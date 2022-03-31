They also talk about why they each wanted to be part of the spy series.

If you’re a fan of spy series and Gary Oldman, I’ve got some great news to share: starting tomorrow on Apple TV+, Oldman’s new series, Slow Horses, starts streaming and it’s absolutely worth your time. Based on Mick Herron’s best-selling novels and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep), the series follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 – Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career ending mistakes. Loaded with fantastic performances, great dialogue, and storylines you normally don’t see in a spy series, Slow Horses is a welcome addition to the genre.

Slow Horses also stars Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Saskia Reeves, Dustin Demri-Burns, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Paul Higgins, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Steve Waddington, Paul Hilton, Antonio Aakeel, Peter Judd, and Jonathan Pryce. The series is produced by See-Saw Films. Graham Yost executive produces alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux and Douglas Urbanski also serve as executive producers on the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and executive produces

During the interview, Oldman and Lowden talk about why they wanted to be part of the series, how the first season is really twelve episodes, if they’ve talked abut filming more seasons, how the series features ordinary people that everyone can relate to, and what it was like filming during a pandemic. In addition, they talked about filming the huge action set piece that was filming at Stansted airport outside London that opens the first episode.

Watch what Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Slow Horses will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, April 1, exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

How Season 1 is really 12 episodes and Apple is only releasing the first six for now.

Have they had any discussions about doing additional seasons?

How they could continue making more seasons since there are more books in the series.

Lowden talks about filming the huge action scene at Stansted airport outside London that opens the first episode.

How the pandemic made the series tougher to make.

Why did each of them want to be part of the series?

How the characters are ordinary people that everyone can relate to.

Here's the official synopsis for Slow Horses:

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

