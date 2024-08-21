The Big Picture Gary Cooper was an iconic Hollywood actor with a career spanning three decades.

Gary Cooper was an iconic actor from Hollywood's golden age whose career spanned over three decades. His rugged good looks and understated acting style made him a favorite among audiences and critics alike. In particular, he excelled at playing the strong, silent hero, bringing this demeanor to a range of genres, from drama, war films, and romance to, of course, Westerns. His most famous performances are probably his starring, Oscar-winning roles in High Noon and Sergeant York, plus beloved gems like The Pride of the Yankees.

Cooper is also notable for finding success both during the silent era and during the advent of talkies, a transition not many of his contemporaries were able to pull off. For this reason, he's one of the most impressive stars of his era. Those looking to explore his filmography should begin with his Westerns, almost all of which are solid, and few of them are even masterpieces. These are Gary Cooper's best Westerns, solidifying his place as a defining icon of the genre.

10 'The Vanishing American' (1925)

Directed by George B. Seitz

"I cannot know any woman because I love you." The Vanishing American is a silent film that explores the displacement and struggles of Native Americans in the face of the settlers' westward expansion. The story centers on Nophaie (Richard Dix), a Navajo man who, after being educated in white schools, returns to his tribe to find his people suffering under the harsh policies imposed by the government. Gary Cooper plays a supporting role as Captain Earl Ramsdale, a military officer who becomes a stand-in for the broader forces of American expansionism.

The central message in The Vanishing American is that Native Americans are equal American citizens who deserve the same rights and protection as anyone else.

While very dated, thinly acted, and divisively received by critics, The Vanishing American remains notable for being one of the very movies that portrayed Native Americans empathetically and sympathetically. Rather than being villains or stock characters, the Navajo are complex protagonists contending with many challenges. The central message here is that Native Americans are equal American citizens who deserve the same rights and protection as anyone else, a viewpoint not often found in the early 20th-century Westerns.

9 'The Spoilers' (1930)

Directed by Edwin Carewe

"I imagine that dress is supposed to have a chilling effect. Well, if it is, it isn't working." Cooper leads this one as Roy Glennister, a rugged gold prospector whose hard-earned claim is threatened by corrupt officials and ruthless competitors. The crux of the story is his battle to reclaim his gold mine from the clutches of a crooked judge and his partner.

The Spoilers was adapted for the screen a full five times, but none of the remakes are especially memorable. While some might appreciate the plot, its execution here is decidedly melodramatic and frequently unbelievable. Characters often act without logic, and while the script doesn't give them much to work with, the actors appear to try their best. Cooper is stoic and determined as Glennister, while Kay Johnson is also likable as his love interest Helen, who is often the most rational person in the room. Plus, the gold prospecting scenes are intriguing, though there are too few of them.

8 'The Plainsman' (1936)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

"There's no Sunday west of Junction City, no law west of Hayes City and no God west of Carson City." Here, Cooper plays the legendary Wild Bill Hickok, a frontier marshal known for his fearlessness and unmatched sharpshooting skills. In the wake of the Civil War, he partners with his friend Buffalo Bill Cody (James Ellison) and encounters other famous figures of the era, including Calamity Jane (Jean Arthur). They also traverse iconic Western locales like Deadwood and the Black Hills.

The Plainsman is naturally dated now, but it has some praiseworthy elements, including Cooper's leading performance.

The story is heavily fictionalized, of course, but it's neat to see the historical figures in action in this Western, most notably Abraham Lincoln in the opening scene. Again, The Plainsman is naturally dated now, but it has some praiseworthy elements, including Cooper's leading performance. The battle scenes are very well done, particularly the soldiers’ desperate, days-long defense against a nearly overpowering force of Comanches. These scenes are complemented by confident editing and a solid soundtrack by George Antheil.

7 'Unconquered' (1947)

Directed by Cecil B. DeMille

"Slavery in the colonies or the gallows here? Which is it to be?" Unconquered is a riveting historical epic set during the French and Indian War. Against this backdrop, frontiersman Christopher Holden (Cooper) rescues Abby Hale (Paulette Goddard), a British convict sold into indentured servitude in America. As they navigate the dangers of the frontier, they find themselves caught in the middle of a Native American uprising led by the fierce Chief Guyasuta (Boris Karloff).

Director Cecil B. DeMille was a master of epics, and this was one of his grandest projects, made on a then-staggering budget of $4 million. Historical accuracy very much takes a backseat to entertainment; Unconquered offers pure spectacle, replete with sprawling sets, detailed costumes, and giant set pieces accentuated by Ray Rennahan's cinematography. A wooden and often clichéd script weighs it down, but overall, Unconquered is an impressive epic for its time.

6 'Man of the West' (1958)

Directed by Anthony Mann

"That's the ugliest thing I ever saw in my life!" Cooper delivers a powerful performance in Man of the West as Link Jones, a former outlaw who has left his violent past behind to live a quiet life. However, his past catches up with him when a train robbery forces him back into the world of crime. Link is forced to rejoin his old gang, led by the ruthless Dock Tobin (Lee J. Cobb). As he pretends to fall in with the gang's plans, Link secretly plots to rescue his companions and bring Tobin to justice.

Although ignored on release, Man of the West has since come to be regarded as a standout Western of the 1950s and one of director Anthony Mann's strongest projects. Man on the West is among Cooper's most ruthless Westerns; it's much meaner, bleaker, and harder-edged than other efforts from the decade. As is typical in Mann’s films, the terrain is unforgiving, the violence brutal, and the repercussions deadly.

5 'Vera Cruz' (1954)

Directed by Robert Aldrich

"I suppose when one deals with men of action, one must expect action." This gritty tale unfolds during the Mexican Revolution. Cooper is Benjamin Trane, a former Confederate soldier who travels to Mexico seeking fortune. There, he teams up with Joe Erin (Burt Lancaster,) a cynical and ruthless gunslinger. The two men are hired by Emperor Maximilian (George Macready) to escort a countess and her gold to Veracruz, but they soon discover that the gold is intended to fund a secret war effort.

Cooper and Lancaster make for a terrific pair. The former is a cowboy with a moral compass, while the ever-reliable Burt Lancaster is more cunning and morally flexible. In addition, Charles Bronson also turns up in a memorable supporting part as a menacing henchman. Vera Cruz's flawed antihero characters were daring for the time and represented a significant step forward for the genre. The film is credited with influencing many of the more complex Westerns that followed in the 1960s.