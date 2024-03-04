The Big Picture Garfield embarks on a new adventure when his father, Victor, returns, leading both on a heist and dangerous mission.

A star-studded supporting cast, including Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Pratt, adds excitement to the upcoming animated film.

Directed by Mark Dindal, known for Chicken Little, The Garfield Movie promises lots of fun and disdain for Mondays.

A new trailer for The Garfield Movie has been released, featuring the return of everyone's favorite grumpy cat. Voiced by Chris Pratt, the character is getting ready to go through an adventure unlike anything he's dealt with before, which includes finding out more about where he comes from. Eating anything he can and watching television all day might seem like Garfield's priorities at first, but when Victor (Samuel L. Jackson), his father, walks back into the picture, he'll take the iconic orange cat through a quest full of unexpected twists and turns. But perhaps the one thing that could drive Garfield mad is the fact that this trailer was released on a Monday.

The trailer opens explaining how Garfield first ran into Jon (Nicholas Hoult), with the protagonist wandering off towards a restaurant when he was just a kitten. Victor had instructed the main character to stay put, but Garfield couldn't resist the smell of pizza, pasta and lasagna. Impressed by how much food Garfield could power through despite his small size, Jon decides to adopt him, bringing him home to Odie (Harvey Guillén). Everything looks exactly like it has for the last four decades of Garfield stories, except for the fact that The Garfield Movie will take the cat on a dangerous, secret mission.

The supporting cast of The Garfield Movie will include Hannah Waddingham, Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang, in the upcoming animated story released by Sony Pictures. Waddingham was recently seen in the final season of Ted Lasso, and she will return to the big screen once The Fall Guy premieres later this year. On the other hand, Strong was a part of the main cast of Schmigadoon! before joining The Garfield Movie. The stakes have never been hired for Garfield and his friends, and with his dad getting them involved in a heist, there's no way of predicting what will happen next.

Who Directed 'The Garfield Movie'?

Mark Dindal, the director behind titles such as Chicken Little and The Emperor's New Groove, was in charge of directing The Garfield Movie. The filmmaker was tasked with bringing the screenplay written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove and David Reynolds to life, allowing Garfield to get to know his father. The upcoming adventure also marks the first time Dindal has directed a project in almost two decades, with the last story helmed by the filmmaker being Chicken Little. Lots of food, plenty of disdain for Mondays and tons of fun will be present once The Garfield Movie hits the big screen this summer, with time running out for the titular cat, his father and his friends.

You can check out the new trailer for The Garfield Movie above, before the film premieres in theaters on May 24.