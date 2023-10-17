The Big Picture A live-action reboot of Gargoyles is in early development for Disney+.

Rian Johnson gave an update on Knives Out 3, revealing the basic premise and setting. The hosts fan-cast the sequel, taking inspiration from the cast of the previous films.

Mike Flanagan's The Fall of the House of Usher is reviewed by the hosts, offering their thoughts on the show. Watch the episode or listen to the podcast for more details.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

On today’s show, our hosts, Perri Nemiroff and John Aljets, weigh in on the news that a live-action reboot of Gargoyles is in early development for Disney+. After a recent update on Knives Out 3, they also fan-cast Rian Johnson’s next murder mystery and share a review of Mike Flanagan’s latest, The Fall of the House of Usher. Get all the details straight from Perri and John by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

In October 1994, Disney aired Greg Weisman’s dark animated series, Gargoyles, from Walt Disney Television Animation. Nearly three decades later, The Hollywood Reporter announces a live-action reboot is in the early stages of development with Annabelle’s writer Gary Dauberman attached to pen the series, as well as executive produce and serve as showrunner under James Wan’s Atomic Monster. So, how are our hosts feeling about this news? What are their expectations, and what are their concerns?

Next our hosts discuss the recent update writer-director Rian Johnson gave in an interview with The Wrap about his next star-studded whodunit, Knives Out 3. After the success of his first Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) mystery, Netflix ordered another two sequels, and now that the writers’ strike is over Johnson is picking up his pen again. The writer-director now says that he's got the basic premise and the setting, so what about casting? Both Knives Out movies have boasted an A-list roster, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Janelle Monáe, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and tons more, which inspired Perri and John to fan-cast the threequel. Find out who they think should make appearances in the next Knives Out. Finally, they give their review of Flanagan’s latest Netflix horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher. Get Perri and John’s thoughts in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

What Is Collider Dailies?

Collider Dailies airs on the Collider Extras YouTube channel live at 10am PT Monday through Friday. Conversations are led by show hosts, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff and Video Producer John Aljets, and they are joined by panelists Steve Weintraub, the editor-in-chief of Collider, and Lead News Editor Maggie Lovitt. Each 15-minute conversation will deliver high-quality, informative, and engaging entertainment news analysis.

If you can't catch the show live, you can watch the playback on the Collider Extras YouTube channel or listen to each episode in audio form right here on the Collider Dailies podcast channel.