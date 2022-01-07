Deadline has revealed that Academy Award-winning actress, Allison Janney, has signed on to join the cast of New Regency’s upcoming sci-fi feature, True Love. While little is known about the movie that will be written and directed by Gareth Edwards, we do know that the film will take place in a time not so far from our own. We can also presume that as it is coming from the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it is bound to have some well-timed humor mixed with a dramatic and action-packed plot.

Starring alongside Janney to fill out the star-studded ensemble are previously announced cast members John David Washington (Malcolm & Marie), Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Eternals), Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones), and Benedict Wong (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Former Vice President of Development for Lucasfilm Ltd., Kiri Hart, will join Edwards as a producer with New Regency producing and financing the film.

Janney has had a long and illustrious career in film, television, and theater. The actress got her big break in the NBC series, The West Wing, and even received four Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal as C.J. Cregg in the fictional political series. Since then, Janney has earned several more Emmy awards and nominations for her performances in Showtime’s Masters of Sex and CBS’ sitcom, Mom.

Her long list of film credits includes roles in 10 Things I Hate About You, Drop Dead Gorgeous, American Beauty, The Hours, Hairspray, Juno, The Help, The Girl on the Train, Bombshell, and many more, including the film she won an Academy Award for, I, Tonya. On the animated side of things, the actress has credits in films including Finding Nemo, Over the Hedge, Minions, and The Addams Family.

Janney stepped out from her work in front of the camera to perform under the lights of Broadway for the first time in 1989 in the Off-Broadway production of Ladies. She had her true Broadway debut in 1996’s revival of Present Laughter followed by performing in a revival of A View from the Bridge for which she won two Drama Desk Awards and earned two Tony Award nominations. She would take a break from Broadway only to come back in 2009 to shine and earn another Tony nomination for her work in 9 to 5.

Given Janney’s extensive background spanning countless genres, she is sure to be a great choice for Edwards’ latest production, True Love.

