In response to the success of Batman: The Animated Series, Disney decided to release their own action-adventure series. The result was Gargoyles, which followed a clan of creatures who turn to stone during the day and awaken from a magic spell in New York City. They do what they can to defend the city from threats ranging from gang warfare to evil sorcerers.

Thanks to an over-arching narrative and strong world-building and characters, the show was a big hit and has a fanbase that remains dedicated to this day. Many of its best episodes stand the test of time thanks to stellar acting, animation, and storytelling.

10 "Metamorphosis"

Season 2, Episode 2

While on patrol, Brooklyn (Jeff Bennett) and Broadway (Bill Fagerbakke) watch employees from Gen-U-Tech captured a strange creature. The next day, David Xanatos (Johnathan Frakes) and his bodyguard, Derek Maza (Rocky Carroll) visit the lab to speak with Dr. Anton Sevarius (Tim Curry). He reveals that he has created a breed of artificial gargoyles and demonstrates his formula by using it on Derek.

This episode shows how ruthless Xanatos can be. He orchestrates everything in a way that makes him sympathetic to Derek's plight while alienating him from his sister and keeping Sevarius for future schemes. It ends on a downer ending for the heroes, with Elisa crying over Derek's fate, and Brooklyn disheartened at being rejected by another victim, Maggie (Kath Soucie)

9 "M.I.A."

Season 2, Episode 30

While trying to get home from the magic island of Avalon, Goliath (Keith David), Elisa (Salli Richardson), Angela (Brigitte Bako), and Bronks (Frank Welker) arrive in London, where they discover a statue of Goliath thanking him for saving pilots during the Battle of Britain. They are soon accosted by two English gargoyles who accuse Goliath of killing their friend, Griff (Neil Dickson). To get answers, Goliath uses the Phoenix Gate to go back to 1940.

The combination of gargoyles and Nazis sounds ridiculous, but the show pulls it off well and results in some of Gargoyles' most intriguing villains. It explores the virtues and dangers of protecting others or focusing entirely on your home and loved ones. Griff makes for a fun new character, being altruistic to the point of recklessness, and returned in a future episode to team up with King Arthur (John Saint Ryan).

8 "The Gathering"

Season 2, Episodes 44 & 45

After months of travel, the World Tourists return to New York and reunite with their clan. It's short-lived, however, when they learn that Lord Oberon (Terrence Mann) plans to take the child of Xanatos and Fox (Laura San Giacomo), with him to Avalon so that he will not lose the spark of magic in his blood. Despite the situation and his thoughts towards Xanatos, Goliath decides to aid him in defending his son.

"The Gathering" never lets up on the action and suspense. The battle against Oberon is akin to trying to fight nature itself: no matter what our heroes do, he keeps coming back, and even advanced technology can only slow his advance. Still, it allows for moments of heroism in even the most unlikely of people, including Xanatos' father, Pedros (William Morgan Sheppard), a humble fisherman who manages to wound a god.

7 "The Mirror"

Season 2, Episode 5

Demona (Marina Sirtis) steals Titania's mirror and summons the trickster, Puck (Brent Spiner). Using his magic, Demona intends to get rid of all the humans in New York, starting with Elisa. Unfortunately, Puck's methods are fickle and involve turning the gargoyles into humans and the humans into gargoyles.

"The Mirror," allows Greg Weisman and his team to flex their knowledge of Faeries and balance comedy and drama. Puck's interactions with Demona are hilarious and contrast with the scenes of Goliath interacting with the gargoyle Elisa. The ending is also classic for a faerie story: Demona rejects Puck's offer for a gift and gets granted one that is both blessing and a curse.

6 "Reawakening"

Season 1, Episode 13

As snow covers Manhatten, Demona and Xanatos combine sorcery and science to defeat Goliath. The result is Coldstone (Michael Dorn): a cyborg created from the fragments of gargoyles killed at Castle Wyvern. Now Goliath must face his enraged rookery brother while struggling to find a purpose in this new time.

"Reawakening" was written to be a potential finale for the animated show in case it didn't get renewed, so its writing is strong. Coldstone makes for a great tragic antagonist, and his introduction is a gut punch to Goliath, who last episode lamented the loss of his family. It ends with the gargoyles finding purpose by protecting all of New York rather than focusing on their home and immediate friends.

5 "Long Way to Morning"

Season 1, Episode 11

Demona ambushes Elisa at her apartment and shoots her with a poison dart. Her badge blocks the dart, but to prevent Demona from learning the truth, Goliath and Hudson (Ed Asner) depart to face her. This reminds Hudson of a mission from his youth, where he, Goliath, and Demona faced the Archmage (David Warner) to save Prince Malcolm of Scotland.

This episode offers two fantastic stories in one. The present turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse when Demona injures Goliath, while the past shows an aging Hudson realize that it is time for him to step down as leader of the clan. This is what allows Hudson to prevail over Demona, as despite all of her advantages, she lacks wisdom.

4 "Future Tense"

Season 2, Episode 43

The World Tourists are at first delighted to arrive back in New York, but they quickly find that all is not well. Forty years have passed and Xanatos has taken over the city, with plans to expand his control to the rest of the world. Goliath teams up with his surviving friends for a do-or-die mission against Xanatos, while others suggest he use the Phoenix Gate to go back in time.

"Future Tense" hits all the right notes for a disturbing future episode, show Gargoyles' potential as a dystopian TV show. It's heartbreaking to see what has happened to some of the beloved characters, such as Broadway, who has lost his sight. The climax constantly builds on itself, with each scene bringing a new reveal that builds to a final twist.

3 "Deadly Force"

Season 1, Episode 8

After Tony Dracon (Richard Grieco) robs a shipment of experimental laser weapons, Elisa becomes determined to take him down. One night, she receives a visit from Broadway, who plays with her gun, accidentally shooting her. After delivering her to the hospital, Broadway sets off on a crusade against firearms, while Goliath pursues Dracon, thinking he did the deed.

"Deadly Force," might be the best gun-safety episode to come out of the 90s. It doesn't shy away from how close to death Elisa came, with the doctor explaining in vivid detail how the bullet tore up her body, yet ends with a nuanced message about how both parties were at fault for not respecting the weapon. Fagerbakke also delivers a truly chilling performance when he unleashes Broadway's rage.

2 "Awakening: Part 1"

Season 1, Episode 1

In 994 AD, Castle Wyvern in Scotland is besieged by Vikings led by Hakon (Clancy Brown). Though Goliath and his clan drive off the invaders, they receive no support or thanks from the humans they protect, except the Captain of the Guard (Ed Gilbert). When Goliath sets off to hunt down the Vikings, he unknowingly leaves the castle vulnerable to deception and betrayal.

This might be one of the best intros to any serialized kids' cartoon. Within its half-hour runtime, the writers do a phenomenal job establishing the major characters and showing the gargoyle way of life before thrusting them into the modern world in episode two. The ending cliffhanger might be one of the darkest scenes Disney has ever made, with Goliath returning to find his clan smashed to rubble in an act of genocide.

1 "City of Stone"

Season 2, Episodes 9 - 12

Demona casts a spell that turns the humans in Manhattan to stone every night, so she can kill them. As Goliath makes an uneasy truce with Xanatos to stop her, he is confronted by three strange girls and a masked hunter after Demona. Meanwhile, the audience gets to see Demona's history after the destruction of her clan and her meeting with a man named Macbeth (John Rhys-Davies).

"City of Stone," shows the writers at their strongest. Demona's story is brilliant from beginning to end, full of tragedy and loss, and showcasing the destructive cycle of vengeance. It reinforces that underneath all her fury, she is her own worst enemy, but has to keep blaming others to avoid blaming herself.

