Paramount+ is moving forward with its limited series JonBenét Ramsey (working title), and the cast has been locked in for what promises to be a gripping dramatization of one of America’s most notorious cold cases. The series will be led by young up-and-comer Emily Mitchell (The Apprentice), who has been cast in the title role as JonBenét Ramsey. Joining her are Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King), Alison Pill (Trap), and Owen Teague (The Friend) in supporting roles.

Mitchell's portrayal of JonBenét Ramsey is at the heart of the series, which will dive deep into the tragic 1996 murder of the young beauty queen from an affluent family. Hedlund plays seasoned Detective Steve Thomas, who is brought onto the case. Meanwhile, Pill plays Boulder police detective Linda Arndt, one of the first on the scene at the Ramsey home, and Teague takes on the role of Jeff Shapiro, a daring tabloid reporter.

The series, which will explore the immediate aftermath of the crime as well as the intense public and media scrutiny faced by JonBenét’s family, boasts an impressive lineup of both actors and behind-the-scenes talent. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen headline the cast as JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Ramsey. Shea Whigham plays District Attorney Alex Hunter, and Will Patton joins the series as Lou Smith, a respected homicide detective with years of experience under his belt.

Executive producer and showrunner Richard LaGravenese (Behind the Candelabra) has teamed up with writers Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach to bring the project to life. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, with Anne Sewitsky (A Very British Scandal) directing four of the series’ eight episodes. Production has been underway in Calgary, Canada, with the project shaping up to be a hard-hitting examination of a case that continues to captivate the public decades later.

What Is the JonBenét Ramsey Story?

The JonBenét Ramsey limited series follows the young beauty queen’s affluent family, both before and after the unsolved murder that rocked Boulder, Colorado, and the nation. The show seeks to explore the profound loss and public scrutiny endured by the Ramseys, while also delving into the complex dynamics of their seemingly perfect family life. With its focus on both personal and public aspects of the case, the series promises to be as emotionally charged as it is suspenseful.

Fans of true crime and gripping dramas should keep an eye out for this limited series, which is set to dive deeper into one of the most infamous cold cases in American history. Stay tuned for more.

Get Paramount+