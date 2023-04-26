Gareth Edwards' science fiction adventure where humans confront angry robots just got a new name for itself, as the movie that was previously titled True Love will now be released as The Creator. According to Deadline, the change was announced during Disney's presentation at this year's CinemaCon, where the first trailer for the film was presented to those in attendance. The name for the story wasn't the only thing that changed, as The Creator will now release in theaters on September 29 instead of October 6. The new date gives the project a week of breathing room before titles like Kraven and Killers of the Flower Moon make their debuts.

The cast of the movie includes John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Allison Janney, in a story that will focus on the emotions humanity must endure in the face of a robotic threat. Washington has kept himself busy during recent years with appearances in titles such as Christopher Nolan's Tenet, where he played an agent involved in a mission where time doesn't always move forward, leading to some impressive action sequences with vehicles crashing and exploding in reverse. The actor has constantly approached dramatic projects that highlight the nuances of his acting skills.

On the other hand, Gemma Chan gave the superhero life a shot, as she was part of the ensemble cast featured in 2021's Eternals. In that movie, Chan played Sersi, the leader of a group of immortal beings burdened with the mission of protecting humanity from any threat that could hurt their development, with the only condition that they couldn't interfere with the course of their history. The character would also see herself involved in a romantic subplot with Ikaris (Richard Madden), one of the most powerful members of the group. If dating is complicated, trying to maintain a relationship for centuries must have been exhausting for the pair.

The Last Time Edwards Stepped Behind the Camera

Gareth Edwards hasn't directed a feature film intended for theatrical release in quite some time, since the last time he did so was when he worked in the galaxy far, far away. In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, an unconventional group of spies travels to steal the plans of the Death Star, the dangerous battle station seen in the original Star Wars movie. As the first live action spin-off from the franchise after being acquired by Disney, the movie received positive reviews, and it managed to make the jump to light speed while earning over a billion dollars at the box office.

While you wait for a first official trailer for The Creator, you can check out the teaser for Edwards' previous film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, below: