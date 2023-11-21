The Big Picture Production for The Garfield Movie has resumed after it was halted due to the strikes earlier this year, and Chris Pratt is back to work as the voice of the iconic cat.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of The Garfield Movie, and Pratt's on-set photo has sparked even more anticipation.

The movie, set to be released in 2024, features a star-studded cast including Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult.

It's lasagna time for Chris Pratt and the rest of The Garfield Movie cast and crew, as production for the upcoming animated movie has resumed. Production for the feature was ongoing when the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes rocked Hollywood with many projects coming to a halt as writers and actors fought for a fair deal. With the strikes now behind us, Hollywood is beginning to look like itself again and Pratt is back to work as the voice of the titular Monday-loathing cat.

The Garfield Movie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated animated features hitting our screens next year. Given that fans have not seen their favorite cat on the big screen since 2006's Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Today, Pratt is stoking that anticipation by sharing a new on-set photo showing him back in action. The selfie posted to Instagram shows Pratt posing behind a mic with a poster of Garfield forming a backdrop on a wide screen. Pratt shares a weirdly uncanny resemblance to the orange feline as he appears to mimic Garfield's trademark lazy and nonchalant mannerisms.

The Garfield Movie was first announced to be in production in 2016 and has been a long-gestating project that has suffered more than a few setbacks. Production picked up speed in 2021 when Pratt was cast in the role. The movie would then suffer several delays before it was recently announced that it would be released exclusively in theaters on May 24, 2024, before heading for Netflix. Though production for the feature is still ongoing, Sony recently rewarded the long patience of fans by releasing a trailer teasing all the hilarious mischief to expect when Garfield makes his much-awaited return. The movie will welcome the return of Garfield's owner Jon Arbuckle, and Garfield's canine sidekick, Odie. The plot will center around Garfield's reunion with his long-lost dad, described as a scruffy street cat, Vic who forces Garfield to join him on a high-stakes heist.

'The Garfield Movie' Will Feature A Starry Cast

Image via Columbia Pictures

As if the return of Garfield to our screens after about two decades of absence was not enough to stir fan interest, the makers have assembled prominent stars to bring the characters to life. Alongside Pratt, The Garfield Movie's voice cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson who voices Vic, and Nicholas Hoult as the voice of Jon with Hannah Waddingham also cast in a mystery role. Jackson brings his experience voicing another feline in Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank while Pratt continues to establish himself as a respected voice actor after the immense success of The Super Mario Bros Movie. Take a look at Pratt's on-set photo below: