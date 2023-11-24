The Big Picture Paolo Sorrentino's upcoming film is a love letter to his hometown of Naples and will focus on the life of a woman named Partenope from her birth in 1950 to the present day.

The film's images showcase a sense of style and feature Celeste Dalla Porta, a relative newcomer, in her first film role, alongside Gary Oldman.

Sorrentino is a highly acclaimed filmmaker known for his previous works like The Great Beauty and The Hand of God, and he has also found success in television with series like The Young Pope and The New Pope.

The first images are out for Paolo Sorrentino's as-yet-untitled new film as work continues on the production in Italy. Coming from Hollywood Authentic, the mix of black and white stills and behind-the-scenes shots tease what's to come in the BAFTA winner's love letter to his hometown of Naples. Each stunning picture shows off the cast in style, including Gary Oldman and Celeste Dalla Porta who lead the way in the Italian and French co-production.

Very little is known yet about the new film, with Sorrentino only describing it in terms of its main character – Partenope, a woman named for her city. In Greek mythology, the figure of Partenope, or Parthenope, is introduced in Homer's The Odyssey as one of the sirens who attempt to lure in Odysseus. Distraught by her failure, she leaps into the sea and drowns, eventually washing up on the shore of Naples, which would initially bear her name. The director's project will chart the course of the woman, who is not a siren nor related to the mythical figure, from her birth in 1950 to the present day, all as an eclectic group of characters shifts in and out of her life. Sorrentino will also put a heavy focus on Naples itself and its ability to charm and even destroy any who enter.

There's little to glean from the images beyond the sense of style Sorrentino is aiming for with this feature. The center of attention in nearly every frame, however, is Porta in her first film role. She's a relative newcomer with only roles in the television miniseries Red Mirror and Campari Beyond Passion to her name thus far. Whether she's taking a breathtaking swim through the water, being held close by her fellow actors, or enjoying some downtime with Oldman, she looks to be the star of the show as Partenope. In all, the images give a romantic air which fits with how Sorrentino has described the passion project. Also appearing in the production are Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Peppe Lanzetta, Silvio Orlando, Luisa Ranieri, Stefania Sandrelli, Alfonso Santagata, Nello Mascia, and Biagio Izzo.

Paolo Sorrentino's Latest Marks His Tenth Film as a Director

Sorrentino acts as both the writer and director for what will be his tenth turn behind the camera. He's reached the pinnacle as a filmmaker, creating acclaimed and starry features like The Great Beauty, This Must Be the Place, and, most recently, The Hand of God, which was Italy's submission for the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. Beyond the big screen, Sorrentino's also a proven hitmaker for television, creating and directing the HBO miniseries The Young Pope starring Jude Law, Diane Keaton, and Silvio Orlando, as well as its follow-up, The New Pope, introducing John Malkovich into the fold. The original series, which followed the early days of Lenny Balardo/Pius XIII's reign as the first American pope, even earned a pair of Emmy nominations, solidifying it as one of the best series to come from an established filmmaker.

Production is still underway on Sorrentino's latest in Naples and Capri. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the film as work continues. In the meantime, check out the gallery above for a look at the unnamed project and watch the trailer below to revisit the director's last film, The Hand of God.

