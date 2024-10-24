Disney has had a long and successful track record of animated shows for television. Beginning in the 1980s with shows like The Adventures of the Gummi Bears, DuckTales, and The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, they were a major force in the renaissance age of American animation. This trend has continued into the 2010s, with shows like Gravity Falls, Amphibia, and The Owl House receiving praise from audiences and critics for their stellar animation, memorable characters, and strong mix of comedy and drama.

Yet none of these shows are as impressive as arguably Disney's best show, 1994's Gargoyles. Headed by Greg Weisman, the series was a massive departure from Disney's usual style. It followed a small clan of winged humanoids who turn to stone during the day and dedicate their lives to protecting humans. After being placed in a magic sleep in the year 994 AD, they are awoken in 1994 when eccentric billionaire David Xanatos (Jonathan Frakes) fulfills the terms to break their spell. Now in New York City, the gargoyles slowly adjust to this new world with the help of NYPD Detective Elisa Maza (Salli Richardson), who becomes their main ally when Xanatos proves himself untrustworthy.

The Writing and Themes of 'Gargoyles' Is Timeless

Image via Disney

Despite its fantastical premise of magic hiding in plain sight, the tone of Gargoyles was very grounded and reserved. Sure, there was the odd bit of slapstick comedy or characters trying to turn "Jalapeña" into a catchphrase, but for the most part, the writers treated their situation and characters seriously. It was a show that never talked down to its audience, presenting the harsh realities of life in ways that children can understand while still emphasizing the good. This can best be seen in the rivalry between clan leader Goliath (Keith David) and his former mate, Demona (Marina Sirtis). Both of them are well aware of how harsh the world can be and how humans demonize and hate those that they deem different, but while Demona only sees humanity's worst, which pushes her to exterminate the entire species, Goliath always points out the moments of kindness between humans and argues that every life is precious because it can change. Such philosophical debates and interpersonal struggles were at the heart of every episode of Gargoyles, which allows it to remain timeless thirty years later.

Gargoyles also boasts some of the most impressive internal continuity ever seen on television. Every choice that the characters make affects the story, for better or for worse, meaning that few episodes can be considered stand-alone. Perhaps the best example of this continuity comes from the at the time, controversial episode "Deadly Force," which sees the movie-loving gargoyle, Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke), play with Elisa's gun and accidentally shoot her. Along with being one of the best episodes for gun safety in a children's show, both Elisa and Broadway learn and grow from the experience. Elisa is seen keeping her gun in a locked box, while Broadway always destroys enemy firearms in battle and goes after crime lords who specialize in arms dealerships.

This leads to another strength of the writing: how it was able to tell stories that were both fantastical and mundane. The gargoyles didn't always battle evil robots and magical creatures. A few of their enemies were regular humans performing corporate espionage, selling weapons, stealing art, or running protection rackets. This helps to make the fantastical moments remain fresh by comparing them to more realistic conflicts and showing the audience that evil takes many forms. Even when it dialed up the fantasy, there was always something that kept the stories grounded and relatable. For example, the creation of the undead cyborg-gargyle Coldstone (Michael Dorn) is meant to be a direct reference to Frankenstein. It leads to a heartbreaking battle as Goliath tries to reconcile with his resurrected brother, who blames him for the slaughter of their clan.

The Characters of 'Gargoyles' Are Multifaceted and Deeper Than You Think

Close

Character development in television shows is tricky, but Gargoyles not only pulled it off, they set the bar very high for many shows that would follow. Virtually every character goes through some form of development, from the leads to side characters who only feature in a few episodes. One of the best examples among the main cast is Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett), who begins the show as the cool and slightly rebellious member of the clan, often getting into trouble with Broadway and the technology-focused Lexington (Thom Adcox Hernandez). Early on, Demona preys upon Brooklyn's emotional vulnerability to lure Goliath into a trap, which leads to Brooklyn developing a grudge against her. He steadily develops into an introspective and capable warrior whom Goliath chooses for his second-in-command, which weighs heavily on him.

The highlight of the show's character writing can be found in the villains. Beginning with Xanatos, he is one of the best examples of a chess master villain. He is a master of coming up with complex plans that are as many as five steps ahead of his opponents, and in the few instances where he loses, he takes the losses in good strides. Though he wants to use the gargoyles in his various schemes, from achieving immorality to sabotaging his rivals, he respects their warrior honor and is even willing to form alliances and repay debts when they help him out.

Then there is Demona, who might be one of Disney's best villains thanks to her rich and complex backstory. Demona is a character at war with herself. She is ruled by vengeance and a need to punish humanity not just for the trauma they have inflicted upon her but to avoid admitting responsibility for the part she played in the misfortune of herself and those she loved. As such, her plans often end up being self-sabotaging due to her hatred blinding her. Yet underneath all of her anger is a broken woman who desperately wants to belong. It's stellar writing, made even better by Sirtis' powerful performance, especially in the episodes that focus on the hardships she went through.

The World of 'Gargoyles Takes Inspiration From All Over

Image via Disney

Finally, Gargoyles continues to inspire and entertain because of how well-realized its world is. Weisman and his team took inspiration from many sources, including the plays of William Shakespeare, real Scottish history, and mythological sources from all over the globe. The result is a world that weaves together the myths and histories of many different cultures to create a tapestry of creativity. Alongside gargoyles and humans live the Third Race, also called the Children of Oberon (Terrence Mann), who represent all things magical, from faeries to gods. While this means that certain figures, such as the Norse god Odin (William Morgan Sheppard), have their power reduced compared to their mythological counterpart, this setting allows for a world that organically introduces children to mythologies and cultures. During the production of Season 2, there were even plans for a Gargoyles expanded universe that would focus on some of the different characters and cultural stories introduced during the "World Tour Arc," but sadly, nothing ever came of it.

Gargoyles also did a great job of showcasing diversity in its main characters, both in terms of ethnicities and walks of life. Elisa Maza, like her actress, is from a mixed family of Native American and Nigerian descent. During the second season, both of her family cultures are explored in the "World Tour Arc," which leads into myths related to the African trickster god, Anansi (LeVar Burton), and the Coyote spirit (Michael Horse). While Weisman admitted that they didn't get everything about these legends correct, the effort was still made to shine a light on stories that, at the time and to this day, tend to get overlooked. The show also never stereotyped its characters, aside from perhaps playing up the accent of a few, such as the Australian mercenary Dingo (Jim Cummings). Every character had a role to play and was defined by their actions over their skin color or gender.

In short, Gargoyles was a perfect storm of creativity and passion that has managed to maintain a dedicated fanbase, even after a lackluster third season that saw Weisman and most of his original team removed. It pushed the boundaries of what children's cartoons could get away with, and many of Disney's modern shows, like Amphibia, took inspiration from its long-form storytelling and extensive character growth. With a live-action remake in production, Gargoyles will likely return to the public eye soon.

