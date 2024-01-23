This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Science fiction veteran Gary Graham, best known for his roles on Alien Nation and Star Trek: Enterprise, has died. Graham was 73. Variety reports that Graham's ex-wife, Susan Lavelle, announced the news on Facebook. Says Lavelle, "Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief."

Born June 6, 1950, in Long Beach, California, Graham began his acting career with a number of TV guest roles in the 1970s, appearing on a number of series including The Incredible Hulk, Police Woman, and Eight is Enough. He made his film debut in the 1979 Paul Schrader thriller Hardcore, a seamy thriller starring George C. Scott as a man who braves the underworld of the pornography industry to find his daughter. He also made a prominent appearance in the 1983 football drama All the Right Moves, where he played Tom Cruise's brother.