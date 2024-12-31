Gareth Evans hasn’t made a ton of movies to date, but those he has been behind do stand out, especially for those who are particularly large fans of action cinema. He rose to fame in the early 2010s, thanks to being behind the revolutionary The Raid, but had directed one underrated martial arts film earlier than that one, too. The Raid had a sequel in 2014, and then 2018 saw Evans break away from action, to some extent, by making a rather strange horror movie. Well, technically, he wasn’t a stranger to the horror genre before 2018, given he directed a segment of the sequel to V/H/S, and directed something in 2006 called Footsteps, that’s seemingly horror-related. That film is obscure, hard-to-find, and purportedly not good. There was an attempt to hunt it down for the purposes of this ranking, but it couldn’t be found, so… sorry.

Anyway, Gareth Evans looks as though he’s returning to the action genre with his next movie, Havoc, which should hopefully be good (casting Tom Hardy is generally – though not always – a positive sign). With anticipation for that one building, and an already decently-sized filmography to date, now isn't a bad time to look back on all the feature films Evans has directed and have a shot at ranking them, starting with the fairly decent and ending with the great. Everything he’s made to date has, at the very least, been interesting, and even what’s technically his worst movie still has plenty to offer. Evans at his best, though, is undoubtedly one of the greatest action directors working today, and he’s someone who’s justifiably recognized for helping to revolutionize martial arts cinema into the 2010s and (hopefully) beyond.

4 'Apostle' (2018)

Starring: Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, Lucy Boynton

Image via Netflix

As far as the first four feature films directed by Gareth Evans are concerned, Apostle is the odd one out, considering it’s the only one that couldn’t be defined as a martial arts movie. It could be classified as a thriller, and though there might not be a lot of action, there is some wince-inducing violence, so it’s got those qualities kind of carrying over. Still, this is more of a horror movie over anything else, and something of a slow-burn one at times, too, certainly in the tradition of folk horror, owing to its setting, overall vibes, and narrative.

Said narrative involves a man going to an island so he can find his missing sister and, what do you know, seeing as it’s a folk horror movie, she’s under the influence of a terrible cult. If that makes Apostle sound a little like The Wicker Man, that’s understandable, and while it’s not as good as the 1973 original, it is at least a good deal better than the 2006 remake. Apostle also scratches a similar itch to Midsommar, beating that movie’s release by about a year, though ultimately not surpassing it in quality. Evans can be praised for branching out and trying something different here, and parts of Apostle do work decently enough… though he could also be a little too far out of his comfort zone, as Apostle just isn't quite as impressive as the other three feature films (all martial arts-related) that he directed before 2018.

3 'Merantau' (2009)

Starring: Iko Uwais, Chika Jessica, Christine Hakim

Image via SinemArt

So, before The Raid, there was Merantau, which was well-received among martial arts aficionados while not quite receiving the sort of breakout success The Raid did. The Raid might've made Gareth Evans a director to keep an eye on, as well as making a star out of frequent Evans collaborator Iko Uwais, but both were in fine form during the production of Merantau; Evans behind the camera, and Uwais in front of it. It’s more than just a warm-up for what was to come, too. You kind of enter into it expecting that, if you’ve seen The Raid movies first, but this film at its best is honestly almost as good.

Its story is simple, as can be said about the plots for numerous martial arts films, with a young man trying to find himself in a big city, with his journey involving standing up against a vicious human trafficker and his small army of skilled fighters. Merantau is slow-going at first, but after about the first act, things pick up considerably, and the shaky/underwhelming early action scenes give way to some truly marvelous ones that hit all the same notes (and break the same bones) as the ones in The Raid movies do. Its flaws might keep it back from being an all-time great action movie, but it’s a more than solid one, and it’s worth watching for the pretty high highs it manages to hit throughout its second half.

2 'The Raid' (2011)

Starring: Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, Donny Alamsyah

Image via PT. Merantau Films

Hell yeah. That’s all that needs to be said. Those two words sum up The Raid better than 200 to 250 words ever could. This is just a slam-bang, no-nonsense, wince-inducing, wild, simple, linear, and wholly satisfying piece of action cinema. It’s all set up in such an ingeniously straightforward way, as The Raid boils down to this: there’s a SWAT team in an apartment building run by a drug lord, he gets wise to the police, and so then he offers a reward to those inside the building if they're able to kill the members of the SWAT team. Said members of said team then have to fight their way out, and it’s that desperate fight for survival – and then escape – that takes up most of The Raid’s runtime.

It might be a bit boring if all the fighting and action sequences underwhelmed, but it’s in those areas that The Raid truly shines, combining the violent action found in Merantau with a more immediate and engaging premise. As far as modern-day martial arts movies go, few could claim to be as pure, satisfying, and close-to-perfect as The Raid, which just works all around and, so long as you can handle some pretty painful-looking moments, stands as a must-watch. Again, as was mentioned before: hell yeah.

1 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Starring: Iko Uwais, Arifin Putra, Tio Pakusadewo