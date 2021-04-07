To call Gary Oldman versatile is a profound understatement; British actors often develop an aptitude for chameleonic transformation, but since making his film debut in the early 1980s, he’s repeatedly given audiences something, well, to remember without giving them quite the same thing twice. Notwithstanding a virtually invisible but load-bearing performance as Lee Harvey Oswald in Oliver Stone’s JFK, Oldman made his true Hollywood breakthrough when Francis Ford Coppola cast him as the doomed, romantic title character in the 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Five years later, instead of pursuing true love at all costs, he attempted to stop its physical embodiment playing maniacally evil industrialist Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, in The Fifth Element for writer-director Luc Besson.

Whether or not they fully occupy the extreme (or opposite) ends of his spectacularly diverse filmography, these two roles in particular spotlight his gift for choosing roles that require a special, unblinking commitment, and then his singular and indefatigable skill in combining their odd and unique parts into something that audiences enjoy, but most of all believe absolutely. By ’92, Coppola had been in and out of the studios’ good graces often enough that an adaptation of a bestseller seemed like one of his best bets for a commercial success; by ’97, Besson commanded the world’s undivided attention thanks to Leon: The Professional, where he coached (or perhaps stood out of the way for) Oldman to chew scenery, unforgettably, as the mesmerizing NYC cop Stanfield. But what the two filmmakers shared in common was an immediate understanding of how best to shape the actor’s talents to best suit the needs of their films.

Coppola brilliantly understood Oldman’s versatility could be harnessed to transform him repeatedly in Dracula — as a bloodthirsty, heartbroken 15th Century warrior; an eccentric, doddering recluse; a smoldering, sensitive aristocrat; and eventually, Dracula in his many different animalistic forms. Not only would his physicality change, thanks to elaborate costuming by designer Eiko Ishioka and prosthetics making him look like a beast, a giant bat, and a hybrid of his famous “creatures of the night,” but his demeanor would as well, from rueful to romantic, and Oldman was ready for the challenge. Ironically, the chance to work with Coppola was reason enough to do the film — well, that and the opportunity to say the line “I’ve crossed oceans of time to find you.”

Where in the past Dracula has been seductive on screen, or menacing, or monstrous, he combined them all while lending a tenderness, and a tragedy, to his story. There’s a wry, winking humor to his scenes with Keanu Reeves, the young man he initially hopes to (literally) bleed dry, then to detain so he can pursue his fiancée Mina (Winona Ryder), whom he believes is the reincarnation of his lost love Elisabeta; he exudes absolute sincerity, and vulnerability, as the “young” Dracula, along with an irresistible sensuality. And then as he’s cornered by his own obsession, Oldman gives him a cruelty, desperation, and a sadness that never merely renders the character as evil or a villain. The actor makes us sad and sympathetic to him in Dracula’s final scenes, despite their graphic nature. It’s a tremendous tightrope walk that he crosses seemingly effortlessly.

Besson, conversely, was always a broader and bolder storyteller just at a foundational level, and had already settled into a groove creating emotional depth through juxtaposition — visually, thematically and tonally. He was willing and even eager to venture into territory branded as cartoonish if he could bring out the bold feelings that lurked beneath those character types and comedic scenarios. It’s noteworthy that even though Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) connects the two characters through her actions, Zorg and his heroic counterpart Korben Dallas (a tight-lipped, hunky, game-for-anything Bruce Willis) never share a scene together, which also makes the chemistry of their opposition, and the strength of their individual screen presence, so important throughout the film.

After playing Stanfield in The Professional, Oldman had — or so one thought — cornered the market on monomaniacal villains; certainly he conveyed enough menace opposite Natalie Portman and Jean Reno that he had capital to spend for years before people would stop taking him seriously as a bad guy. What’s so remarkable about his performance as Zorg is that he simultaneously deepens that legacy and undercuts it: the acts of Zorg are of a madman and he makes us believe that he’s absolutely capable of them, whether they’re callous, cutthroat business practices or merciless acts of violence, but the character is, unquestionably, a buffoon, a preening narcissist whose blind overconfidence (and over commitment to a force more evil even than him) proves to be his undoing.

His movement within Jean-Paul Gaultier’s costumes is easily as fluid and sensual as his work in the idiosyncratic period costumes in Dracula, but he also fully understands the world in which he’s supposed to be living. Besson didn’t want the dimly lit corridors of past science fiction films, he wanted something set in the daylight — a look he called “cheerfully crazy” — and Oldman vividly delivers in scene after scene, gliding through this futuristic world swathed in plastic and pinstripes as he attempts to capture these objects that will give him untold wealth and power. Meanwhile, Zorg’s goals as a character also stand in stark contrast to those of Leeloo and Korben, who not only hope to save the universe but find true love while they do it; and Oldman again captures the essence of a man so impressed by his own grandiosity that he cannot see the much bigger ideas — especially, the “fifth element” of love — that he can and will never possess.

But seductive or silly, tragic or terrifying, Oldman makes us believe it all. Bram Stoker’s Dracula and The Fifth Element followed, and were followed by, other performances that showcased how many sides there were to his talent; but these two films in particular offer some striking contrasts between them, and also feature some unexpected and essential similarities that remind audiences why he’s so watchable on screen. There are few actors like him: few who can take us from 1462 to 2263 and make it seem like the blink of an eye, and fewer who can do it without looking out of place; and yet he does it his way and in his style, lived in and authentic, true and unforgettable. Other actors can play the everyman, but only he can play it like Oldman.

