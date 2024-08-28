Gary Coleman is quite possibly the most famous child television star to ever live, and his complex story is being told in the upcoming Peacock documentary, Gary. Releasing later this week, Gary shares some new insight into the man behind the popular star of Diff'rent Strokes, including both the actor's career highs and personal lows. It's bound to be both a nostalgic and bittersweet watch, and we now have an even better idea of what to expect from the new documentary thanks to an exclusive clip from Gary.

The new clip for Gary showcases an interview with Dion Mial — a childhood friend of Gary Coleman who remained close for a number of years. The sneak peek begins with Mial showing some memorabilia of Coleman's that he's fortunate enough to have. This includes personal scrapbooks that featured numerous roles of Gary's, some prestigious awards he earned over time, and even the very jacket that he wore while working on Diff'rent Strokes.

Dion Mial then goes on to briefly tell the story of how he and Gary first met, as well as how close they were from that meeting. Mial makes it clear that Gary was being considered something special in the industry, with his talent giving him the makings of a true children's show icon. However, Mial also alludes that there was something "different" about Gary, thus foreshadowing the later obstacles he would face in his life.

'Gary' Comes at a Time When the Treatment of Child Actors Is Being Heavily Scrutinized

As mentioned above, Gary tells the life story of Gary Coleman, who is best known for his role as Arnold Jackson in Diff'rent Strokes. However, there was also a dark side to Gary Coleman's story, which began at a young age due to the actor being born with a rare kidney disease. Regardless, Coleman's later life saw him face accusations of domestic violence and sexual harassment against his companions and co-workers. He would ultimately pass away in 2010, but as the trailer for Gary exclaims, the circumstances behind his death were allegedly suspicious.

Gary is premiering at a time when discourse regarding children in the entertainment industry is at an all-time high. This goes double for the ethics and treatment pertaining to child stars, which for decades have been undersupervised and barely regulated. This particular subject grew in popularity due to the recently released docu-series, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which exposed shocking stories from a supposedly family-friendly industry.

Gary premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 29th, 2024. Check out the new poster below and watch our exclusive teaser above.