This Halloween, bring Garfield with a new Funko Pop! figure. The toy maker has unveiled a New York Comic-Con exclusive figurine to mark the occasion. The fan-favorite orange cat is seen with a cauldron, wearing a spooky cap, and his evil grin. This Pop, which makes a perfect addition for collectors, stands approximately 4 inches tall and comes complete with a display box.

Created by Jim Davis, and first published as a comic strip, Garfield and friends have been entertaining fans since 1976. The common comic themes include Garfield's laziness, love of coffee and lasagna, disdain of Mondays, and excessive eating. Over the years the fan-favorite cat has been seen in a number of media including cartoons, TV series, video games, and more.

Despite all these, fans have missed a Garfield movie on the big screen, however the wait won't be for long as Sony is coming with a feature next year. Led by Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character, the feature is set to arrive in May 2024. Given the popularity and box office revenue generated by animated features this year including Pratt-led The Super Mario Bros movie, Garfield seems to have a good chance at the box office next summer.

What Can Fans Expect from the 'Garfield' Movie?

Image via 20th Century Studios

At the moment, the plot details are scarce, but the feature will be based on the original comic and will most likely feature Garfield’s owner Dave and dog pal Odie, who have been a mainstay since the start. The feature will be Garfield’s first outing since Bill Murray took up the role for 2004's Garfield: The Movie and its sequel Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, however, it will be fully animated as opposed to Murray’s iteration.

Along with Pratt, the confirmed cast includes Samuel L. Jackson who'll play Garfield's father Vic. Further, rounding off the cast are Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, and Cecily Strong. Mike Dindal will helm the feature from a script he co-wrote with writing partner Mike Dindal.

Garfield will debut on May 24, 2024. Meanwhile, you can check out the new Funko below: