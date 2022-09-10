Disney's classic cartoon Gargoyles is back in the limelight thanks to a new announcement at D23. Amid a slew of updates on games under the Disney banner, it was announced that the beloved Sega Genesis game that spun off of the cartoon is being remastered for consoles and PC.

As far as retro 2D games go, Gargoyles stands out thanks to its hand-drawn graphics that mimicked the cartoon's appearance as well as stunning animation for a game at the time. It was a side-scrolling platformer putting players in the shoes of lead gargoyle Goliath as he contends with Viking enemies in a battle to put an end to the Eye of Odin. For the most part, it stayed close to the story of the animated series it was based on, which featured Goliath and his Manhattan Clan of gargoyles who fought to protect New York City from the threat of supernatural creatures. The game was relatively short, featuring only five levels with a boss at the end, but proved a beloved Sega Genesis classic nonetheless.

Details on the remaster are sparse as of now with the appearance at D23 serving as little more than an announcement. The updated game will boast much-improved graphics and controls to fit modern consoles though. One near-universal complaint regarding the game was the poor control scheme, something that could finally be rectified with a modern release. It'll also serve a two-fold purpose of introducing a new generation of players to the game and the cartoon at the same time. The remaster comes from Empty Clip Studios, who previously developed the Streets of Rage and Yakuza crossover retro beat 'em up Streets of Kamurocho.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 10 Most Intriguing Villains From Disney's 'Gargoyles'

The announcement of a Gargoyles remaster came pretty much out of nowhere. Although the franchise has been a cult favorite for its dark tone and complexity for a Disney series, it's been dormant on-screen in any form for some time with the series ending in 1997. Moreover, the remasters of Disney classic games before it, like The Lion King and Aladdin, came from properties with more widespread appeal. That said, the series also became one of the most watched when it was brought to Disney+, so it could be an acknowledgment of the love many still have for this underappreciated series.

Where Gargoyles has found some life since its end is in the world of comic books. Most recently, co-creator and producer Greg Weisman reawakened the stony protectors for another run after partnering with publisher Dynamite Entertainment for a reboot. That run is expected to begin later this year.

There's no release date for the Gargoyles remaster, but if you want to revisit the animated series, it's currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out the showcase below to see the full lineup of Disney and Marvel games discussed during the expo that are coming in the near future.

For More D23 News