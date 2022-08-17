Earlier this year, the internet was a buzz at the news that Samuel L. Jackson had joined Chris Pratt in the upcoming Garfield animated film. Now, it's time to do it all again.Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham, and Cecily Strong have all joined the voice cast in unspecified roles. The newest Garfield adaptation is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2024.

The film will be based on the iconic character created by cartoonist Jim Davis, who has been humoring readers since 1978. This will be the first theatrical movie with the character since the pair of live-action Garfield movies made in the 2000s featuring Bill Murray. The film is set to be directed by The Emperor’s New Groove director Mark Dindal based on a script by Finding Nemo writer David Reynolds. The plot of this new movie is being kept under wraps.

Rhames is an Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise. He is also highly acclaimed for his work in films like Pulp Fiction and Con Air as well as the long-running television series ER. He also has experience with voice work with the Disney film Lilo & Stitch and Netflix’s upcoming Wendell and Wild.

Image via Universal Pictures

Hoult is a recent Emmy nominee, earning the nomination for his work on the critically acclaimed Hulu series The Great. He is largely known for his roles in films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Warm Bodies, and the FOX X-Men franchise. He can next be seen in films like The Menu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Renfield alongside Nicholas Cage. Waddingham is an Emmy winner whose career has recently begun to take off thanks to her breakout role in the critically acclaimed AppleTV+ comedy series Ted Lasso. Her other roles have included series like Game of Thrones and Sex Education. She can next be seen in the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2.

Strong is best known for her ten years as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. She is also a two-time Emmy nominee and recently starred in the AppleTV+ musical comedy Schmigadoon and has appeared in other films like Ghostbusters and The Boss. Executive producers for the upcoming film will include Davis, Craig Sost, and Bridget McMeel from Andrews McMeel Entertainment. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner will also be serving as producers along with Alcon Entertainment’s Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming film and check it out when it comes to theaters on February 16, 2024.