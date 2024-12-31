With What We Do in the Shadows over, there are many things audiences will miss about the ensemble mockumentary. For many fans, the biggest thing they’ll miss is getting to hear Matt Berry’s incredible line deliveries each week. His performance as Laszlo Cravensworth was a highlight of the show, and he consistently delivered the funniest moments of each episode. Fans itching for more Matt Berry should watch the horror comedy Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, available on Peacock. As funny as he was in What We Do in the Shadows, Berry got to be even more ridiculous and over-the-top on this show.

What Is ‘Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace’?

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is a horror comedy that originally aired on Channel 4. It received poor ratings, but it developed a small cult following online, which led to a DVD release and reruns on Adult Swim, further building its following. It has a similar tone to Adult Swim shows like Childrens Hospital and NTSF:SD:SUV. The series parodies 1980s low-budget horror shows. Each episode follows the strange happenings at Darkplace Hospital, which include things like an extraterrestrial broccoli infecting patients. The details in the parody, from the jarring editing to the strange framing of shots, are perfect.

But, the show also features a meta layer: Each episode has talking-head interviews with the creator and star of Darkplace, Garth Marenghi. Marenghi is played by comedian Matthew Holness, who co-created the show with Richard Ayoade based on their stage show "Garth Marenghi's Fright Knight." In his talking-head segments, Marenghi explains all the decisions that went into making the disastrous show. Garth Marenghi is an Ed Wood-type character who confidently explains completely baffling creative choices. Some of his hilarious takes on writing have become popular as out-of-context screenshots online, including, “I’m one of the few people you’ll meet who've written more books than they've read” and “I know writers who use subtext and they’re all cowards.” Co-creator Richard Ayoade also stars as Marenghi's publisher turned co-lead, Dean Lerner.

Matt Berry Shines in ‘Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace’

Holness and Ayoade are incredible in Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, but just like in What We Do in the Shadows, Matt Berry steals every scene he’s in. Matt Berry plays Todd Rivers, the actor who plays Dr. Lucien Sanchez in the show-within-a-show. The main gag in Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is how bad this show is on every level, which means every actor is giving a purposely terrible performance. This is the perfect playground for Berry. He gives the most masterful of all the performances, delivering lines in inspired, strange ways that only Berry could come up with.

Berry stands out from the very beginning. In his first scene, he lets out a long scream. Berry has Todd start looking around as the scream goes on, as though waiting for someone to yell cut. One of Matt Berry’s most shining moments comes in the final episode of the show, titled “The Creeping Moss from the Shores of Shuggoth.” When Lucien reflects on his feelings for Dr. Liz Asher (Alice Lowe), the show suddenly turns into a music video for an ‘80s power ballad, sung by Berry. Berry gives a brilliant, committed performance. The way he stares blankly and nods his head juxtaposes with the passion in his voice as he narrates Lucien's thoughts in voiceover and then sings.

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is only six episodes, but it’s endlessly rewatchable. Fans of low-budget ‘80s horror will love all the detail that went into the show. But, even if you’re not familiar with what it’s satirizing, the performances make Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace hysterical. If you need a quick dose of Berry’s ridiculous line deliveries now that What We Do in the Shadows is over, this is the perfect source.

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock.

