act, which is spectacular and rousing. Being part of a franchise ensures it's not Gareth Edwards's most original film, but he nevertheless managed to bring something new to a decades-spanning series, and in the process made perhaps his best movie to date.

