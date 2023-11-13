The Big Picture The Garfield Movie trailer introduces Chris Pratt as the iconic cat alongside Samuel L. Jackson who plays Vic, Garfield's father.

Pratt and Jackson will be joined by Nicholas Hoult and Hannah Waddingham in this new adventure.

Garfield's live-action adventures continue the legacy of the franchise, giving a new generation the chance to fall in love with the beloved pet.

The first trailer for The Garfield Movie has been released, introducing audiences to Chris Pratt's version of the iconic cat who hates Mondays. The animated film has gone through a very complicated development process, and after years of waiting, Garfield's next adventure is finally here. The characters, published for the first time in 1978, are about to make a comeback, in a story designed to be enjoyed by the entire family once it makes its way to theaters next summer. Fortunately, Garfield will arrive with a stellar voice cast for his upcoming tale.

Pratt will be joined by Samuel L. Jackson, Nicholas Hoult and Hannah Waddingham in the film, with the Pulp Fiction star portraying Vic, the titular cat's father. On the other hand, Hoult will voice Jon, the owner of Garfield who feels constantly frustrated with the cat's disrespectful attitude. Waddingham's role remains a mystery, but when the time comes for the movie to premiere on the big screen, more information will be revealed. A new era of Garfield is about to begin.

Mark Dindal directed the upcoming animated adventure.The director has been involved with a couple of beloved animated titles including The Emperor's New Groove and Chicken Little. While both stories weren't able to become huge hits at the box office, they became beloved by viewers as the years went by. Dindal will attempt to bring his own style to the classic story about a grumpy cat not wanting to help out at home, even if he loves the people around him deep down. Next summer will bring an interesting fresh take on the cartoon icon that's been around for decades.

Garfield's Live-Action Adventures Continue

Image via Columbia Pictures

It's been a long time since Garfield has been seen on the big screen, with the last attempt being the franchise that begun with Garfield: The Movie all the way back in 2004. The live-action and animation hybrid featured Bill Murray as the voice of the titular cat, while Breckin Meyer portrayed a human version of Jon. The film was successful enough for the studio to approve the production of a sequel, and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties was released two years later. The Garfield Movie will continue the character's legacy on the big screen, giving a new generation of viewers the opportunity of falling in love with the pessimistic pet.

The Garfield Movie is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters in the United States on May 24, 2024. You can watch the official trailer for the film below: