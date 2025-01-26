Before he was the man of a thousand faces, Gary Oldman was making a name for himself on the London stage, and it didn't take long for the British film industry to take notice. His breakthrough came with a small but memorable role in Mike Leigh's Meantime, a TV movie that helped launch big screen careers for both the director and star. For Leigh, it paved the way for the slice-of-life character dramas he would excel at for the rest of his career. For Oldman, it offered a glimpse into the kind of transformational performances that would earn him a reputation as one of our finest living actors.

'Meantime' Brought Mike Leigh's Talent Into Full Bloom