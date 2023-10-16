The Big Picture Gargoyles is a '90s animated series being adapted into a live-action animated series by James Wan's Atomic Monster production company for Disney Plus.

The show follows gargoyle warriors who were awakened after being trapped in stone form for a millennium, now battling evil in modern-day New York.

Despite not being a huge success during its original run, Gargoyles has gained a dedicated fan following and its creator, Greg Weisman, has made attempts to continue the story in comic form.

The cult-classic '90s animated series Gargoyles is getting a live-action animated adaptation, courtesy of James Wan's Atomic Monster production company. The new series is being developed for Disney Plus. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the long-rumored revitalization of the fan-favorite property is now in development by Annabelle maestro Gary Dauberman, who will write, showrun, and executive produce the series; Atomic Monster will also executive produce.

The series concerns a clan of gargoyle warriors who were trapped in stone form for a millennium; reawakened when they're purchased and moved to New York by unscrupulous tycoon David Xanatos, they make allies and battle evils old and new in a strange modern world. Disney has been attempting to relaunch the series for some time, first trying circa 2010 before the project was abandoned; earlier this year, it was reported that Kenneth Branagh was adapting the series into a live-action movie, but original Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman denied those reports.

What Is 'Gargoyles'?

First airing in 1994, Gargoyles was one of Disney's first attempts at an animated action cartoon. The show featured uncommonly mature writing for a kid-aimed animated series of the time, with long-running storylines, allusions to Shakespeare and ancient mythology, and an anti-gun-violence episode that was so shocking in its depiction of a gunshot injury that subsequent airings were edited. Featuring lavish animation for its time and an all-star voice cast that included Keith David, Ed Asner, Jonathan Frakes, Martina Sirtis, Bill Fagerbakke, and Sallie Richardson, the show was never an enormous success and never sold merchandise to the same degree that its competitors Batman: The Animated Series and Spider-Man did. It didn't help that daytime TV at the time was dominated by coverage of the O.J. Simpson trial, either. Creator Greg Weisman left after two seasons, and the show was canceled after a third season that failed to achieve the heights of its predecessors. However, it accrued a devoted fan following, and Weisman has made various attempts to continue the story in comic form.

Dauberman has had a very successful run of horror films; he wrote the sleeper hit Conjuring spinoff Annabelle and its prequel Annabelle: Creation before making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home. He also wrote The Nun and the bifurcated adaptation of Stephen King's It. His sophomore directorial effort is another King adaption, Salem's Lot; its release has yet to be scheduled.

Disney's live-action Gargoyles series is in development. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.