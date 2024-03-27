The Big Picture Get ready for a wild adventure with Garfield in The Garfield Movie, filled with hilarious high-stakes heist and unexpected reunions.

The star-studded cast includes Chris Pratt as Garfield, Samuel L Jackson as Vic, and Nicholas Hoult as Jon, bringing beloved characters to life.

Directed by Mark Dindal, this animated comedy promises to paint a hilarious picture of a new world fans will love, hitting theaters on May 24.

Last year saw many fan-favorite animated characters coming to life on the big screen successfully. Features like Super Mario Bros, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse kept audiences glued to their seats before Barbenheimer phenomenon swept the world. So expectations from animated films this year is higher and Kung Fu Panda’s success is a statement that fans will turn up to the theatres for their favorite animated characters. Sony’s The Garfield Movie is next in line to charm the audience into the theatres with a plethora of talents attached to it.

The feature led by Chris Pratt as the renowned cat, unveiled new character posters to let the fans get a better look at the characters who inhabit this new world. One poster sees a very swaggy Garfield, another sees an equally swaggy if not more, Vic, Garfield’s biological father voiced by Samuel L Jackson. We also get a good look at Jon, voiced by Nicholas Hoult, and adorable Odie, who is voiced by fan favorite Harvey Guillen.

Other posters see Snoop Dogg’s character A Cat, with an eye patch, while Hanna Waddingham’s Jink looks like a pricey house cat. We also get a good look at Brett Goldstein’s Roland, Bowen Yang’s Nolan; they seem like the stary dogs Garfield will encounter on his adventure. We also see Cecily Strong’s human character Marge, and Ving Rhames’ Otto, who seems like a bull with a heart of gold. Overall, the character posters paint a hilarious picture of the new world fans will step into with the upcoming animated comedy.

What’s ‘The Garfield Movie’ About?

The Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, Garfield is world-famous for his antics and razor-sharp tongue. The character created by Jim Davis has spawned a franchise with numerous television series, holiday specials, films, and merchandise. Nonetheless, the upcoming feature will take Garfield on an adventure unlike any. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, street cat Vic, Garfield and Odie are forced to join him in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, leaving the comfort and security of their perfectly pampered lives.

The previously released trailer gives us a peak into the new origin story for Garfield, how he departs from his father and falls into the arms of Jon and the cheese and pizza-filled heaven. The film is helmed by The Emperor’s New Groove and Chicken Little alum Mark Dindal, who makes a comeback after almost two decades. He directs from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds.

Garfield purrs into the theatres on May 24, you can check out the new images above and know everything you need to with our guide here.