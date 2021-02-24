Today's a good day for board game fans. Not only did we get word of an official board game release for Stardew Valley, we've now seen the beauty and the majesty that is Gargoyles: Awakening, a board game release from Ravensburger coming this August. The Target exclusive will reimagine the opening five-episode pilot sequence from the classic, gothic, and gone-too-soon Disney animated series. The co-op game, arriving on August 1st, is marketed as being suitable for 2-5 players, ages 10 and up, and will have an MSRP of $34.99. (I'm also hearing that it's totally acceptable for a middle-aged man to play it solo with no judgements, which is nice.)

Comicbook.com first reported on the Ravensburger project that sees Goliath & Co. battling against the likes of billionaire Xanatos and "Angel of the Night" Demona in one of four scenarios that take place on and above a 3D cityscape board of Manhattan. The game will feature recognizable landmarks like Xanatos’ skyscraper and its insane rooftop adornment (the transported 10th century Scottish Castle Wyvern) and the police clock tower, to name a couple. Here's a look at the playable characters you'll get to control, namely Broadway, Elisa Maza, Goliath, Lexington, Hudson, and Brooklyn. (Please tell me Bronx factors in somewhere...)

More details on the game's scenarios follow below:

"Reawakening" - Face off against Xanatos and Demona to save Coldstone’s mind

“Temptation and Magic” - Defeat Demona, who has stolen the Grimorum Arcanorum and enslaves innocents with the magic book

“Information Warfare” - Collect three stolen data disks on behalf of Xanatos

“Battle with the Steel Clan” - A somewhat asymmetric game in which one player takes control of Xanatos and the Steel Clan, aiming to defeat a hero or destroy the police tower, while the other players try to stop them as the Gargoyles

Here's what Florian Baldenhofer, Executive Vice President at Ravensburger North America, had to say about the project:

“As a beloved story with a passionate fanbase, Gargoyles is a perfect fit for our catalog. Our team has wanted to create an immersive Gargoyles game for years, and with the resurgence of interest thanks to Disney+, there’s never been a better time to feature it.”

While I doubt that a board game will do well enough to encourage Disney+ to revitalize the series, it certainly won't hurt. I'll be putting this August 1st release on my calendar. Stay tuned for our review and maybe even a livestream playthrough this summer!

